“Self Care” is a self-initiated social project, consisting of 12 illustrated posters dedicated to showing ways to take care of oneself in depression.

Each poster describes one strategy to alleviate the symptoms of depression and help yourself bring back a life that has meaning.

I came up with the idea for these posters when I realized how often we tend to overlook the effects of little day-to-day choices on our well-being in the long run: how excessive expectations lay as a burden on our shoulders; the absence of a filter floods us with anxiety and existential dread; poor nutrition aids lack of energy and worsens our physical health. The choices one finds in the “Self Care” project can grow into habits and gradually shoot one into an upward spiral.

My hope is for this project to serve as a reminder for the ones searching for the ultimate solution that it consists of many baby steps instead of one giant leap. And that making those steps regularly will cover a vast distance toward something we can call “the life that’s worth living”.

As with the “Toxic Support” project, I partnered with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and am immensely grateful for their support! Here's an article on the “Self Care” project at the ADAA site.

