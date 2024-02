Review: "I bought this because I was having a lot of pain in my feet, especially when I wake up in the morning. I am also someone that works out almost daily and does a lot of walking and running. The first time I used this it just felt so good. Using it daily consistently I noticed improvements and my feet hurt less and sometimes don’t hurt at all when I wake up. I love that it comes with a reflexology chart that has instructions to download an ebook with tips. I haven’t downloaded yet but I have taken classes on reflexology and know that if a particular area is painful or tender I will apply a little more pressure to that area to work through it and looking at the chart provided, I can identify what organ or health condition might need more attention. This is easy to use, I like using it while sitting straight up on the couch. It is easy to store and the box it came in is perfect to keep it in so that it doesn’t get dusty. This is something I would recommend to a friend and a great gift for someone that is on their feet a lot." — Sara Nicole