27 Must-Haves For Outdoor Fun – Apply COSTWAY10 And Save
Looking for ways to keep your kids active and happy outdoors? Our latest article is a treasure trove of fun! We’ve handpicked a collection of Costway items that promise to turn your backyard into a playground paradise. And the best part? You can snag these must-haves at a discount with the code COSTWAY10. Dive in to discover how easy it is to bring the joy of playtime right to your doorstep!
This post may include affiliate links.
Jump Into The Fun Zone With This Outdoor Trampoline
Review: "The trampoline was easy to put together and didn't take that long to put it together. Once together my little ones loved it. They had so much fun jumping and trying to tricks." - Betty Long
Brake 'N' Roll: The Coaster Bike That Stands Out In The Park
Review: "This is a great choice for a first bike. Easy to assemble. The bike is easily adjustable as your child grows. The bike coasts and stops well, and has a single gear ratio so no fiddling with adjusting gear shifter. The powder blue color has a nice classic look that stands out." - Patrick Jamieson
Little Biker, Big World - Explore With The 3-Wheel Motorbike
Review: "Too much fun! My son love it almost became daily drive. He enjoyed so much! Very cool outside. And taken less than an hour to assemble. Battery is good. Very good fits 2-4 years old. Highly recommended!" - X Dylan
Become The Robin Hood Of Playdates With The Youth Archery Bow Set
Review: "This is really nice, the kids love it, it's good quality, the suction cups for the bow and arrows are strong and won't come off after touching the target." - Judy Wang
Hit The Road In Style: Your Kids’ Dream Car Truck Awaits
Review: "my daughter had a jeep like this 25 years ago and loved it. Now I purchased for my grand daughhter. So many upgrades this time around. Love the remote control and seat belt. Set up was easy and she's ready to go." - Meredith
Your Backyard’s Bestie, The Inflatable Bounce House With Water Slide
Review: "We love this thing. It was a gift from the grandparents and I'm so thankful because my kids can spend hours in it. I don't think it's that hard to put up or take down." - Nathan
Elevate Playtime: The Saucer Swing That’s Out Of This World
Review: "We love this swing! All the neighbor kids come to our house specifically to use it. It was very easy to assemble and is sturdy enough for 3 kids to use. Great product. Would purchase again." - Kelli Caspers
Elevate Playtime: 5 Ways To Soar With This A-Frame Swing Set
Review: "My daughter loves to climb and the net and ladder was a big hit. The net climber is very sturdy and doesn't sway all over the place so it's perfect for small kiddos. I was glad I found this one" - Johnny
Oh, Another ‘Boring’ Day? Said No One With An Inflatable Bounce Castle
Review: "WE LOVE THIS BOUNCE HOUSE! We got this for our daughter’s birthday and absolutely had a blast with it! I cannot wait to use it outside in the summer time! Perfect for kids and we cannot wait to put the water hose to use!" - Lauren
Strollin’ & Rollin’: Trike Fun On The Go
Review: "I recently purchased the toddler tricycle for my 2 years old daughter and I am extremely satisfied with it! The tricycle is very sturdy and well built, I can see it lasting for a long time. It was also very easy to put together, and my daughter loves riding it around the house and in the backyard. The adjustable seat is great because she will able to use it as she grows. The bright colors and fun design really caught her attention right away. Highly recommend!" - kezhen wu
Play Scooter - Your Kid’s Adjustable, Flashing Wheel Companion
Review: "My girl loves it so much. It is so cute and nice quality, good for the kids! Highly recommend!" - Sofia
Sandbox Bliss: Your Kid’s Beachfront Property
Review: "My kids love it, it is big enough for 3 kids, light weight, easy to install, the quality is very good, the design is good too, the bottom has holes, it won’t hold the water in the sand, there is a cover, valued the money and highly recommended!" - D. Chen
Swing Into Fun: The Ultimate 8-In-1 Jungle Gym Adventure
