Have you ever seen a reverse coloring book or a LEGO version of a classic painting? Probably not. But we bet that as soon as you see these 50 items you'll be screaming "take my money!" Some of these are useful and innovative while others are just downright bizarre and hilarious. But we don't discriminate! All of these items grabbed our attention in one way or another, and we are not here to gatekeep. So let’s take a stroll through the isles of Amazon, exploring the weird and wonderful random products that you didn’t know you probably needed.

#1 This Kitty Butt Cookie Cutter Is Pawsitively Adorable Share icon Review: "Our family had cats, many cats, and this part of the anatomy is seen a lot! LOL!! So making cookies lik this is such a crazy and funny idea! Found recipes for different flavors and “fur” colors of cut out cookie doughs. Can hardly wait to use!!" - CHERYL

#2 The Reverse Coloring Book Is For People Who Like To Doodle In Technicolor Share icon Review: "It's a fun, stress relieving way to doodle. Just let your mind go, it's meditative and creative." - CWS

#3 We Are Pretty Glad We Didn't Know About This Mini Archery Bow Set When We Were Still In Our Spitball Phase Share icon Review: "Made of high quality materials. The arrows are pretty sharp. I gave this to my adult son. He has had a blast with it and he has made good decisions on where to shoot it." - TB

#4 At Least This LEGO Rainbow Bricks 1000-Piece Puzzle Doesn't Hurt When You Step On It Share icon Review: "Loved doing this puzzle. Great quality with real LEGO logos. Sturdy pieces that glued together well enough to hang in my boys room. The colors made it easy to put together while still challenging me. Used it to turn off my brain for an hour or so each day after work. Took me about 10 days off and on." - Samcole

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 If Old-Fashioned Fire Isn't Your Style, Try This Electric Lighter Instead Share icon Review: "My husband loves old, classic video games and this little thing is so neat! Planning to give it to him as Christmas gift. Charging cable is included. The item came in charged so it was Ready to test and use right away!" - AYU B.

#6 You've Seen The Viral Freeze Dried Candy Videos Online, Now You Can Try Them For Yourself Share icon Review: "These are shockingly incredibly good! I thought they might be weird or freezer taste and they are sour little balls of heaven. Melt like cotton candy in your mouth and taste like skittles! Love these and can’t wait to try more flavors!" - NataleeG

#7 Fabulous And Funky Items Like This Unicorn Wine Holder Doens't Come Around Every Day Share icon Review: "I've been eyeing on this and finally made purchase, I'm so glad I did! He is so cute, love him! He's got a decent weight to stay sturdy while holding your bottle of choice. I've had so many compliments, great gift idea for those that love unicorns and wine!" - Lee

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Olive You Will Agree; This Skull Oil Dispencer Is Rad! Share icon Review: "Perfect size, not too heavy when filled but might need two hands when using. The glass is thick. Came with two types of pour spouts per skull, a cleaning tool and a metal funnel." - Allison

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This Multi Use Collapsible Cart Is A Must For The Shopaholic In Your Life Share icon Review: "Love this cart. Very well made. Take it to the store with me. Easy to fold and unfold. No more searching for a cart or returning a cart. No more need to remember my bags. Makes my life easier. We even brought it right into the kitchen to unload groceries." - Amazon Customer

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 If You Want Your Doodles To Last A Little Longer, Try This Freehand Temporary Tattoo Kit Share icon Review: "Absolutely insanely cool product!! darkens up insanely well and becomes a very dark black that looks bright and beautiful. If you love henna you will love this!! Its like a stronger henna and the bottle is amazing with the spout being super small so you get amazing precision! Would buy again, already bought again, and will continue buying" - Ayra Envy

#11 These Magnetic Holding Hands Socks Will Make Your Toes Feel Like 10 Best Friends On A Camping Trip Share icon Review: "Bought these for my work bestie and myself! They are great quality and warm! We have been having so many laughs making them dance and hold hands!! Great idea and instant smiles!" - Melissa Kendall

#12 Where To Put This 3D Bread Pillow Will Be The Yeast Of Your Worries Share icon Review: "While not the most filling, this gluten-free imposter of baked goods has changed my life. I can squish it for hours without any adverse affects. Like most Caucasian males, I love bread but not so much pillows. This has changed my entire perspective. I want a dozen of these fluffy baked goods." - Todd Malvano

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 You Don't Have To Sit At A Round Table To Use This Knight Pen Holder Share icon Review: "This item arrived on time and everything I thought it would be. I purchased it for my home office but it looks so good that I will also buy another one for my office at work. I'm thrilled with this product." - Amazon Customer

#14 This Egg Bathmat Cracks Us Up Every Time Share icon Review: "I wanted something fun to match the quirky tile in the bathroom and looooved this egg! It’s a bit on the small side for a bath mat but it’s very soft, slip resistant and just so cute!" - Andrea



