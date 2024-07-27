Review: "This kit is great, it comes with everything you need to white wash your fireplace. Our color pallet doesn’t typically include warm tones so I wanted to mute the reds in the original fireplace and this did the trick. Easy to apply with a brush and then wipe away with the included wiping cloths. Makes the color pop and gives a fresh look for the fireplace. Since everything is included I’d say it’s well worth the money. It’s been a few months since we did it and is still holding up well. A great way to brighten the space." - Matt