Review: "Our kids are obsessed with this wooden jungle gym playset! The 8-in-1 design offers endless play options, and the natural wood finish adds a rustic charm to our backyard. Highly recommend!" - Apollo
Score Big At Home With The 4-In-1 Adjustable Kids Basketball Hoop
Review: "Our based for our son 2nd birthday. He loves dropping anything and everything through the hoop. Good purchase for the price. I foresee us getting a lot of use out of this." - Mickey
Cruise The Sidewalks In Style: Little Riders Love This Motorcycle
Review: "My little boy likes this electric bike. I installed it just in several minutes. The speed of this bike is adjustable, and the design is charming. It is a perfect gift for toddlers during this holiday season. Three wheels keep this bike balanced, and the battery can last more than 1 hour" - Stephanie
Light Up The Night: Your Kid’s New Favorite Scooter Awaits
Review: "I've been riding this scooter for several months. So far, everything has gone smoothly, without any assembly. It rides smoothly, is easy to fold and carry, and children can crawl on the sidewalk edge when sliding, which is very stable. Nice scooter. thank you !" - WXL
Ocean Ball Bonanza: Bounce House Bliss For Buoyant Little Spirits
Review: "This bounce house has brought us so much fun! Our grandsons love it!! You literally just plug it in and it inflates super quickly!" - Noah
Climb, Slide, Score! - The 6-In-1 Playset That Grows With Them
Review: "The towering sides assist hold little children in and make it easier for them to sit. Little ones can slide the entire length of the slide without falling off! Really pleased with this. Simple assembly." - Hanna
Skyline Sprint: The Ultimate 100ft Zipline Experience For All Ages
Review: "I was planning to set this up at my families cabin, but due to weather we were unable to go up last weekend. So, we decided to set it up in my parents backyard instead!I was surprised at how easy it was to set up and how sturdy it was to use. It came with all of the supplies needed, we just had to find two trees that were set up far enough away from each other.Safe to say, I have not had that much fun in a long time!The only thing I wish was different- is for it to accommodate smaller children! My toddler was pretty sad that it wasn't for her, but I am sure she is going have a blast with it as soon as she is older!I would definitely suggest buying this if you are looking for some outdoor fun!" - Jon Dunphy
Sling 'N' Fold: The Cornhole Game That Travels With You
Review: "I've been looking for a cornhole set that wasn't as heavy as the wood designs and found this portable travel size. Its very well made, compact and easy to carry and store in a canvas handled case. Great to play at home and to take on camping trips." - Elizabeth R. Stur
Wheelie Love This Pedal Car: Steer Your Way To Fun
Review: "It's very well made and very interesting. Both young and old are enthusiastic about it. I think it's highly recommended." - Christine Dewey
Saucer Swing Sensation: Glide, Slide & Ride
Review: "My 7-yr-old granddaughter loves her new swing. There are so many different ways to swing. You can glide from end to end or sit on it like a normal swing and just swing back and forth. You can even lay on it and look up into the trees like a hammock. Lots of ways to have fun." - Kindle Custom
Get Your Kid’s Sand Game Rolling With The 8-Inch Sand Dumper
Review: "My grandsons love to play and dig in the dirt. This is a great toy and really well built. Moving dirt or sand this is hours of fun for them." - T
This 12V Ride-On Dumper Truck ‘Dumps’ The Boring Playtime
Review: "My son absolutely loves this push truck.very cool.Easy to install.Easy to operate.Sufficient battery power.Many children like to go to the park to play it.Very nice." - iris89
Little Diggers, Big Adventures: The Heavy-Duty Sand Excavator Awaits
Review: "Came apart in a box, and my 7 year old son put it together, hauled it out to the sand box and started digging!" - Tonya
Glide & Light Up: The Wiggle Car That Shines Bright
Review: "My granddaughter loves to play with it and rides it all over the house and outside. I really like that it came assembled and all I had to do was get it out of the box." - silvia galdamez