Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Snaps Spark Heated Debate After Fans Notice Odd Detail

Selena Gomez’s appearance during her girls-only getaway sparked fiery discussions online.

The 33-year-old singer was captured basking in the warm sunshine of Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, February 23.

“Selena Gomez must be in her body positivity era, and I love it for her,” one commented online.

Selena Gomez taking a selfie, showcasing her makeup and hairstyle, sparking swimsuit debate after fans notice odd detail.

“tbf this is probably the most unflattering swimwear humanly possible,” said one critic.

Gomez previously spoke about how body-shaming comments has affected her self-confidence in the past.

Selena Gomez took a trip to Mexico to soak up some Cabo sun over the weekend.

She made a return to the same location she went to for her bachelorette trip before marrying husband Benny Blanco in September.

The Emilia Pérez actress wore a strapless, light pink-patterned one-piece swimsuit while lounging by the coast.

Selena Gomez wearing a mesh cover-up over swimsuit, taking a mirror selfie in a room with balloons and soft lighting.

Right on the beachside of the five-star luxury resort Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Gomez was seen with her gal pals, including Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev.

The girl squad was also pictured on a yacht at some point. And they were pictured taking a dip in the deep blues during their outing.

The 33-year-old singer was enjoying a girls-only getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico

Selena Gomez and friends relaxing on a yacht wearing swimsuits, sparking swimsuit debate after fans notice odd detail.

Gomez seemed to be enjoying her time in Cabo, but in no time, netizens quickly filled up social media platforms with unsolicited comments on her one-piece swimsuit.

“tbf this is probably the most unflattering swimwear humanly possible for her body shape. She looks fine,” one said.

Another wrote, “It’s the swimsuit style that’s unflattering, not her body.”

Some zeroed in on a mysterious detail on her thighs, asking: “Why is there a massive indentation?”

“I can’t figure out in my head what exactly is going on here. Why is there a massive indentation???” read one comment online

Selena Gomez modeling a pink swimsuit on the beach sparking debate after fans notice an odd detail in the snaps

“Yes, wow, let’s make it illegal to be 20 pounds overweight, am I right?” one sarcastically said.

“As a childless, able-bodied celebrity, there’s literally no excuse to not be in the best shape of your life,” another claimed.

selena gomez & nina dobrev photographed in cabo pic.twitter.com/vyn4qeyp34 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) February 23, 2026

Several fans pointed out that Gomez has struggled with health issues over the years.

“Bro. She has major medical problems,” one said, while another pointed out, “She has lupus.”

“She has serious health issues, and even if she didn’t, this post would still be incredibly classless,” another said.

The Who Says singer announced her Lupus diagnosis more than a decade back

Woman in a pink swimsuit and wide-brimmed hat walking on a sandy beach, highlighting Selena Gomez swimsuit snaps debate.

More than a decade has passed since Gomez was first diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease, lupus, in 2013, and required a kidney transplant in 2017,

The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, thus affecting body parts like the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, or lungs.

It is mostly diagnosed in women of childbearing age, with 90% of people living with lupus being females, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

All credit goes to cameraman 😈😈😍 pic.twitter.com/ATTKNUMsuZ — Amaya💃🏻😺 (@LastPageHer) February 23, 2026

Gomez had taken a break from her music career following her diagnosis, while critics spun rumors about her going through depression and add*ction.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she told Billboard in 2015.

“I wanted so badly to say, ‘You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re a**holes.’ I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”

The former Disney star said she had to “grieve” not being able to carry her own children because of her medical issues

Selena Gomez in a white swimsuit lounging on a boat, sparking debate after fans notice an odd detail in the snaps.

Image credits: selenagomez

In 2024, the former Disney star spoke about how she couldn’t safely carry and give birth to her own children due to her ongoing medical issues.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she told Vanity Fair, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.

“That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she added.

The Same Old Love singer said she still envisions becoming a parent someday, even though it might not “happen the way it happens for everyone.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me … It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she added.

Selena Gomez taking a mirror selfie indoors, highlighting swimsuit snaps that sparked heated debate over odd detail.

Image credits: selenagomez

Having grown up in the spotlight, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is no stranger to online trolls hyperfixating on her body and appearance.

While speaking to Billboard in the past, she said 2015 was a year she dealt with “a lot of body shaming.”

“I was in a bikini and got publicly ripped for being overweight,” she told the outlet.

Gomez has candidly spoken about how body-shaming comments affected her self-confidence in the past

Selena Gomez in a swimsuit embracing another person in a pool, sparking a heated debate after fans notice odd detail.

Image credits: selenagomez

After feeling “hurt” by people’s comments on her body, Gomez spoke about her choice of going t*pless for her subsequent album cover Revival.

🎥 Selena Gomez living her best life with friends in Mexico 🇲🇽🌴 pic.twitter.com/fUr73vOOET — Selena Gomez India (@SelenaGmzIN) February 25, 2026

“It’s not even about my weight. It’s just that I’m not going to give a f***” she told the outlet.

“I’m not going to care,” she added. “ … I’m not going to let them get to me. I can do what I want.”

“She looks happy thats what f***ing matters,” one commented online

Selena Gomez in a colorful swimsuit posing outdoors sparking debate among fans over an odd detail in her snaps.

