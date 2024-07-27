ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it, every home has its imperfections. Whether it's an unsightly router, a tangle of cords, or a less-than-stellar view, those eyesores can put a damper on your otherwise beautiful living space. But don't despair! We've got you covered with 22 genius hacks that will help you camouflage those trouble spots without breaking a sweat (or your budget). From clever DIY solutions to stylish storage options, these ideas will transform your home from drab to fab in no time. Get ready to say goodbye to unsightly clutter and hello to a more visually appealing and harmonious home.

Metal Spraypaint Covers Worn Out Metal Fixtures And Hardware

Review: "This is my umpteenth purchase of a Rust-Oleum spray paint. They just keep improving their products! Love the color, the coverage, the durability and the ease of use." - Ardena K. Mathe

Richard Report

Add A Slim Storage Cart  To Narrow Spaces

Review: "Great value for the price I paid; it’s perfectly slim and fit between a litter box and the sink. I popped out the bottom railing so I could access spray bottles on bottom rack. It feels and looks super sturdy, and I really like it" - Joe O'hara

Metts in DE Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
45 minutes ago

We had one of these in our old galley kitchen next to the fridge, as the fridge opening was a full foot bigger than the fridge itself. They are lifesavers, they add so much space.

Keep Your TV Chords  Enclosed

Review: "This was an excellent product for me. I installed it all by myself with only the accompanying instructions as a guide. The two parts slide on and off as described. Adhesive strips are used only where I need them. I cut to size length needed with a utility knife! It looks so neat and finished.I am continuing to conceal cable around the house turning from horizontal lengths to vertical lengths of the same cable. It is a little more of a challenge but I am able tto make a neat turn." - Joya jorge

KBarnes Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Looks great, but make sure you get the right size for the amount of cables you have. Friend does home theater install and people get mad at HIM when the cable concealer they bought and insist he use is too small for their 7 cables.

#4

Replace Your Ugly Plastic Hamper With A Sleek Wood Hamper and Shelf Combo

Replace Your Ugly Plastic Hamper With A Sleek Wood Hamper and Shelf Combo

Review: "I was hesitant to buy this due to assembly required. However, this Hamper was very easy to assemble - took me less than 30 minutes once I laid everything out. It's pretty sturdy and perfect for my needs. Fits in a small corner of my small laundry room." - Bob in Miami

Angie Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I like the idea, but that "hamper" seems like it would fit 1 days clothes for 2 people. Seeing as I have a bigger family and hate laundry, lol, I need something much bigger than that.

Use Window Film To Hide An Unsightly View

Review: "This works great as a privacy film, and also adds a splash of color to otherwise doll bathroom. Easy to apply and highly recommended." - Amazon Customer

KS , ust happy to be here Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I don't really wanna be blinded by rainbows while I'm trying to do my business.

#6

Hide Random Objects From Sight With A Decorative Box

Hide Random Objects From Sight With A Decorative Box

Review: "Perfect little box for sitting on side table; hides two remotes, reading glasses, pen, post-it note pad and nail file. Purchased the medium size, burnt mango wood. It is not a dark color, just looks weathered. Couldn't be more pleased with it." - GeeJodee

MJN Report

Use A Shoe Cabinet At Your Entryway

Review: "Love this item! For the price, you can’t go wrong. Item was packaged extremely well. I was able to put this piece together in just over an hour (much simpler than putting other pieces I’ve purchased). Like the fact that the doors close with magnets and holds 12 pairs of adult sized shoes. My foyer no longer looks like a dumping ground for shoes, and love that I can put my mail in the top drawer. No more clutter. Definitely recommend this cabinet." - Pamela Besu

out of the box Report

But who says hiding eyesores has to be boring? These next few ideas are all about adding a touch of style and personality to your home while simultaneously camouflaging those less-than-perfect areas. So hold on to your paintbrushes because we are just getting started!
#8

Redo Your Old Shower And Bath With Rust-Oleum Spray Paint 

Redo Your Old Shower And Bath With Rust-Oleum Spray Paint 

Review: "Easy to use & quick drying. So easy, my wife used it on our sinks, where there was rust: now they look brand new. Well worth the money, not some cheep immitation from a cement discount store. We WOULD PURXHASE THIS AGAIN." - Don Taylor JR

Amazon Customer Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
47 minutes ago

People need to realize you should clean it as much as possible first. You shouldn't just spray over crazy rust.

A Faux Book Display  Hides Electronics

Review: "Covered up my modem and router and looks completely real! The books are in good shape and very attractive - various titles. Excellent quality construction. Completely happy with this item." - JFletch

WilmaPGuinn Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I love this, but seems to only work if it's up higher in the room or all of your guests are like 3 feet tall 🤣

Whitewash  Your Old Brick Or Stone Fireplace

Review: "This kit is great, it comes with everything you need to white wash your fireplace. Our color pallet doesn’t typically include warm tones so I wanted to mute the reds in the original fireplace and this did the trick. Easy to apply with a brush and then wipe away with the included wiping cloths. Makes the color pop and gives a fresh look for the fireplace. Since everything is included I’d say it’s well worth the money. It’s been a few months since we did it and is still holding up well. A great way to brighten the space." - Matt

K. W. Miller Report

A Wood Repair Marker Fixes Scuffs And Scratches

Review: "I have two tables that has groves or scratches and these matched perfectly!!! They don’t fill in the areas but cover discoloration. You can fill with another product then color it over with these. Great product." - S.C.

