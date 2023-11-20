The rising positive outlook online also gave way to the appearance of wholesome internet trolls. It’s the noble kind of pranking when internet users take over discriminating subreddit pages and turn them into something sweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

R/RaceRealism used to be a toxic place where white supremacist beliefs were shared, but activist trolls have flooded it with posts of actual car races. At the moment, discussions on this page focus on whether Formula 1 is the “superior” race and if it makes someone a “race traitor” to enjoy cycling.

One of the biggest victories of wholesome internet trolls was the reclamation of r/Stormfront, Reddit’s oldest neo-Nazi forum. Now, it’s dedicated to discussions about the weather.

How do they do it, you ask? Well, once a subreddit with discriminating content has been identified, the sneaky do-gooders check to see if its moderators are still active. If they have been inactive for long enough, anyone can take over by requesting the page’s rights. They simply wait it out and strike when they see a great opportunity to do some good on the Internet.