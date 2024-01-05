Are you tired of dealing with little annoyances every day? We've got you covered! Presenting 40 intelligent products from Amazon, designed to simplify your life and make your daily hassles a thing of the past. From innovative tech gadgets that help keep your work organized, to nifty home appliances that take care of pesky tasks, our list covers every aspect of modern living.

#1 'cause The Only Thing You Want Clinging To That Cute Outfit Is Compliments, Not Clumps Of Cat Hair. Chom Chom Roller To The Rescue—fur Real! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I can’t recommend this thing enough. All the awesome reviews are legit. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into when our family brought home a golden retriever pup. He sheds so much, I truly don’t know how he still has fur. This pet hair remover does an amazing job at removing all the hair that finds it’s was onto our clothes, couch and blankets. I never reach for the sticky lint roller, it just can’t hold up to the ease, thoroughness and speed that this roller offers." - Toniann Cohen

#2 Who's Got Time For Elbow Grease? Not You! With Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner, Exert Your Cleaning Energy On Something More Demanding—Like Deciding Your Next Netflix Binge. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My shower doors when I moved in my new place was caked with scum I tried vinegar I tried everything and nothing worked. I bought this to clean my tile grout but a little got on the glass door and I was amazed that I wiped the scum off instantly! Here is a Picture one side I cleaned and one side is what it look like caked with scum." - Neen

#3 Go The Distance With Your Charging Game And Say Adios To Socket Squats – This Cable's So Long, You Could Probably Scroll From Space (Okay, Not Really, But You Get The Point). Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "guys please read the description and don’t be like me😭 I wanted it for my car and that cable is longer than the distance I have inside my car!!! Mind you I’m 5’6(170cm) tall and it still goes TWICE my height!!! Please learn from my experience, don’t be like me😂😂😂 Otherwise it’s super high quality, love that cable" - Anonymous

#4 Flip Your Hair Like You Just Don't Care, 'Cause With A Dose Of This Liquid Luxury, Your Locks Will Go From Blah To Ooh-La-La Real Quick. Silky Dreams Are Made Of This! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I almost gave up! My hair was so damage from bleach and colored, it was bad to the point I can’t even brush them with comb or even with my hand I try many expensive products and didn’t even work. I saw lots of reviews on this and I was like ok why not?! Is only $7. Omg that $7 tho!! This is the best product I have tried." - Gina

#5 Keep Your Sanity While They Romp In Squeaker Heaven With The Ultrasonic, Human-Friendly Squeak. This Cute Giraffe Is About To Be Your Canine's New Silent-But-Deadly Bff. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is the greatest toy! Not only does my dog love it, I love it cuz I can’t hear the squeaker! Will definitely buy for him (and me) again." - Casey

#6 When Migraines Try To Ruin The Vibe, Just Glide And Say Goodbye To That Unsolicited Head-Banger. It's Self-Care O'clock, Time To Roll The Pain Away! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative." - Jessica

#7 Hello, Snooze Button? We Don't Know Her. The Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Whispers “New Day Who Dis?” With Light That Nudges You Awake So Gently, Even Morning Haters Might Crack A Smile. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Ok guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TLDR; this is an amazing little product and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching tv, anything really! If you’re hesitant to purchase this, please take my review in to consideration. I would pay 2 or 3 times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." - KatieM

#8 Wave Goodbye To The Chair Slump And Hello To Productivity Levels That Are *literally* On The Rise—because This Height Adjustable Standing Desk Is Your Spine's New Happy Place. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This desk was easy to put together, instructions were easy to follow. It's sturdy and looks elegant. I was a little curious to see how the change from sitting to standing would be and it is smooth and quiet. I love that it has 2 memory settings. " - Lillian Hasson

#9 Your Rides Are About To Get Smoother Than Your Pickup Lines At The Drop Of A Blind Spot Mirror. Ready To Steer Clear Of Those Automotive Blind Dates? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’ve had this for a little over a year and this little thing has been through it all. Through heavy rain, hail, multiple car washes, extreme heat, you name it. This little mirror has held on and been the most useful tool I can have for my car. Easy to adjust and install. Very clear visibility and gives you a great view for blind spots." - Adrian

