Review: "I bought this kindle for my mom after she borrowed mine while traveling and read 6 books in 5 days. I knew she had to have one and I ended up choosing this one. She was thrilled to get it for her birthday and could not stop smiling. I had set it up for her on my account, so I got to see many of the features for myself as well. My kindle is a used, older model, and I’m considering getting this one because it’s great! The option for the back light to be on or off, as well as the brightness is a huge plus for me because I can’t read my kindle if it’s dark. Still all the same great settings that I know and love from my kindle though. It’s fantastically easy to use and navigate, worth it for any age person who loves to read." - Emily