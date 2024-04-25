Review: "I was planning to set this up at my families cabin, but due to weather we were unable to go up last weekend. So, we decided to set it up in my parents backyard instead!I was surprised at how easy it was to set up and how sturdy it was to use. It came with all of the supplies needed, we just had to find two trees that were set up far enough away from each other.Safe to say, I have not had that much fun in a long time!The only thing I wish was different- is for it to accommodate smaller children! My toddler was pretty sad that it wasn't for her, but I am sure she is going have a blast with it as soon as she is older!I would definitely suggest buying this if you are looking for some outdoor fun!" - Jon Dunphy