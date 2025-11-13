Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears After Revealing Voicemail Donald Trump Left About Ozzy
A grieving Sharon Osbourne fought back tears as she spoke about a voicemail left by US President Donald Trump in the wake of her husband’s passing.
Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, came together for the first episode of The Osbournes Podcast since the passing of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.
The family also spoke about the “lovely letter” they received from King Charles.
- Sharon Osbourne and her children, Kelly and Jack, came together for the first episode of 'The Osbournes Podcast' since Ozzy Osbourne's passing.
- While speaking of the loss, Sharon played a voicemail that Donald Trump sent her.
- She also spoke about how Donald and Melania Trump treated her in the past.
- Critics weren't too happy about the gesture and claimed Sharon was "sucking up" to the US president.
Sharon Osbourne fought back tears as she talked about a voicemail left by Donald Trump after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing
Image credits: Jack Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76.
He reunited onstage with fellow Black Sabbath members for one final show just days before he departed.
The cause of his passing was attributed to a cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
Sharon, who married the rock icon in 1982, spoke about the loss in a November 12 episode of The Osbournes Podcast.
The bereaved family played a voicemail they received from Donald Trump after the passing of the rocker husband and father.
Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images
“Hi, Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best,” the US president was heard saying.
“Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented,” added the political leader.
He went on to wish Sharon “the best” and acknowledged it’s “a tough thing.”
“I know how close you were, and whatever I can do,” he added. “Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family.”
“I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing,” the US president said in the voicemail
Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images
After the message concluded, Jack was heard saying, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.”
Sharon grew emotional and agreed that he “didn’t have to call.”
“That was really kind of him,” she said.
“Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner,” she went on to say. “Whoever you like, half of people are gonna [be unhappy], and now it’s more so than ever in history… You can’t come out a winner.”
Image credits: L. Cohen/WireImage
The 73-year-old TV personality had closely interacted with Donald Trump when she was a cast member of his reality show Celebrity Apprentice in 2010.
She came in third place on the show.
“All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to,” she said on the podcast.
“And he was always, ‘How are the children? How’s Kelly? I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done, and their manners are great.’ And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect,” she went on to say.
Sharon spoke about the way Donald and Melania Trump treated her in the past
Image credits: KMazur/WireImage
Aware of how controversial the subject can be, Sharon said: “Listen, I’m not American. I can’t vote. I don’t want to vote. I don’t vote for anyone. I vote for no one.”
The British personality said she has never voted for anyone and will not vote even in the future.
“But the thing is, all I know is [Donald Trump] has treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania — the same. Nothing. And they have been great,” she said.
Image credits: Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Critics, however, weren’t too pleased by the president’s gesture and claimed Sharon was “sucking up to Trump.”
“Giving me new reasons to hate em,” read one comment, while another said, “Sharon Osbourne in the new podcast about Ozzy f***ing hell she’s pathetic.”
“Lol…Ozzy has gone and now they have got to make their own money…sucking up to Trump is clearly how they are going to do it,” one said.
Netizens criticized Sharon, saying she was “sucking up to Trump”
Image credits: sharonosbourne
Others slammed the reality TV star-turned-president and said the voicemail was the “first nice thing Trump has done since he won the election.”
“A not overtly rude voicemail to a wealthy celebrity after her husband’s d**th definitely offsets all the harm he’s done,” another sarcastically said.
Fans took a different tone with their comments, saying: “No matter our political views, it’s good to see compassion and humanity in moments of loss.”
“What a wonderful and thoughtful thing to do. Kindness and caring doesn’t have a political party,” wrote another.
Image credits: Jack Osbourne
On the podcast, the Osbourne family also spoke about the “lovely letter” they received from King Charles after the loss of the Prince of Darkness.
Sharon said the note from the King was hand-delivered to them.
“He’s an amazing person,” she said about the reigning British monarch. “Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many people.”
The Osbournes also spoke about the “lovely letter” written to them by King Charles following the rock legend’s passing
Sharon said King Charles has reached out to the family on several occasions, including Ozzy’s birthday and when his health took a hit.
“He’s a good, caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy’s, as me, we are royalists… we respect him, we respect his family,” she added.
“Gotta stay relevant!” a critic commented after the podcast episode dropped
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
It amazes how people can compartmentalize things like this. She could've not said a word about Trump, but she chose to needless humanize a monster.
It’s something you should work on. A good part of our cultural problems comes from people not being able to see others outside of their personal worldview. Republicans are nazis, democrats are immoral idiots… we categorize the “others” and lose contact with humanity
Donald Trump sued to NOT pay out SNAP benefits, and told his party to NOT continue the ACA subsidies, which will between double and quadruple the premiums. He's pardoned deisel emissions systems cheaters for their their Clean Air Act violations. He's put children into cages. He's build(or tried to build) literal concentration camps. This isn't your cousin that has some weird ideas about whether gay people should get married. This man is doing unimaginable damage that will end lives. Humanizing his inhuman acts is what got us into this mess. Discernment. That's something YOU should work on.
Nah I am good. I don't want to normalize and reward terrible people. I don't think giving terrible people a pass helps society. The problem is people like you can't be bothered to look at the details and live by the adage "ignorance is bliss". I don't like being ignorant to the world around me, like you apparently do. Bothsides is the lamest take in all of politics. Republicans other people for being born wrong. Democrats other people for othering people. Those aren't the same no matter how much you want them to be.
Cool to know when Ozzy died he took his wife's self respect and and spine with him.
I have an extension on my desktop called, "Make America Kittens Again", which I added when the Orange Idiot was first elected: it changes every picture of him into a kitten. It throws me sometimes, especially if I know that it's some post about something stupid that he has said or done (which is frequently) and I'll ask myself, "why am I looking at kittens?" Oh yeah! The extension! It does beat having to look at his ugly, orange mug.
It amazes how people can compartmentalize things like this. She could've not said a word about Trump, but she chose to needless humanize a monster.
It’s something you should work on. A good part of our cultural problems comes from people not being able to see others outside of their personal worldview. Republicans are nazis, democrats are immoral idiots… we categorize the “others” and lose contact with humanity
Donald Trump sued to NOT pay out SNAP benefits, and told his party to NOT continue the ACA subsidies, which will between double and quadruple the premiums. He's pardoned deisel emissions systems cheaters for their their Clean Air Act violations. He's put children into cages. He's build(or tried to build) literal concentration camps. This isn't your cousin that has some weird ideas about whether gay people should get married. This man is doing unimaginable damage that will end lives. Humanizing his inhuman acts is what got us into this mess. Discernment. That's something YOU should work on.
Nah I am good. I don't want to normalize and reward terrible people. I don't think giving terrible people a pass helps society. The problem is people like you can't be bothered to look at the details and live by the adage "ignorance is bliss". I don't like being ignorant to the world around me, like you apparently do. Bothsides is the lamest take in all of politics. Republicans other people for being born wrong. Democrats other people for othering people. Those aren't the same no matter how much you want them to be.
Cool to know when Ozzy died he took his wife's self respect and and spine with him.
I have an extension on my desktop called, "Make America Kittens Again", which I added when the Orange Idiot was first elected: it changes every picture of him into a kitten. It throws me sometimes, especially if I know that it's some post about something stupid that he has said or done (which is frequently) and I'll ask myself, "why am I looking at kittens?" Oh yeah! The extension! It does beat having to look at his ugly, orange mug.
24
9