David Report

Use Plastic Vines On Fencing Or Railigns

Review: "I absolutely love it. I’m not much for fake flowers but this is fabulous. It was effortless to attach with the zip ties ( they’re included) took about 10 mins per roll . I added lights to mine. I live in a windy area and it hasn’t budged or lost it’s leaves. So 100% for durability and application. Judge for yourself on appeal!! I love it and completely recommend it!" - Tina

Tina Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I like it, and don't like it, at the same time. This is a weird feeling. 🤣

Under-Desk Cable Management Is Great For The Home Office

Under-Desk Cable Management Is Great For The Home Office

Review: "the before and after pictures speak for themselves! I have always been looking for a solution that could help clean up the disaster of wires I had underneath my desk and the CarryUp delivers in spades! super easy to set up, no tools needed, I highly recommend this ingenious clean design to organize your wires. my feet no longer get tangled in the wires and it looks great with my standing/sitting desk." - Carlos Sayde

Carlos Sayde Report

#14

Redo Your Floors With Concrete Paint

Redo Your Floors With Concrete Paint

Review: "Great product, garage looks 10x better now that it's painted slate grey with the decorative chips I recommend this product to anyone, th you won't regret it if you follow the simple instructions listed on the paint can 😁" - CHRISTIAN

CHRISTIAN Report

Ready to take your home makeover to the next level? These final few hacks are a little more involved, but the results are worth it. Get ready to transform those trouble spots into trendy corners that will be the envy of all your friends. Your home is just a few fixes away from being your happy place!
#15

Cover Your Fridge In Stainless Steel Wallpaper

Cover Your Fridge In Stainless Steel Wallpaper

Review: "Definitely would buy this stick on stainless steel wallpaper again. It is much thicker than I expected and, as you can see from the photo, looks absolutely real. As long as you clean the surface and it has no bumps, it will stick nicely. Using a hair dryer over it for a few seconds also adds extra sticking power. I have gotten so many compliments. Great product! :)" - GEM

Jessica B. Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I wish they'd put the actual pictures sometimes. This review is actually for a small dishwasher.

#16

Get New Countertops With Granite-Look Paint

Get New Countertops With Granite-Look Paint

Review: "I bought this product and applied it to our counters in October 2019. I recently cleared the counters off to do a deep clean and I was truly amazed at how well these counters have held up. I only wipe them down with a wet rag, no chemicals and the counters still look great! I originally was not sure about painting counter tops but I must say, this kit is amazing. I recommend it to anyone who is talking about DIY makeovers." - Jessica

Mike Howard Report

alicia
alicia
alicia
Community Member
34 minutes ago

They're ripping people off charging $150 for a few small cans of paint and some sponges. With a bit of research you could get the supplies for about 1/4 of that.

Pour Your Liquer Into Glass Decanters

Pour Your Liquer Into Glass Decanters

Review: "Wanted to replace all the bottles at my bar and these decanters worked great." - Cheryllyn Tallman

Cheryllyn Tallman Report

#18

Hide Bathroom Supplies In A Slim Cabinet

Hide Bathroom Supplies In A Slim Cabinet

Review: "Needed something to fill that awkward space in between the toilet and sink and I found this! It's perfect and holds enough miscellaneous items needed in a bathroom." - Hannah

Angelina anemone , ceci B Report

Remove Wood Damage With This Mark Remover Cloth

Remove Wood Damage With This Mark Remover Cloth

Review: "This cloth did a great job with old water stains on my table as well as some heat damage and even helped with some scratches." - KYB

KYB Report

#20

Line Old Shelves With Fabric Liner

Line Old Shelves With Fabric Liner

Review: "This got great reviews for a reason. It's grip is perfect, it looks classy and works to cover up my old wood. The thickness is perfect and it's easy to cut and install to the size you prefer." - Willyjo

Rod Duncan , Phil Report

Use Glass Dispencers For Uniformity

Review: "Bought 2 of these to use in the laundry room, one for detergent, one for liquid softener. Bought this particular one because they have metal handles, not plastic like so many have. I have been using them for several months and they work awesome. They look so pretty in the laundry room with the liquid detergent and softener in them. Thank you for such a quality product!!!" - Janette R Slocum

judy ferrari Report

A Tray Can Tidy Up Your Coffee Station

Review: "Perfect tray for my coffee bar. Love the color/design. Exactly what I wanted to organize that space. Size is great and is very sturdy and durable. Has a felt type bottom which is amazing. Doesn’t slide around. You won’t be disappointed." - Brandi B

Brandi B Report