#10 Why Climb To New Heights To Banish Dust When You Can Simply Slide And Glide? Extend This Microfiber Duster From 30 To 100 Inches And Show Those Cobwebs Who Reigns Supreme—effortlessly. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "So happy to have a sturdy extension wand. Fully extended standing on a step stool I was able to reach all the corners on a 20ft ceiling! It worked well in the rest of the house with 10ft ceilings while standing flat on the floor. The cobwebs wiped right off with a damp paper towel. I’m excited to try the micro fiber one on my ceiling fans next. Highly recommend" - A. Ruhl

#11 Say Goodbye To Old-School Threading And Hello To A Splash Of Innovation. With 4 Modes To Blast Away The Grime, This Dental Oral Irrigator Makes Your Smile Sparkle Like Your Personality! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Always HATED flossing, even was scared of it. I also have 2 dental implants, so it’s very important to floss. This made flossing actually ENJOYABLE and easy to do. Saw someone recommend them online and I had NO idea they even existed. Hello, dentists??? Why aren’t you telling people about this item?! Anyway, I recommend starting out on SOFT mode because this thing is extremely powerful and the other modes were too hard on my gums. Only downfall is I must floss longer than expected because I have to put more water in the back by the time I go to my uppers/lowers (whatever set is next). Have used for a week now and battery has stayed charged up, not needed to charge it yet. Please buy this!!!" - Sav

#12 Say Adios To The Cabinet Crouch-And-Clutter. The Expandable Spice Rack Organizer Is Like The Vip Section For Your Spices—because Even Cumin Deserves A Nice View. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is the second rack that I have bought from this company. My first one was getting old and I threw away the extra parts to it. I shouldn’t have done that. I decided to expand to a larger cupboard and needed to order a new one. Glad I did. It’s made better than the older one I had. I love how I can see all my spices at a glance. There are several comments on their site regarding assembly being difficult. I had no problem with it at all. Put it together in less than 10 minutes. Highly recommend this product." - Amazon Customer

#13 Just Like Magic, Except It's Not—Your Bag’s New Best Friend Sticks To Messes Like...well, A Sticky Ball. Ready For Some Clean Space Wizardry? It's Your Move! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn't ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it." - Jaclyn Dean

#14 Clean Stainless Steel, Thermos, Tumbler, Insulated And Reusable Water Bottles –cleaning Tablets Are Easy And Safe To Use Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Wow! I never thought I’d see the shiny inside of my husband’s travel mug again. He uses it for tea almost every day and it was gross! The build up was horrendous. I filled it with hot water, dropped in a tablet, and let it sit for a couple hours. I thought for sure it would take multiple times or a good scrubbing. I was wrong! I dumped out the liquid, rinsed and the majority of the buildup was completely gone. I gave it a quick, easy scrub with dish soap and a bottle brush and it looks brand new. Highly recommend these tablets." - C. Mcpheeters

#15 Chafing Is Annoying... Say Goodbye To It With Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick - Make Every Step A Golden Opportunity Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Summer is here!!!! I love this stuff! It's not oily or greasy. It doesn't have a weird smell. It works great and I have never had a bad reaction to it and I have sensitive skin. I would highly recommend. It makes Summer more enjoyable and comfortable." - melissa skomski

#16 Grow, Plant, Grow! These Wall Fixture Clips Will Keep Your Plants On The Right Path Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Someone suggested these clips in one of my plant groups and I was very hesitant. I didn’t think they would hold for anything. I was very wrong. These clips are awesome. They’re also adjustable to how your plant grows? You can unclip them and adjust how your plant hangers. Mine are on the wall and the ceiling and holding just fine." - Heather G

#17 Honestly, Is There Anything Worse Than An Acne Ambush Before A Big Day? Slap On A Cosrx Acne Pimple Patch And Chill; Your Skin's About To Send Those Zits Packing. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Love these!!! Whenever I start to feel a pimple coming through I will put it on overnight and the next morning it is significantly smaller, it's like this patch sucks the life out of my pimples. I have a teenage boy and he uses these also, same results. I use in the evenings after my night skin care routine." - Kaonou & Chao

#18 Declutter Your Dish Dilemma With The Og Kitchen Informant. This Dishwasher Magnet: Your Dishes' Status Update For A Soap Opera-Free Sink Space. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I never thought I would write a review on such a simplistic product or thought it would be so helpful. This product has made it so much easier for our family to identify if its safe to add dishes or not to the dishwasher. Fantastic if you have multiple people in the house." - Steve

