I Illustrated A Series Of Travel Drawings Inspired By My Homeland – East Anglia, UK (5 Pics)
I used a collage method to generate the reference imagery, before illustrating to create these awesome pictures!
Each piece took 4-5 hours to illustrate on the Lightbox before being colored digitally in Photoshop.
I love traveling and am fond of traveling around my home county of East Anglia, which I strongly recommend to anyone thinking of visiting England. Hope you enjoy it!
More info: Facebook | behance.net | eleanorcawdronillustration.weebly.com