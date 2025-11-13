Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears After Revealing Voicemail Donald Trump Left About Ozzy

ADVERTISEMENT

A grieving Sharon Osbourne fought back tears as she spoke about a voicemail left by US President Donald Trump in the wake of her husband’s passing.

Sharon and her children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, came together for the first episode of The Osbournes Podcast since the passing of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

The family also spoke about the “lovely letter” they received from King Charles.

Sharon Osbourne wiping tears during emotional interview after revealing voicemail from Donald Trump about Ozzy.

Image credits: Jack Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76.

He reunited onstage with fellow Black Sabbath members for one final show just days before he departed.

The cause of his passing was attributed to a cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon, who married the rock icon in 1982, spoke about the loss in a November 12 episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

The bereaved family played a voicemail they received from Donald Trump after the passing of the rocker husband and father.

Sharon Osbourne emotional and teary at event, raising hand, surrounded by people in black attire and sunglasses.

Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Hi, Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best,” the US president was heard saying.

“Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented,” added the political leader.

He went on to wish Sharon “the best” and acknowledged it’s “a tough thing.”

“I know how close you were, and whatever I can do,” he added. “Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family.”

Sharon Osbourne emotional and tearful, revealing voicemail left by Donald Trump about Ozzy in a public setting.

Image credits: Loannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images

After the message concluded, Jack was heard saying, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.”

Sharon grew emotional and agreed that he “didn’t have to call.”

“That was really kind of him,” she said.

“Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner,” she went on to say. “Whoever you like, half of people are gonna [be unhappy], and now it’s more so than ever in history… You can’t come out a winner.”

Sharon Osbourne shaking hands with Donald Trump at an event, with other guests smiling and standing nearby.

Image credits: L. Cohen/WireImage

The 73-year-old TV personality had closely interacted with Donald Trump when she was a cast member of his reality show Celebrity Apprentice in 2010.

She came in third place on the show.

“All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month — I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to,” she said on the podcast.

“And he was always, ‘How are the children? How’s Kelly? I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done, and their manners are great.’ And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect,” she went on to say.

Sharon spoke about the way Donald and Melania Trump treated her in the past

Sharon Osbourne with Donald Trump and Melania Trump at an event, highlighting Sharon Osbourne and Donald Trump voicemail.

Image credits: KMazur/WireImage

Comment by Roxanne Knapp expressing a thought about Trump attending one of Ozzy’s concerts on a social media post.

Aware of how controversial the subject can be, Sharon said: “Listen, I’m not American. I can’t vote. I don’t want to vote. I don’t vote for anyone. I vote for no one.”

The British personality said she has never voted for anyone and will not vote even in the future.

“But the thing is, all I know is [Donald Trump] has treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania — the same. Nothing. And they have been great,” she said.

Sharon Osbourne embracing Ozzy Osbourne, both dressed in black, showing a tender and emotional moment together.

Image credits: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Critics, however, weren’t too pleased by the president’s gesture and claimed Sharon was “sucking up to Trump.”

“Giving me new reasons to hate em,” read one comment, while another said, “Sharon Osbourne in the new podcast about Ozzy f***ing hell she’s pathetic.”

“Lol…Ozzy has gone and now they have got to make their own money…sucking up to Trump is clearly how they are going to do it,” one said.

Netizens criticized Sharon, saying she was “sucking up to Trump”

Sharon Osbourne sitting with a cat on her lap in a wicker chair next to indoor plants and a fireplace.

Image credits: sharonosbourne

Others slammed the reality TV star-turned-president and said the voicemail was the “first nice thing Trump has done since he won the election.”

“A not overtly rude voicemail to a wealthy celebrity after her husband’s d**th definitely offsets all the harm he’s done,” another sarcastically said.

Fans took a different tone with their comments, saying: “No matter our political views, it’s good to see compassion and humanity in moments of loss.”

“What a wonderful and thoughtful thing to do. Kindness and caring doesn’t have a political party,” wrote another.

Sharon Osbourne wiping tears during emotional reveal of voicemail Donald Trump left about Ozzy on a podcast.

Image credits: Jack Osbourne

On the podcast, the Osbourne family also spoke about the “lovely letter” they received from King Charles after the loss of the Prince of Darkness.

Sharon said the note from the King was hand-delivered to them.

“He’s an amazing person,” she said about the reigning British monarch. “Not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many people.”

The Osbournes also spoke about the “lovely letter” written to them by King Charles following the rock legend’s passing

Sharon said King Charles has reached out to the family on several occasions, including Ozzy’s birthday and when his health took a hit.

“He’s a good, caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy’s, as me, we are royalists… we respect him, we respect his family,” she added.

“Gotta stay relevant!” a critic commented after the podcast episode dropped

Comment from Jason Garner about Trump listening to crazy train before meetings, shown with reactions and top fan badge.

Facebook comment from Sophia expressing compassion and humanity after loss, mentioning Ozzy and moments of grief.

Facebook comment from Ace Crawford reflecting on how decency was once the status quo in life.

Comment mentioning Ozzy as one of the most famous people, reflecting on his worldwide impact after death.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kealy Gray questioning choice over emails with reactions shown below.

Comment by J Chris Johnston saying Nice gesture He’s still on the list in a social media discussion.

Comment by Jennifer Gorky Milstein saying she wants you to release the files on a social media platform.

Comment from Janell Thompson praising kindness and caring beyond political party, shown with a heart emoji.

Comment by Jackie Lemon expressing opinion on voicemail Donald Trump left after Ozzy's death, reacting emotionally.

Comment from Julian Maxton-Graham asking about the date the tariff dividend cheque would be sent.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Gotta stay relevant in a blue speech bubble.