#19 Slay All Day, Or Just Slouch Away: Whether You're Deadlifting Or Just Plain Loafing, Period Underwear Has Your Back... And Your Front. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I normally don’t write reviews, but I love, love, love these! I have issues with wearing tampons and pads so was searching for something else that would work during my period. I have a light-medium flow and don’t have to wear anything with these and can not worry about bleeding through all day at work and all night. My waist is 35 inches and hips are 46.5 inches and I ordered an X-Large just to be safe. They fit perfectly and are comfy" - Alex

#20 Your Nose Has Suffered Enough. Get Ready To Give The Heave-Ho To The Foulest Of Fumes With Just A Spritz Of The No-Nonsense Funkaway, The Heavyweight Champ Of Odor Elimination. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product is great! I sweat a ton in my volleyball shoes, and this spray doesn’t fail to make odors disappear (as long as you follow the directions). I’ve tried other shoe sprays but highly recommend this one (I use it for my shoes, clothes, carpets, among other things). Very pleased :)" - Zach

#21 Prepare To Be All Ears, Because This Cleaning Putty Just Tuned Up The Game. It's The Silent Partner In Your Audio Adventures, Ensuring No Dirty Detail Dampens Your Jam Sesh. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Came in the mail and used immediately - got all the gunk out that was in the little holes - used the square on the far right for both of my AirPods. THEN my husband comes in and sees and wants to use for his. Learned he has never even tried to clean his own AirPods (?!) and uses this for his - see squares 1-3. DISGUSTING and amazing. Got everything out of his. He put them in to see if his sound was better after getting everything out and “couldn’t tell a difference”, but who can trust him after AirPods like that?" - Amazon Customer

#22 With Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers, Create The Chic 'Clog-Less' Bathroom You Deserve! 'Hair's A Solution You've Been Strand-Ing For! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have a lion's mane of hair. Every time I run my fingers through it, brush it, or comb it, I lose hair and you would never know to look at me. Imagine me, detanlging this long, thick mane in the shower and losing what looks like a toddler's head of hair. Every. Time. I. Shampoo. That's a lot of hair down the drain. I try and catch most of it, but inevitably something is going past the drain grate. I resigned to just doing chemical drain treatments on the regular. Enter this little product. So simple. So easy. A little disc of woven mesh to trap those pesky hairs from causing trouble to the plumbing system. Brilliant! Peel and stick. Peel and toss. These are a good value and a no-brainer. There is a sticky ring to the outside and the middle portion allows water to flow through. I marked the back of the cellophane in some of the photos to try to indicate the size of that area." - Debbie M

#23 Keep The Guesswork Out Of Your Barking Buddy's Belly Schedule. "Did You Feed The Dog?" Has Your Back So You Can Be The Alpha Of Organized Feeding Flair! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My wife and I are constantly asking each other if we fed the dog already. We could ask the dog, but he would lie and say no and trick us into another bowl full of food. I saw this device on Amazon and decided to buy it. It's already been fantastic and we've only been using it for about 5 days. It has a nice magnet that sticks and holds to our stainless refrigerator. It does stick to the sides of the fridge too, but it's not as strong there and it does slide. It holds in place when we're sliding the daily AM/PM toggles. The toggles slide nicely. They don't lock into place but usually hold pretty steady. Sometimes they do glide with a little too much ease, meaning you could accidentally move one out of position, but that hasn't proven to be a concern. Overall, it was cheap enough, it's useful, and as long as you're using it, it will be one less thing you have to worry about. Special note: don't let your dog learn how to manipulate the toggles or they could try to play the "Hey I haven't been fed yet!" card" - Bado

#24 Cinderella's Got Nothing On You Because With Every Step, These Shoe Insoles Feel Like Love Letters To Your Arches. Bye, Bye Blisters—Hello, Walking On Clouds! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love these insoles. Like the other reviews said, it’s like walking on clouds! I need comfortable shoes. They are priced so well too! I just bought another pair so that I don’t have to switch them between shoes." - Chen

