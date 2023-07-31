104 Ridiculous, Bizarre, And Downright Cursed Shirts People Actually Wear Out In Public (New Pics)
Ask any fashionista, and they’ll tell you that a statement piece can really liven up an outfit. Whether it’s an outrageous sweater, a brightly colored shoe, or a feathered anything, having a selection of stand-out pieces in your closet is a must. However, sometimes, making a fashion statement isn’t enough. One has to make an actual statement with a slogan t-shirt.
The selection of slogan tees online is abundant. One can opt for a tame “live, laugh, love” type of sentiment and call it a day. Those with spicier taste, though, need something punchier.
Enter shirts that go hard, a Twitter page (and an online shop) rife with t-shirts with scandalous slogans. It’s not always completely clear if people wearing them want to offend or amuse, or whether they are serious or sarcastic about it, but it’s entertaining nonetheless. Scroll don’t to see them all and if you can’t get enough, check out our older posts about it here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Back in the early 2010’s fashion writers were hoping slogan t-shirts are on their way out. Back then, we were dealing with a lot of “cute but deadly” and “sexy princess” type of statements on people’s chests. And let’s not forget about all the wine mom and beer dad classics, as well as the pathetic remnants of hustle culture in a shape of coffee lover’s t-shirt.
However, proclaiming your stance on beverages and other urgent topics is far from over. In fact, in recent years, slogan t-shirts have been elevated to runway-worthy fashion. Dior came out with “We should all be feminists” while Givenchy slapped “I feel love” together with a 200-dollar price tag on a simple white tee and people couldn’t get enough.
Slogans even found their place on red carpets. Celebrities often use them to voice their stance on various issues. Many celebs wore “Time’s Up” shirts, pins, and bags in the beginning of the Me-Too movement in support of a non-profit organization that helps victims of sexual harassment. Many of them also wear outfits with explicit statements encouraging people to vote. So, slogans are not always useless.
Slogan t-shirts actually have quite honorable beginnings. Wearing them largely began in the US, in the mid-twentieth century when various social movements were on the rise. To this day, slogan t-shirts are a part of social activism. It is a very straightforward way to openly disclose and stand by your beliefs. It allows people to identify themselves and announce their association or affinity for a certain group or movement.
Victoria Clarke, a lecturer in the University of Bristol, once did that and, inadvertently, found out the power that a slogan shirt can have on the people around you. She came to one of her lectures wearing a t-shirt that said “Some people are gay. Get over it!” She assumed that most would share her “amused appreciation of the playful slogan,” while students who did not agree would simply keep it to themselves.
However, many students reacted to it quite negatively, thinking she was implying that they were homophobic. They complained about Clarke to their representatives and described her in the end-of-the-year evaluation as “despicable,” “biased,” “selfish,” “offensive,” and “sexist.” Some of them stated that she wore the t-shirt “a lot” even though she only wore it twice and assumed she is immature and seeking to stand out. She later published a study analyzing the response and came to a conclusion that while people are homotolerant, the society is still very heteronormative. She never wore that shirt again.
I need this one. In a massive fibromyalgia flare up and this is my life right now.
Studies on t-shirts with slogans are minimal, but fascinating. One of them, published in 2022, found that over 70% of respondents liked slogans on t-shirts. It also concluded that t-shirts with text on them can be found all over the price range in all sorts of brands, from very affordable fast fashion stores to leading sportswear companies, to exclusive designer brands. Another interesting data point is the most common slogans. Nike Takes the cake there with “Just do it,” “Equality,” and “Force is female” all in top 5.
The reasons why people like t-shirts with slogans vary depending on the type of text on it. For example, phrases like “I love my dog” and “Tacos are always a good idea” are created to build an emotional connection with those who love their dogs and tacos respectively. Inspiring messages such as “Work Train Win” and “Impossible is nothing” aim to illicit positive feelings and motivate the consumer. Wordplay slogans that use puns or rhymes (“No prob-llama” and “Follow me to Tennessee”) want to attract attention and make you giggle.
T-shirts can communicate subtle messages that maybe would be too controversial to say out loud. Celebrities especially love to make use of this. The classics go back to early 2000’s when Britney Spears infamously wore a T-shirt that read “Dump Him” days after her then recent ex Justin Timberlake made it official with his new girlfriend. Then there was Naomi Campbell who wore “Naomi hit me… and I loved it” t-shirt after being accused of getting into a physical altercation with her maid. But this not a thing of the past, either. A more recent and less controversial instance happened with a singer Charlie XCX, who wore a t-shirt that said “Real Winner” in an afterparty for the Brits award ceremony, which she left empty-handed.
It's lyrics from a song if anyone doesn't get it 'give me the beat boys and free my soul, I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIuyDWzctgY&ab_channel=jeffreychristIsAlive
If you think that these aren’t the real lyrics, no you don’t.
Scrub out the first N and the T and you might be getting closer to correct,
But this one is cute, and helps kids, especially young ones, be proud of who they are. I’m 16 and have a touch of the tism, and even my own mom acts like it’s shameful. I had two cousins who died from congenital defects, and they both had autism and Down’s. She still refuses the idea that autism can be more than just a label. Sorry for ranting. She comes to my therapy sessions so I can’t talk about this in front of her. The shirt is cute. I’ve seen it on adorable kids before. No “ridiculous and bizarre” here. And also sorry for the rambling. It’s late and I’m waiting for sleep to come. And I usually ramble. Sorry again. Be proud of yourself, no matter who you are; we’re all beautiful and deserve love. ❤️
I feel like there's a three letter word beginning with N and rhyming with "hot" missing there.