There's an artist out there who has taken forgotten paintings from thrift stores and turned them into something truly special. My name is Wesley Altena and I am a painter willing to present you with my unique collection of artworks.

Feast your eyes on a collection of artworks that will make you laugh, scratch your head, and wonder, "What in the world am I looking at?" This collection is not for the faint of heart or the serious art enthusiast, but for those who are ready to have some fun and see classical art meet pop culture in the most unexpected ways. Get ready to be amazed and amused!

More info: Instagram | wesleyaltena.com