#25 Elevate Your Noontime Nosh With An Electric Lunch Box That Doesn't Slack. Because The Only Thing Better Than Mama's Recipes Is Mama's Recipes Served Warm—wherever You Roam. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Warms everything evenly, better than a microwave. I started taking this for lunch at work. So thankful that the day the microwave broke, I was the only one with a warm lunch, for a week too. The only flaw is since I have tendinitis, I struggle with opening the lid when it's hot, but I learned to just lightly place the lid on so it's easy to remove. I get many compliments at work." - Bill O

#26 Wave Goodbye To The Taboo Of Taboo-Tty Acne. With Just A Dab Of This Balancing, Smoothing Miracle, Your Butt's Bound To Become As Bootylicious As Beyoncé’s. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Love it love it love it. Nothing worked on my butt for acne, i had worst acne on my butt that I couldn’t even sit and walk. I had spots for months and they wouldn’t go. I tried every remedy and then I decided to order this 2 bottles without even thinking to try it, i always read reviews on amazon before placing an order. The positive responses really helped me to order it and i tried it myself it is fantastic, i will keep on ordering it because this is my lifesaver. It brought me back my lost confidence to wear short clothes and bikini. I am very happy. Thank you so much amazon, the best product i have ever tried. Love it…❤️❤️❤️❤️" - shwetal nayak

#27 Keep Your Produce Peeking Out Like, 'Yep, Still Fabulous!' Because With A Savvy Saver Like This, The Only Thing You’re Tossing Is A Salad, Not Your Cash. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love these containers. My husband thought I was crazy when I ordered them but they make me happy. Not only do they make my life easier and keep my fruit and veggies fresh but it helps organize. I am a little OCD so organizing is a major thing in my house. They are durable and affordable. I have washed them in the dishwasher several times (top rack if I can) and they have been holding up pretty well." - K. Mills

#28 Watch Your To-Dos Turn To Ta-Dahs As Your Ideas Float On This Chic, Clear Canvas. Because When Visibility Meets Versatility, You Wipe Away The Old To Magnetize The New! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I was so excited to get this order. You know you’re a adult when planning gets you excited lol. I was eyeing a similar calendar on Etsy that would’ve been about $50 more. Decided to check out Amazon before making that splurge and I’m glad I did. This calendar is pretty much perfect. It’s a great size and the weekly schedule is a added bonus. Can not beat the price and i received it quickly. The size is exactly what I wanted and the makers are so vibrant. My only complaint is that I wish the calendar squares were a bit wider to write more stuff in. I definitely recommend it." - Cay

#29 Ipl Hair Removal Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product has worked better than I could have ever expected. It has provided results in less than 8 weeks (which is what is listed as guaranteed). My sister has been begging me for this since I bought it and showed her the results. Will definitely buy one for her as a gift!" - Jenny wesley

#30 This Skin Care Superhero Sucks Out The Gunk Like An Undersea Vacuum. Who Knew A Scrub Stick Could Tackle Sebum Like A Squeegee On Your T-Zone? Sea Ya Later, Imperfections! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer. I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea

#31 Blast Your Wall With An Ever-Changing Art Gallery Of Your Own Life. This Digital Photo Frame Keeps Your Space Fresh With Pics Faster Than You Can Double-Tap. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I absolutely love this picture frame! I use it in place of having to maintain tons of individual picture frames. Why dust and clean 20 when you can just have one that takes care of all your photos and then some? It has plenty of space so I don’t have to choose “the best” memories…I can have them all! I love All the features of this frame especially the fact that you can give a code to someone and they can send pictures directly to the frame…AWESOME! An added bonus for me is that it works with Alexa!!! The size is perfect and it is a classy, beautiful decor piece. I’m very happy with this frame and I will be buying another one because I make Greeting cards and I save pictures of them for listing purposes and reference. It would be nice to have them all in one place that I can access with ease. Thank you for making such a wonderful product!" - Sharon Goins-Eberhardt

#32 You Know The Drill — Protect Your Brilliant Brain But Make It Fashion. The Collapsible Helmet Folds Faster Than You Can Say "Where's My Bike Lock?", Making It The Ultimate Ride-Or-Die Accessory. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Great and comfortable helmet. I bike everyday and this is a really good helmet. My old one used to slip off and the straps were always coming loose. This one always stays on and love the collapsible feature. Definitely recommend!" - AK