#15 Turn All Your Favorite Drinks Into A Slushy With This Single Serving Slush And Shake Maker Share icon Review: "These work better than expected absolutely worth purchasing if you’re considering buying something like these. We did milk with a cookies n cream pop tart crushed into it and made an ice cream ish desert that was awesome! And the slushie root beer and wild cherry Pepsi or whatever other pop you put in them are amazing!" - Porter Ryan Patrick



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Your Future Is Looking Bright With These LED Visor Glasses Share icon Review: "I use these in my everyday life. These reduce light glare, air pollution, help me see at night, makes me visible to others when it's dark, are semi-safety glasses, and they look overall cool. I get to step into the future with them - if I live in the 21st century - might as well act like it! Everyone should buy these glasses - so many uses!!" - hi

#17 No One Can Argue That The Magic Of A Oil And Water Toy Is Quite Hypnotizing Share icon Review: "I bought this for my one year old grandson to use under my supervision. It is the perfect size and weight for him to hold. He loves watching the movement and is a great distraction. It feels sturdy and I see no evidence of leaking." - Rog&Deb

#18 This Bubble Machine Gun Has Blown Up Over TikTok And For Good Reason Share icon Review: "I love this prodcut,its so much fun my kids love it, we love the color, the lights and that it comes with bubbles to refill it! Amazing prodcut for kids." - alondra

#19 Get Some Claw-ver 3D Removable Cat Stickers If You Can't Get Enough Of Funny Felines Share icon Review: "Love it ! Picture is not blurry , size is good, sticks well (hopefully stays well too). My daughter is so happy 😀 she couldn’t stop laughing 😂" - Iryna P.

#20 These Banana Hats Are Actually Quite A-Peel-Ing Share icon Review: "I had previously purchased the hamburger one and liked it so well, I decided to get two more as gifts. The monkeys are very cute. I think it does help to keep the bananas from ripening so fast." - Larissa

#21 This Renter-Friendly Privacy Film Will Keep Nosey Eyes Out While Still Bringing All The Light In Share icon Review: "I am so impressed with this window film. It creates privacy while still allowing so much light to come through. When the sun shines through it looks absolutely beautiful! It’s easy to apply and it’s holding up really well six months later." - Amazon Customer

#22 Let's Face It, These Customizable Pet Socks Are The Cutest Gifts! Share icon Review: "My friend is passionate by socks… I always think about surprises for him and this one came out perfect!!! Thanks tailoring it to fit his face perfectly." - Lizeth Lopez

#23 Try This Adorable Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner If Your Space Is Looking Like A Cat-astrophe Share icon Review: "I bought this little vacuum because it’s very cute, but also because when I make coffee in the morning, I tend to make a big mess. I was looking for something to make the cleanup easier, but I did not expect the cleanup to be so much fun.. Every time I use this little cat vacuum, I giggle a little!" - Kelli R

#24 Keep Your Pup Occupied With An Interactive Dog Ball While You Hop On A Quick Zoom Call Share icon Review: "This toy really keeps my dog on her toes. She loves chasing after it and it will keep her occupied for a good period of time. It holds a charge for a long time and is very durable. I will definitely buy more when needed. If you're on the fence about this toy, just get it. It's worth it!" - Christina Young

#25 This Plush Cat Body Pillowv Is Equal Parts Hillarity And Nightmare Fuel Share icon Review: "This plush is hilarious. I got one as a gift for someone and my family liked it so much that I bought another one for them. It looks exactly as pictured, is very soft, and I seriously think it looks hilarious." - Anna



#26 Just Look At This Destinguished Gentleman With His Tiny Rubber Hands Share icon Review: "These are hilarious. Gave them as a funny gift and they were a huge hit. They ended up getting passed around so everyone could try them out. It's been a few weeks and occasionally someone will walk around, making jokes with them still. Laughs achieved in all age groups." - Dream Team



#27 Get Your Hands On This Mini Portable Microphone For A Mobile Phone If You Want To Be One Of Those Annoying People That Interviews Folks On The Street Share icon Review: "I’m surprised at how well this thing works for being so tiny!! I bought it for my squirrel and tried it out on the cat, works super good!! Just make sure you have the adapter!" - Jamie

#28 This IKEA Key Chain And Coin Purse Bag Is Exactly Big Enough For One Meatball Share icon Review: "This is so cute! It’s perfect for coins or chapsticks." - Laura S.

#29 You Don't Have To Be Picasso To Enjoy This Book Of 642 Tiny Things To Draw Share icon Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie

#30 Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker : Because Life's Too Short To Only Eat Smores While Camping Share icon Review: "I have wanted a fire pit for a long time to roast marshmallows but never have gotten one. This is such a great indoor alternative. Plus I don't worry about my kids and an open flame. Took a little bit of time but the marshmallows roated perfectly." - Jen W

#31 These Cat Pens Are Fur-ociously Cute Share icon Review: "The cat pens are so cute and write smoothly with a fine line. I would order again." - Lynne P.

