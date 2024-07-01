Review: "My rescue dog is terrified of thunder and fireworks. Honestly he's not great with any loud and or startling noises. We've tried all kinds of meds to help him, but all they did was make him wonky and slightly less anxious. Tonight the fireworks started at the stadium, which is only a few blocks away. I put his earmuffs on and it was GREAT. He didn't try to get them off, so I know they're comfortable. There was no panting, no shaking, nothing. He FELL ASLEEP with them on. I'm ecstatic. They were worth EVERY PENNY.' - Anna P