#33 Let's Make 'Storage Almost Full' Notifications A Thing Of The Past. This iPhone USB Storage Stick Is The Digital Lifesaver For When Your Photo And Video Collection's Bursting At The Seams – It's A Byte-Sized Wonder! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Very easy to use! Clear instructions! I could use a bit more than 128Gb, but it will do! For iPhone, etc. you need to install the JD Software, but for a PC it behaves like a normal Flashdrive. I had copied photos off my iPhone in just a few minutes, moved the device to my laptop and copied everything to a larger Flashdrive! Now I have backups and can delete the photos and videos from my iPhone!" - Tom Olsen

#34 Wave Farewell To Waste And Soak Up Life's Little Messes In Eco-Smart Style. These Swedish Dishcloths Are Like Magic Erasers For Your Countertops, Only Cuter And Way More Absorbent. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Cleans like a paper towel, lasts like a cloth, dries quick, cheap enough to toss if it gets too gross. Lasts for months! Super soft when wet and stiff when dry after use." - Jaclyn

#35 Say Sayonara To The Nightly Tuck Wars. The Bed Sheet Fasteners Keep Your Fortress Of Solitude Just So, Making Wrestle-The-Mattress A Tale Of The Past. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I never knew these things existed, and for months and months I slept on sheets that would bunch up and require constant tucking. Not anymore. I can install these and sleep for weeks without bunching. I got these ones for the corners, and a four pack of straight clips and they work perfectly for me." - Kimberly

#36 Whether You're Mending A Heart (Kind Of) Or Your Favorite Vase, This Moldable Craft Glue Sticks With You Through Thick And Thin, Unlike Some People We Won't Mention. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "How many times have you used a consumer product and found that its sleek shape actually made it hard to use? Have you ever had to throw something away because poor design caused it to fail prematurely. If you have a little bit of creativity you can address a lot of shortcomings by adding a little Sugru in just the right places. The photos are a couple of examples: A razor handle that wants to squirt out of my hand when its wet and soapy, A cord that started to separate from its plug because the strain relief was inadequate. I could go on..." - wizard of tinkering

#37 Your Outdoor Oasis Shouldn't Be A Snack Bar For Bugs. With Summit Mosquito Bits, Reclaim Your Realm And Enjoy A Sip Of Lemonade Without The Side Of Itch. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Using as a fungus gnat solution the directions say to put granules in a gallon of water for 30 minutes and then water the plants with the treated water but I found this method to be unsuccessful do to the water not completely drenching the soil and the gnat larvae still hatch. I found if you spread a layer on top of the soil completely covering the soil and then watering thoroughly with water flowing through the bottom of pot for 5 minutes with hose or sink this eradicates the larvae within days and then by leaving the granules on top of the soil it serves as two functions. One not allowing adult gnats to lay eggs because they don’t have access to moist soil because of the layer of granules and two every time the plants are watered it keeps a continuous amount of bacteria into the soil making it impossible for fungus gnat eggs to even flourish. I’ve tested this technique several times and works consistently better then the method the product directions give also it’s not as tedious as getting a jug filling it straining it and then disposing of the granules no no just put a layer on top and you’re done. Fungus gnats where completely gone within 1 week paired with 3 sticky fly traps inside my grow tent." - Steven

#38 Keep Your Eyewear In Place, Face After Face, Case After Case, With The Snug Charm Of These Handy Grips. Witness The Fitness Of Your Slick Specs Sticking The Landing! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’ve always had a problem with my glasses slipping down my nose all the time and it got very annoying. So I did some research on the internet and Amazon to see what I could use to fix this issue. Saw that they make wax sticks to put on them but you have to apply it a lot and seemed kinda like an inconvenience. I also found strips to stick on but most reviews said they only lasted a week plus they were pretty expensive. Then I found these and they are amazing! I highly highly recommend them if you have slipping problems takes a bit of wearing to find the perfect spot but I couldn’t be happier with this product especially for only $7 ish dollars." - Noah Ulrich

#39 This Portable Charger's Packing More Power Than Your Morning Espresso Shot, Giving Your Gadgets That 'Am Boost" Or "Pm Perk-Up' Without Hogging The Nearest Socket. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have been buying Anker products for many years and I have to say the quality and durability of anything Anker is top notch .This bank isn't very heavy and has 2 cable ports for dual charging .Charges fast and holds battery power for quite a while .Highly recommend,will buy again ." - James Kemp