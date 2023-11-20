ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other memes, wholesome ones can prove useful in almost every situation imaginable. They’re some of the most genuine and uplifting humorous little ideas on the entire Internet and highlight some of the most pure and common experiences a person can have. Whether it's sharing your love for potatoes or showing appreciation for the dad who “didn’t want a pet,” they’re bound to make you squeeze out a smile.

The Facebook group called "Wait...This Is Wholesome" has over 760k members who support and uplift each other on a daily basis. Scroll through the list to feel the warmest feelings and be reminded that the world is not that grumpy of a place.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
j_nieuw avatar
Jayjay
Jayjay
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are a rich person! You let yourself be filled with all the wonders of others. Keep it going (I do the same, how would you ever know what you like if you don't try?)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Endless ranting, insulting, irony, and unwelcome news online can get pretty tiring. But this wholesome class of memes is optimistic and celebrates the joys in life, giving you a break from all of it. People want to be reminded of good things and to simply switch off from feeling anxious or annoyed.

It’s refreshing to see memes that have no hidden messages and are easily accessible to make you feel good. They are playful, straightforward, and so simple, which isn't what the world usually is.

It also pushes the idea that caring for ourselves and others is important. Living in a stressful era sometimes makes us forget to stop and breathe and celebrate the small victories, but a friendly reminder like this one can make all the difference.
#4

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could have been in my village - we get cut off once a year with floods and the local firefighters probably know they have to be on their guard with some of the older ladies! :D

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

Amazingly, meme viewing is proven to be beneficial in managing anxiety. It was found that creatively discussing mental health through memes can help to make social and emotional bonds with others. Some people with mental disorders feel apprehensive about verbalizing their struggles, and knowing that they're not alone can be very comforting.

Memes especially helped people when they were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave people something to do and kept them relatively sane. According to research, people who looked at memes associated with the pandemic had decreased levels of COVID-related stress. Viewing memes was also connected to increased positive feelings and the ability to cope.
#7

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@elle91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome , @Girl_by_the_Aga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That face! ❤️ Hell, I'm stroking the screen for this face!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@matt_cruise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

♡ @Ashtaughtyou_ 27🥂✨•𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓁𝓈 𝐻𝑒𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻🦄🪄• 555🪬• 👩🏿‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏿🌈👩🏿‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏿 • 6,466 Following 11.9K Followers Post See new posts Conversation 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓐𝓼𝓱🥀♡ @Ashtaughtyou_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The rising positive outlook online also gave way to the appearance of wholesome internet trolls. It’s the noble kind of pranking when internet users take over discriminating subreddit pages and turn them into something sweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

R/RaceRealism used to be a toxic place where white supremacist beliefs were shared, but activist trolls have flooded it with posts of actual car races. At the moment, discussions on this page focus on whether Formula 1 is the “superior” race and if it makes someone a “race traitor” to enjoy cycling.

One of the biggest victories of wholesome internet trolls was the reclamation of r/Stormfront, Reddit’s oldest neo-Nazi forum. Now, it’s dedicated to discussions about the weather.

How do they do it, you ask? Well, once a subreddit with discriminating content has been identified, the sneaky do-gooders check to see if its moderators are still active. If they have been inactive for long enough, anyone can take over by requesting the page’s rights. They simply wait it out and strike when they see a great opportunity to do some good on the Internet.
#11

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@SketchesbyBoze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@yafavoriteaunty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

because toys are only for children ? like animated movies, of course .

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@ShariDunawayMD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesomeness truly brought about a cultural shift in mood. However, just a few years ago, it wasn’t as inspirational. In the ‘90s and '00s, wholesomeness was associated with family values and decency. It was quite a dated outlook that pressured girls to adhere to Christian purity. Wholesome was “The Little House on the Prairie,” and a mother vacuuming in high heels and pearls.

By the late '00s, it started picking up new connotations and cutting its ties with the religious emphasis. In 2014, Honey Maid released a commercial that celebrated the diversity of all wholesome families. A collection of heartfelt moments brought real stories to life to show the world what wholesomeness really looks like. It included American same-sex couples, blended, immigrant, and biracial families. The idea of wholesomeness became one of friendliness, warmth, and support.
#15

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@ingram_wallace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@Home_Halfway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

After those new connotations started being accepted, it shortly became fashionable as a contrary response to the not-so-kind online movement “Gamergate”. It was a year-long online harassment campaign against feminism, diversity, and progress in video game culture. They tried to target anyone they believed was pushing social justice into video games. At the time, the internet became more than a little toxic, and wholesomeness became an inviting escape.

Since then, wholesome content has continuously grown in popularity and even begun to be appreciated by Gen Z. It became a sort of compliment to anything that is sincere, nice, or cute. That’s how Pedro Pascal, a kitten riding on a dog’s back, and elderly people playing board games became wholesome.
#20

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@audrieeejac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get a little anxious sometimes seeing hamsters cooped up in little cages. This makes me relax.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

@kaatiemxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

The ugly things online can’t be completely solved, but serving wholesome memes can make it a tad better. This trend accurately shows us how each of us can contribute to making the online environment more positive and supportive.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more wholesome binging, make sure to check out our other heartwarming publications, such as this one and this one!
#24

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always sort of disliked them because of how badly they can ravage kelp forests... this however, is endearing. And realistically, the problem they present is because of the destruction of other species' habitats (such as otters) that would normally predate them, at the hands of human beings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
danieldonovan avatar
k1ddkanuck
k1ddkanuck
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please. Show me to the nearest metal box as soon as possible.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one of my best childhood memories is an evening in Portugal, several people from the village had come to help, sitting around a pile of corn to peel it(I do not know the exact term), we exchanged gossip, jokes and singing. I loved it.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
sheilachris80 avatar
Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be sooo cool: Well Kevin bit his sister today, so she's currently teamed up with Brad for what I suspect is revenge!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Sharing-Wholesome-Things

Wait...This Is Wholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!