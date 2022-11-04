Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Illustrated A Series Of Travel Drawings Inspired By My Homeland – East Anglia, UK (5 Pics)
Eleanor Cawdron
I used a collage method to generate the reference imagery, before illustrating to create these awesome pictures!

Each piece took 4-5 hours to illustrate on the Lightbox before being colored digitally in Photoshop.

I love traveling and am fond of traveling around my home county of East Anglia, which I strongly recommend to anyone thinking of visiting England. Hope you enjoy it!

More info: Facebook | behance.net | eleanorcawdronillustration.weebly.com

Norwich, Norfolk

Norfolk Coast

Lavenham, Suffolk. Yes, Harry Potter was filmed here for Deathly Hallows Part 1!

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk: My hometown :)

Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Eleanor Cawdron
Eleanor Cawdron
Author, Community member

I am a freelance illustrator, based in the UK. I specialise in children's book illustration and have a distinctive whimsical flair.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
