Review: "So, gotta say as a traditional, generational popcorn lover I'm generally not into the flavored popcorns, kettle corn and that stuff that my wife and kids eat. I'll usually go with one particular seasoning and call it a wrap. Pop 'N Dulge has really made our family rethink that.

Next, the product...I ordered the box with the kernels bred as Golden Classic, Popping Blue and Ruby Crunch. More of a classic guy normally, but Popping Blue just seemed to have different appeal for me after we seasoned it.

That brings me to the next item...the seasonsings! My box came with Five Premium Seasonings. I had Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan (my favorite and I felt like it could be used on other foods, lol), Better White Cheddar, Creamy Dreamy Chive and Fiery Hot Pepper. Only one of the seasonings was i skeptical of and even that was really good. I am not a fan of heat. We used all of the seasonings over the course of the night with our family and my personal favorite was the Garlic Parmesan. Our oldest daughter loves heat and basically hoarded the Fiery Hot Pepper but she had me try it and lo and behold it had heat, but it was a "pleasant" heat. My spouse and father in law raved on the Salt Butter because they tend to like tame.

All in all it made New Year's Day watching our family movie fun with a much improved variety on the regular popcorn we normally might have. I highly recommend this for any family get together, date night or just a fun surprise for the kids on a weekend. - Jarvis Kolen