#32 The Sky Is The Limit To The Flavors You Can Achieve With This Ice Cream Maker Share icon Review: "I bought this for my middle son for his birthday. He loves it! He has been experimenting a lot making different kinds. My oldest son ended up getting one for his birthday too. I do have to buy a few more containers so they can make more and store it." - Mardie

#33 Boil 'Em, Mash 'Em, Stick 'Em In A Stew. Or Simply Give It A Tiny Sign And Keep It As A Positive Potato For Good Luck Share icon Review: "A stocking stuffer gift for my adult daughter - and she absolutely loved it! It is cute and funny, just a couple of inches in size, but a perfect little emotional boost for someone who needs to be reminded to believe in themselves!" - VicL

#34 Sometimes Your Brain Just Needs A Few Seconds To Reboot And This Shape Shifting Box Is The Perfect Distraction Share icon Review: "Me and the kids are so in love with these! We can’t put them down and are having fun seeing who can make the most shapes!" - Laon8or

#35 This Funko Pop Dog Meme Is Here To Remind You That Everything Is Indeed Fine Share icon Review: "Absolutely hilarious! I had to nab this for a family member who has always loved the meme." - Melanie



#36 You Will Be Udderly Miserable If You Don't Have This Cow Mug With Non-Skid Silicone Feet Share icon Review: "I got this for my best friend for her birthday and its soooo cute! We were both dying laughing when she opened it. The utters are a perfect touch and she says her coffee has never tasted better than out of this cup hahaha." - KB

#37 This Mermaid Tail Blanket Is Ariel-Ly Comfortable Share icon Review: "got this gift for white elephant exchange and no one knew what it was. When they pulled it out and felt it, they all fought to steal it from one another. Amazing deal and amazing comfort" - Matthew Dellinger

#38 Just Click Your Heels Together And You Will Find Your Spot In The Book Thanks To This Handmade Wicked Witch Bookmark Share icon Review: "My wife is a reader and Wizard of Oz fan, so when I saw this, I knew this would be the perfect gift. It is very nicely done and whimsical, in a clever manner." - A. deFinta

#39 Your 10-Year-Old Self Is Thanking You For This Farting Poop Pen Share icon Review: "This pen is great. It does just what they say. Makes me laugh like a 10 year old boy when it makes the fart sound!! Writes real nice also Exactly as advertised." - Sandy Cooper

#40 Plug In These Mushroom Night Lights To Avoid Stubbing Your Toe On A Toadstool In The Middle Of The Night Share icon Review: "I've had them plugged in for months now and they just keep shining. Perfect for a night light. Automatically gets brighter at night as it has a motion sensor, we keep one in the bathroom for night time bathroom use." - Lilith from the garden

#41 Now Ear Is A Clever Gift! This LEGO Vincent Van Gogh Set Will Keep You Busy For Many Starry Nights Share icon Review: "This is a beautiful peice of art when it's completed. I bought this as a gift and included the lights with it. It's 3D and is perfect as a wall hanging or just sitting on a shelf." - Dawn

#42 Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner : Because Having A Clean Microwave Isn't A Novelty Share icon Review: "I still laugh every time I put this figurine lady in my microwave. The steam that blows from her head cracks me up more and more overtime. I enjoy seeing the “smoke” rise from her head. This is a great tool for cleaning your microwave in a matter of minutes." - Emily

#43 This One Is A Little Nutty, But We Would Still Love To Own This Rediculous Possum In A Peanut Pull Back Toy Car Share icon Review: "You need it. Don’t ask questions, just do it." - Jesse



#44 Get Your Hands On This Nifty Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover To Have Your Knitwear Looking Good As New Share icon Review: "I hate the little “pills” that can form on clothes with wear. this does a good job of removing them without snagging or tearing the cloth.. it has different settings for safe removal of them on different types of fabric." - Beth A.

#45 Cat Candle With Interior Skeleton : The Paw-Sibilities Of Candles Are Endless But We Never Expected To See This Share icon Review: "I purchased this as a gift for a friend for hosting a Halloween party. It was really exciting for the kids at the party when she opened it and lit it . Everyone watched it melt throughout the night and it got so much attention." - Nina G.

#46 You Will Show Everyone You Are A Fungi With This Cute Mushroom Chain Accessory Share icon Review: "I get so many compliments on this! I just clip it right to my jean belt loops. Covers about half of my body, which is perfect." - Sophie

#47 Don't Desert Your Rings Just Anywhere. Keep Them Safe In This Charming Cactus Ring Holder Share icon Review: "I still have this product to this day!!! It’s super cute and fits a lot of jewelry on it! I recommend." - Lupe

#48 This Skull Shaped Make-Up Brush Holder Is For All The Emo-Glam Girlies That Refuse To Conform Share icon Review: "Well made, I had ordered this for my hubby, who likes anything skeletal related ( he’s a radiologist.) Anyways, I liked it so much, I ordered another for myself for makeup brushes. Works and looks great! Looks exactly as pictured and received fast!" - Sam

#49 You Can't Conider Your Car Fully Pimped Without This Gear Shift Hoodie Cover Share icon Review: "It fits great and looks cute, I got it for the summer so the gear shift wouldn’t be hot. Definitely worth the buy" - Sara Lee