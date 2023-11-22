18 Squid Game-Inspired Finds from Innovative Small Businesses
Ready to immerse yourself in the Squid Game phenomenon? We've sourced the most exciting Squid Game-inspired products from small businesses on Etsy that promise to bring the thrilling sensation right into your home. Let your dog join the game with a stylish player outfit and set the ambiance with a dalgona scented candle that takes you back to the show's intense moments. Plus, why not spruce up your space with cool, modern posters featuring iconic scenes from the series? These little details are sure to get everyone revved up for the new season.
This post may include affiliate links.
Let Your Pooch Join The Game With The Squid Game Dog Costume - ‘Paw’sitively The Funniest Costume Of The Year
Review: "Grace is awesome! I placed two orders and she was able to help me with both of them to get the right sizes. She even shipped it asap which is great because now we can celebrate Halloween with our fur babies on time! Thank you so much!!! Highly recommend getting these if you're looking for costumes for your dogs. The quality is very good too! We had no trouble with the zippers so I can't complain!" - Tateng Yang
Experience An Aromatic Journey With Dalgona-Inspired Vegan Scented Candle - No Squidders, It Smells Amazing!
Review: "Beautiful candle as always, my friend will love it. Smells divine! Securely packaged as well :)" - Tee Kay
Feel The Thrill Of The Game With Dalgona Candy-In-A-Tin – A Sweet Shortcut To Heart-Pounding Fun
Review: "Great quality/packaging, arrived quickly." - claudiacarbonaro
Step Into The Chaos With Squid Game Player Cosplay – Dare To Play Or Just Dress The Part!
Review: "We absolutely love these costumes. Well worth the price, and the vendor has perfectly met all our specifications. We're so excited to wear these at a convention soon." - Laura Wahlgren Best
Bask In The Taste Of Stardom With Tastes Like Park Hae-Soo Mug - Warning: You Might Not Want Any Other Flavors After This One
Review: "Very well made! Will make the perfect gift!" - Janice Mead
Be The Boss Of Halloween With Squid Game Guard Mask - Functioning Exactly Like The TV Show, It's Scary How Real It Looks
Review: "Excellent quality mask! Looks great in person, bottom half slides up like in the show! It came to California from Canada and still arrived before expected. Worth it! I would buy from them again definitely!" - Rich
Minimalist Art With The Squid Game TV Show Poster – Easing Into The Intimidating Trend Of Modern Home Décor
Review: "Absolutely love this minimalist Squid Game piece! Tasteful, elegant, and a perfect match for my home!" - Andrew Bentley
Deck The Halls With Laughter – This Funny Squid Christmas Card Is The Perfect Game Changer For Festive Cheer
Review: "Perfect Christmas card for my Squid Game loving boyfriend! Arrived quickly and the card is great quality. Thank you! Hannah Shurey" - Jennie Bartholomew
Command Attention This Halloween With The Squid Game Leader Mask – Warning: High Risk Of Being The Life Of The Party!
Review: "This seller exceeded my expectations and then some. I purchase this mask for Halloween and have some fears that it would not arrive in time. I reached out and he updated me on the status of my order with pictures of it being in the printing process. They assured me that it would arrive within the week and IT DID! Not only did it arrive on time but the quality of the mask is wonderful. Highly recommend this seller and their shop." - heather craft
Dramatize Your Décor With Squid Game Minimalist Poster Of The Final Playground - Relive The Fun, Without The Survival Stress
Review: "This was a gift for my daughter and she absolutely loves it! The poster was well packaged and arrived in pristine condition. The quality of the print is excellent, colour is bright and looks exactly like the photo images. " - Karen Yevenes
Take Control Of Playtime With Squid Game Minifigures – Just Remember, It's Only Fun And Games Until Someone Loses A Game
Review: "Great stuff, thanks for the figure!" - Ian
Sew On Major Fun With These Squid Game Number Badges - Let's See Whose Number Is Up At The Next Costume Party
Review: "I was given a Squid Game track suit and it came with the younger character's numbers. But I wanted the 001 because I have white hair! The 001 is a perfect match! It's very well made, great quality. " - Angela Jenkins
Share A Brew With The 'Gganbu' Mug - One Sip Closer To Being Best Buddies
Review: "The costumer service her is absolutely wonderful. The mug I ordered (during the busy holiday season) had a small imperfection. I asked if there was anything they could do and they shipped me another mug right away so it would arrive before Christmas. They were kind and courteous and the second mug didn’t have a single blemish. ❤️❤️❤️🎄" - LeAnn Marie
Collect Instant Memories With Wi Ha Joon A.k.a Poice Officer Hwang Jun-Ho Real Instax Prints - Reality Can Be Picture Perfect Too!
Review: "I really liked the packaging, it was very cute and I could tell the seller really took took their time to make sure everything was organized. Not to mention, the picture was PERFECT! ❤️" - janiya
A Whole New Way To Love Squid Game - With Court Dangle Earrings, Celebrate The Drama In Style
Review: "Wow are these a great pair of earrings! I ordered the clear pair and I'm very satisfied with the item quality." - Z WC
Show Your Favorite Squid Game Character Some Wholesome Love With These Charms - It's A Charm Offensive!
Review: "The charms are so adorable, also amazing communication from seller. Definitely recommend 10/10" - Rebecca Hanley
Get Hooked On Squid Game With Amigurumi Doll Crochet Pattern – When Your Hobby 'Knits' Up With Your Favorite Show!
Review: "Very well written pattern, easy to understand" - Sarah Heath
Get Boarded Onto The Squid Game Train With This Enrollment Card - It's The Ultimate Wild Card
Review: "the card came in a pretty squid game themed envelope which was an extra surprise! I was really happy when I opened it. And thank you so much for your nice message. Definitely recommend getting this to anyone who is just half of a fan of squid game as I am. :)" - Michelle