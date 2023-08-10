Sometimes you’ll come across a 30-something who looks, walks, and talks like a teenager. They only care about a couple of things - hookups, money, cars, clothes… The worst part of it is when they finally open their mouth and you can feel yourself transported right back to school, or even worse… a frat!

There are easy ways to tell these people apart, though. A lot of the time they’ll even do the legwork for you, by being a super loud and obnoxious person up front. We’ve got a whole bunch of these loud and obnoxious, but ultimately funny stories for you today!

#1

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens I was a three-time All-State swimmer in high school. I tell people about it all the time. So the answer is me, I scream that I peaked in high school.

slytherinprolly , Karolina Grabowska Report

#2

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Telling struggling young people, “These are the best years of your life. Enjoy them.”

Edit: Also, fighting with the same people you went to high school with over stupid s**t in your 30s.

Royal_Hold6900 , Vanessa Garcia Report

#3

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Bragging about your HS hookups when you’re in your 30s.

petitbatte , Katie Salerno Report

#4

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens I know someone who reposts their posts from highschool multiple times a year and has only a couple recent pictures

broccolicares , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

#5

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Bullying as an adult

Which-Cheek3671 , Keira Burton Report

#6

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens “I could have made it to state”

SadSwim7533 , Christina Morillo Report

#7

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens When my dad is angry at a decision made by an MLB baseball manager, he will say something like "this is never what we would have done when I played". Dad never played beyond early high school.

Rynox2000 , Pixabay Report

#8

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Never leaving the town you grew up in, and the highlight of your week is the Friday night football game at your old HS where you tell everyone that will listen about your game winning TD that happened 20+ years ago.

ashakar , Stanley Morales Report

#9

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Wearing a graduation ring more than a year after graduating

arghiamapiratebooty , frankieleon Report

#10

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens People bragging about their SAT scores in their 40s.

Odd_Emphasis9661 , RDNE Stock project Report

#11

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Spam messaging people from HS in you're 30's to scam them with an MLM you bought into.

doodlefan2000 , picjumbo.com Report

#12

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Todd "I went to 8 consecutive proms at the same high school."

He was so athletic that as a Freshman he dated a junior and went to prom. Same with Sophomore year. Junior and Senior years he dated underclass girls. After prom he became a custodian. For the next 4 years he Matthew McConaughey'd his way through students.

When he knocked one up, he celebrated with his friends on a golf course and attempted to drive from that drunk and got in a wreck. There is a memorial golf scholarship in his name.

DarrenEdwards , Juan Vargas Report

#13

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Constantly reminding us how much opportunity you had in high school .. like dude can I just have my Arby’s and go?

Physical_Prompt_5069 , Ivan Samkov Report

#14

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Adding “leigh” to your kids names

TheBestBeetlejuice , Daka Report

#15

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens "when I was in school, I was benching 300 too"

"....I'm 31."

cthulucore , Frame Kings Report

#16

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Those adults that actively try to hang out with high schoolers and try to act cool with them. Could be pedophiles, could be highschool peakers. Or both, happens pretty often.

gutsplatter , Min An Report

#17

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Posting (& reposting) your cheerleading pictures on FB, in your 50s

00AtALoss00 , cottonbro studio Report

#18

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Going to the highschool football games in your 30s and still try and have conversations with staff or students thinking your words of wisdom will help the team.

86missingnomes , Pixabay Report

#19

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Being a woman's shoe salesman

llcucf80 , MART PRODUCTION Report

#20

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens 40 years old, drives a Chevy pickup truck with a "Don't tread on me" sticker on the back, backward hat, and sunglasses, along with a monster energy drink in the left hand and punching a hole in the wall with the right hand

Muscle_Doc , Tim Vrtiska Report

#21

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Putting "*school of hard knocks*" on your social media profile page.

gijoe50000 , Tobias Dziuba Report

#22

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Never leaving your hometown, hanging out at the same bar with the same people you went to highschool with, still talking about stuff from high school, and still chasing after/crying over the same guys/girls.

Naked lady silhouette,/“mama bear”/Salt Life/ “keep honking I’m reloading” decal

MLM /“health coach”/“life coach” as profession. No, you sell s****y makeup and shakes.

Becoming a town police officer/firefighter and making it your entire personality.

edjennersmilkmaid , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#23

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens “I’m an alpha” coupled with “can I borrow 20 bucks?”

SirTheadore , Jay Rane Report

#24

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Wearing your Varsity jacket in your 30s, 40s, etc.

Plus-Statistician80 , Labskiii Report

#25

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Attending a high school reunion after the advent of social media. It seems it’s either to relive the glory days or to prove something, neither usually works out the way people want it to.

iwantmy-2dollars , Carl Wycoff Report

#26

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Being obsessed with trying to throw a football overa mountain.

ShinyandBitey , Pixabay Report

#27

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens "If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."

Has nothing to do with peaking in high school directly, but damned if every girl who peaked in high school doesn't say that s**t.

endless-reproachment , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#28

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens “I just tell it like it is and if you can’t handle that then too bad.”

Aint-I-Great , Jopwell Report

#29

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Hyped over attending reunions

Graduating to go straight into teaching and going right back to teaching high school. Bonus point if you teach at the school you just graduated from

Crimsonwolf1446 , Kampus Production Report

#30

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens Having a child at 18 (speaking from experience)

Wilddivy , Pixabay Report

#31

31 Signs That People Peaked In High School And Never Left That Mindset, Shared By Netizens I remember a pep rally senior year when a kind of friend of mine blew up a condom as a balloon and started singing terribly into it. It was embarrassing and I was going to engage them to stop. Another friend of mine stopped me and said "let him. This is as good as it gets for him." And f**k he was right.

LookAtMyKitty , Joe Loong Report

