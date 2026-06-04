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Sharon Stone has revealed that her second marriage effectively ended in a doctor’s room after her then-husband, Phil Bronstein, reacted with anger to the possibility that she might undergo a bilateral mastectomy.

The 68-year-old actress spoke about the moment during the June 1 episode of David Begnaud’s podcast The Person Who Believed In Me, where she revisited a terrifying 2001 health crisis involving breast tumors, a stroke, and a brain hemorrhage.

Highlights Sharon Stone said her marriage to Phil Bronstein effectively ended after he reacted with anger to the possibility that she might undergo a bilateral mastectomy.

The actress said doctors discovered breast tumors in 2001, including one that was larger than her entire left breast.

Stone later alleged that, during reconstructive surgery, her surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent.

Stone said doctors found tumors in her breasts that were so alarming they believed she might need both breasts removed.

“One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast,” she recalled.

But according to Stone, her husband’s concern was not whether cancer might take her life.

It was that she was willing to make the decision herself.

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Sharon Stone called out her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, for not respecting her bodily autonomy during her 2001 health crisis

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“And the doctor had come out to my house and said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy;” she added. “This is really bad. And we usually, when they’re all the way up into here, we know before we go in that they’re cancer.’”

Stone said she was convinced the tumors were benign, even as doctors warned her that she did not get to determine that on belief alone.

“I said, ‘I don’t have cancer,’” she continued. “And [the doctor] said, ‘You don’t get to decide that.’ And I said, ‘I do. I do get to decide that. I’m deciding.’”

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The Casino actress ultimately decided to have surgery because the risk was too serious to ignore.

“I’m not f**king around,” she said.

That decision, she claimed, enraged her husband.

“My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous,’” Stone remembered. “And got up and left the room.”

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Podcast host Begnaud asked what part he considered ridiculous.

“That I would have a bilateral [mastectomy],” Stone said. “He was furious.”

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Begnaud then asked whether the anger came from fear that cancer, if real, could take her life.

“No, no,” Stone replied.

Stone said her husband was upset because the procedure would mean removing both of her breasts.

“And so the doctor said to him, ‘If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down,’” she said. “And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you.’”

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The actress said the disagreement over the procedure was the catalyst for the end of their marriage

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Stone said that moment marked the real end of the marriage.

“That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over,” she claimed.

“It was just over in the room. You could just tell. It was over. It was just over. He thought I was ridiculous. He thought it was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself.”

Stone was married to her second husband, journalist Phil Bronstein, from 1998 to 2004.

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At the time, their split was publicly framed in more diplomatic terms. Stone filed for divorce in 2003, citing irreconcilable differences, and the separation was described then as amicable and mutual.

Her latest account paints a different picture of the emotional break behind the scenes.

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The tumor crisis happened during a complex moment health-wise in Stone’s life. In 2001, she suffered a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage, an experience she later wrote about in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

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The actress wrote that while she was bleeding into her brain, Bronstein allegedly signed her up for exploratory brain surgery without her knowledge or consent.

Stone said she stopped the procedure by standing on the gurney and refusing to go through with it.

Stone also accused the doctor in charge of the operation of giving her larger breast implants without her consent

Actress Sharon Stone’s husband walked out when she chose a bilateral mastectomy . Not scared of losing her, furious about losing her breasts. pic.twitter.com/T6fRntdF8R — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 4, 2026

After the surgery, Stone learned that the tumors were benign, meaning she did not ultimately need the double mastectomy doctors had warned her might be necessary.

But the tumor-removal procedure created another alleged violation of her bodily autonomy.

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In 2021, Stone revealed that during the reconstructive surgery that followed the removal of the tumors, her surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent.

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She wrote in her memoir that she woke up from the operation to discover her body had been altered in a way she had not approved.

According to Stone, the surgeon justified the decision by telling her the larger implants would “go better with your hip size.”

She also said he told her he thought she would look better with “bigger boobs.”

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Online reactions have been divided. Many of Stone’s fans sharply criticized Bronstein, arguing that no husband should react with anger while his wife is facing a possible cancer diagnosis.

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Others were more skeptical, arguing that the public is only hearing Stone’s version of events, and questioning whether there was more context missing from the story. Similarly, a segment of listeners accused the actress of framing the collapse of the relationship in a way that makes her look like the sole victim.

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Bronstein has not publicly responded to Stone’s latest claims.

“There is much more to this story,” a listener wrote

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