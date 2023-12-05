13 Perfect Gifts for That One Adventurous Family Member
If you have a relative who's always off on a new adventure, we've got the ultimate gift guide for you. Drawing on our deep-dive into Amazon's treasure trove, we've picked out ten perfect items for travel enthusiasts. From compact power banks that keep their gadgets juiced up on the go, to nourishing hand creams that combat the dryness of plane air, these options are not only practical but also delightful.
This post may include affiliate links.
Keep Your Loved Ones Powered Up With A Mini Portable Charger - Because Family Ties Shouldn't Depend On Battery Life!
Review: "Love these chargers! I bought these on a whim because I needed something smaller than my current ones, and they've become my new favorites. They're especially helpful for day trips. I've taken them to theme parks, concerts, to different states, and they have always done the job of keeping my phone and others alive. They also don't take a lot of space (can fit into a small bag pocket), which allows room for your other necessities!" - T
Never Too Far From Power With 5ft Ultra Flat Plug Power Strip - Because Hotel Outlets Can Play Hard To Get!
Review: "The ultra-flat design is a game-changer, especially in tight spaces like dorm rooms or when traveling. It easily slips under furniture, and the 15-foot cord gives you incredible flexibility in placing it exactly where you need it. The flat plug ensures that it won't protrude awkwardly from the wall. What's truly remarkable is the 22.5W/4.5A power output. It charges my devices rapidly, and the USB-C ports are a lifesaver for newer gadgets. The absence of surge protection is perfect for cruise ships, where most power strips with surge protection are prohibited. This power strip is a travel essential, offering convenience and versatility. It's well-built, reliable, and a must-have for anyone on the go. " - christopher charleston
Let The Good Times Roll, Not Germs With Paper Soap Sheets - Hygiene Has Never Been This Fun And Compact!
Review: "These strips are ultra light to carry around and give just the right amount of soap to wash even the dirtiest hands extremely well. It smells kind of neutral with a hint of orange blossoms and sweet oranges, but doesn't leave hands overly perfumed smelling. When I use this soap, it leaves my hands feeling very clean, but it doesn't dry out my skin like other camp soaps I've used in the past. The package itself weighs practically nothing, and would be a great addition to hiking, hunting, camping gear or a bugout bag, and I love that there are SO many in each pack. 200 is a lot of hand washes for something light as a feather. 5/5 stars!" - 🌷 Helpful Reviews 🌷
Gift The Freedom Of Organization With The Portable And Customizable Organizer Case - It's Like Sending Your Relative's Desk Traveling With Them!
Review: "This is my second Nest and I am so happy to be able to say that I have the whole Nest collection now! I love how it basically lets me have a portable "desk" and set up shop wherever I go. It lets me be minimal with all my essentials in one convenient case. All the components are durable and made with quality materials. I hope in the future, some of the smaller components like the small divider tabs and the USB-C cable can be available for separate purchasing" - Danielle Arenas
Add A Touch Of Organization To Your Relatives' Traveling Exploits With Our Packing Cubes - Making Every Trip A Neat One
Review: "Fits in one large suitcase PERFECTLY! My family thought this was a foolish investment for mine at first — why spend money on separating clothes when you can just fold them in seperate piles in the suitcase? But as a lover of organization, this makes a HUGE difference for me (and now my sister is looking into getting her own because she can see that now haha!) I love having one bag for undergarments, one for daytime clothing, one for pajamas, etc. etc. because it will make accessing the clothing on our trip so much easier/organized, and in the traveling process, they are also less likely to be falling all over the place." - Kayla
Say Bon Voyage To Dry Skin With A Hydrating Hand Cream - Takeoff Has Never Felt So Smooth!
Review: " I knew I was taking a chance purchasing these hand creams without having sampled them, but the reviews won me over. Fortunately, these creams do not disappoint. They are cruelty free, rich creams with just the right amount of scent, so they are not overbearing. They also come in a beautiful gift box, making them the perfect little holiday gift for my friends and relatives. I plan on ordering more ASAP!" - Susan Quilopras
Get The Party Started In Any Destination With This Sturdy, Zipperless Carry-On Luggage – The Perfect Partner-In-Crime For Your Friends' Adventures!
