Ask any fashionista, and they’ll tell you that a statement piece can really liven up an outfit. Whether it’s an outrageous sweater, a brightly colored shoe, or a feathered anything, having a selection of stand-out pieces in your closet is a must. However, sometimes, making a fashion statement isn’t enough. One has to make an actual statement with a slogan t-shirt.

The selection of slogan tees online is abundant. One can opt for a tame “live, laugh, love” type of sentiment and call it a day. Those with spicier taste, though, need something punchier.

Enter shirts that go hard, a Twitter page (and an online shop) rife with t-shirts with scandalous slogans. It’s not always completely clear if people wearing them want to offend or amuse, or whether they are serious or sarcastic about it, but it’s entertaining nonetheless. Scroll don’t to see them all and if you can’t get enough, check out our older posts about it here and here.