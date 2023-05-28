Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Self-Expression In Art With The Help Of Lines (9 Pics)
My Self-Expression In Art With The Help Of Lines (9 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
Community member

I am fascinated by the process of painting with the help of line as a visual language. Each time it is a search for new meaning and sensations. At this time, I am engaged in an artistic dialog with the environment. The landscapes in the paintings are transformed by lines, rhythmically dancing in the viewer’s imagination, and the picture turns into another fantasy, perhaps into a sound, continuing its own dialog.

I am experimenting with my own reflections. Sometimes, after new experiences, I feel uplifted. It’s like your body is electrified. I take a white canvas and start working so as not to miss the moment, which can be defined as “The Arrival of the Muse”.

It’s a strange thing, but sometimes when I paint my pictures, I set only one task: to express the feeling on the canvas as much as possible, and I don’t have a specific layout of the future picture. But this is not always the case. I go to plein airs and paint my impressions of nature. Sometimes landscapes of places that were important to me at one time or another in my life come to mind and I capture them in painting. I have special memories of my childhood, my grandfather’s garden, a huge expanse of natural landscape.

In such happy moments of recollection and immersion in my own semi-consciousness, many wonderful paintings appeared.

If you are interested in my ideas, please send me an email: malexandrina11@gmail.com

More info: Instagram

Олександра Малишко
Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