Review: "This thing is built like a tank, yet it's lightweight and maneuverable. The image shows two locking latches, but the item I ordered (28“) has a third non-locking latch in the middle. The flat top makes stacking another bag on top easy. The wheels, handles, and extension slides are good quality. Very pleased. Highly recommend." - Robert
The Power Of Audio Freedom With Airfly Pro Wireless Transmitter – The Perfect Solution To Those 'No Jack' Situations
Review: I first discovered these while traveling with a friend. He showed me the way and was using it with Apple AirPods Max. I knew it was a good product and after reading reviews I purchased my own. Boy, has it come in handy. The obvious use is on airplane seat back entertainment systems. But, ANYTHING with a headphone jack is a candidate. I work freelance live audio/video events for a living and I have now used it with a digital mixer headphone system, a live video streaming audio confidence system and to broadcast audio from my hotel TV to my earbuds. Yes, there is some latency and I would guess it is around 60ms (not measured, just an educated guess). I can even use this with an adapter in RX mode as my audio interface to a large PA. It sounds that good - nearly indistinguishable from a hard 1/8” jack into a DI > XLR to mixer inputs. I am always looking for ways to lighten the load while traveling and to make my Pelican/backpack smaller and lighter." - BranThomps
Unearth Hidden Gems With 'Destinations Of A Lifetime' - Because The World Is Your Oyster, Get Cracking
Review: "Just a great description of world sites to visit. Added about 15 sites to my list. Descriptions are not too long and give you just enough info to want to find out more" - Ron Leybovich
Bring The Power To Your Traveling Relatives With Our Universal Travel Adapter - It's A Small World After All
Review: "My wife and I just took a trip to Italy for our 20th anniversary. I had originally purchased this for an Australian trip in 2020 but we all know that didn't happen. Anyway, had not had a chance to use it until now so i'm reviewing. This thing is light, powerful and packed full of features. I literally wish I had bought two of them as we could have used one on each side of our bed in some of the hotels we stayed in. It worked in Copenhagen (a stopover) and all throughout Italy (Rome, Messina, Naples, Venice, etc). It powered all of our devices including my wife's curling iron :-) and kept us with power when we needed it. It's versatile, completely silent and easy to pack. I can't recommend it enough if you need an international power adapter." - Schoon
Experience Tranquility With The Silk Sleep Mask - Wrapping You In A Fleeting Cocoon Of Peace, One Trip At A Time
Review: "Upon opening this sleep mask, you can tell right away that it's high quality! They put so much love and care into their packaging, how could their products be any less?! The mask itself is so silky soft, smells lovely, thick cushioned (yet light as a feather), and a velcro back closure like I've never seen before. Somehow, this velcro doesn't interfere with your hair (and I have A LOT of it!)...it doesn't pull or snag, it's like it's not even there. I slept like a princess with this mask lol and woke up refreshed and recharged. My only suggestion to make this even better, is to add some weight to the eye areas." - Amazon_Obsessed
Gift Your Animal Crossing Devotee The Animal Bells Bag - Organizing Makeup Can Be Just As Warm And Fuzzy As Their Favorite Game!
Review: "I forgot to write a review on this but I originally bought it as a Secret Santa gift. My person loved animal crossing and genshin impact so I wanted to make a gift inspired by those two, including some of her favorite snacks. It arrived earlier than I anticipated and it could fit so many things. I filled it up with chocolates and stickers and decorated it with a lot of things she likes. I forgot to take a picture of it but IT WAS SO CUTE IUSREHIWNVIARHEG GET IT GET IT GET ITTTTT !!!" - Mia A
Gift Unending Stories To Your Avid Reader With The Kindle Paperwhite - Journeys Of The Mind, Anywhere, Any Time
Review: "I bought this kindle for my mom after she borrowed mine while traveling and read 6 books in 5 days. I knew she had to have one and I ended up choosing this one. She was thrilled to get it for her birthday and could not stop smiling. I had set it up for her on my account, so I got to see many of the features for myself as well. My kindle is a used, older model, and I’m considering getting this one because it’s great! The option for the back light to be on or off, as well as the brightness is a huge plus for me because I can’t read my kindle if it’s dark. Still all the same great settings that I know and love from my kindle though. It’s fantastically easy to use and navigate, worth it for any age person who loves to read." - Emily