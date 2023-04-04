By golly! Isn’t it time to talk a bit more about our beloved Father of Puns and the creator of all sorts of funky words, William S.? It’s been a moment since we’ve dedicated an article to him. But we’re not ones to let such a faux pas continue for much longer; after all, William Shakespeare is the dude with whom we start our day and end our day. Yup, that’s how much we love him in our office! I mean, bamboo grove, of course.

Anyway, here’s our list dedicated to Shakespeare movies only, and although you might think that once you know the story, you’ll know them all, don’t be fooled by such a notion! Each of these movies based on Shakespeare’s works brings something new and unseen to the surface, or, rather, the screen, so it is safe to say that one can never get bored watching movies adapted from Shakespeare.

Sure, there are some stories by William that get a bit more attention than the rest, and the winner is probably the one about Hamlet with over 90 movie adaptations. That’s like three months’ worth of movies! If you do decide to watch them all at once, though, be warned that you might start speaking in rhymes after you’re done with your marathon, which isn’t such a bad thought, after all! And if 90 films already seem a lofty number, here’s a fun fact - all in all, there are over 500 movies inspired by Shakespeare, with 294 being full adaptations of his novels! Thankfully, our list isn’t as long, so you won’t have a tough time choosing which adaptation to watch next.

