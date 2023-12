Review: I first discovered these while traveling with a friend. He showed me the way and was using it with Apple AirPods Max. I knew it was a good product and after reading reviews I purchased my own. Boy, has it come in handy. The obvious use is on airplane seat back entertainment systems. But, ANYTHING with a headphone jack is a candidate. I work freelance live audio/video events for a living and I have now used it with a digital mixer headphone system, a live video streaming audio confidence system and to broadcast audio from my hotel TV to my earbuds. Yes, there is some latency and I would guess it is around 60ms (not measured, just an educated guess). I can even use this with an adapter in RX mode as my audio interface to a large PA. It sounds that good - nearly indistinguishable from a hard 1/8” jack into a DI > XLR to mixer inputs. I am always looking for ways to lighten the load while traveling and to make my Pelican/backpack smaller and lighter." - BranThomps