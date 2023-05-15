How to recognize a bad person? No, not a caricatured villain from comics, but simply a person who at first glance looks completely harmless, but if you look closely, various aspects begin to appear, thickening the shadows on a previously light and, perhaps, shining image.

In fact, the ability to recognize not-that-nice people is very useful in life for almost any of us, so this selection of 'red flags', carefully compiled and based on a recent poll in the AskReddit community, might be really wholesome. At least, if you don't see yourself in all these various clues...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Abusing animals

SJP_06 , Jennifer C. Report

10points
POST
#2

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Being a habitual litterer.

SuvenPan , Stephan Ridgway Report

6points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And expect others to clean up after you. I know such people

2
2points
reply
#3

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online People who treat servers, Uber drivers, convenience store clerks ect disrespectfully.

Character is how you treat the people that you’ll never see again.

thebaylorweedinhaler , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be higher. I ended friendships because my then-friends were rude with waiters and receptionists. Why would you do that?

2
2points
reply
View more comments

In fact, of course, the negative traits listed in this selection can be found in almost any of us. After all, there are no perfectly good and sinless people and we have all done some bad deeds at some point. And here, probably, the main difference between a really bad person and a good one comes into play.

A good person, having done something icky, realizes it, gets upset - and tries to learn a life lesson from this experience, not to do it again. The bad one probably won't refrain from repeating it - even if it obviously hurts and troubles others.
#4

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Making your children upset in order to record it and post it for internet points.

ManMan1101 , Oleksandr Pidvalnyi Report

4points
POST
#5

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Stealing money meant for charities.

MaddenRob , Liza Summer Report

4points
POST
#6

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online When someone complains about everyone else behind their backs

Lavadragon10 , Alex Green Report

3points
POST

By the way, the ideas expressed in this selection also clearly show the evolution of the image of a villain in popular culture - the most dangerous are not loud-voiced scoundrels and poseurs like Thanos or Lord Voldemort, but, on the contrary, sometimes charming and quite charismatic personalities, inside which, however, pitch darkness reigns. Think, for example, Hannibal Lecter, Kaiser Soze or Nurse Ratched. The latter generally inspires more horror just because she's absolutely sure that she is right, and even revels in her own power within certain limits. And that makes her even more dangerous and disgusting.
#7

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Parking in the handicapped spot and not being handicapped or have a sticker/placard. Or parking in a spot crooked where the next car can’t park.

anon , Andy Johnson Report

3points
POST
#8

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online In my opinion cheating on your significant other its one of the highest levels of betrayal a person can do to another.

AliveViolent , itsmeseher Report

3points
POST
#9

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Not cleaning up your dog's s**t from the street

HandsomeRob74 , Matheus Bertelli Report

3points
POST

"Unfortunately, most [toxic people] don't come with warning labels the way toxic chemicals do. Many of them seem very likable at first. After all, most toxic people are good manipulators, so getting you to like them is part of their toolkit", Minda Zetlin, a contributor for Inc, writes in her column. "While there's no foolproof method to tell right away if a new friend or colleague will be a drag on your energy, mood, or productivity, there are some early warning signs many toxic people display." So most importantly - always take information critically because what you can perceive as a red flag can always turn out to be an instant clouding of a true good person. Just give people a chance...
#10

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online When the default coping mechanism is to manipulate or abuse other people

snowy_diao , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. Your problems might be an explanation but not an excuse to abuse other people. Get therapy.

2
2points
reply
#11

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Not accepting mistakes as mistakes. Just say I f****d up.

TimeToCash , Alex Green Report

2points
POST
#12

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Minimizing other peoples experiences or pain because it doesn't match with your experiences

Shepard_of_fire_124 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST

Be that as it may, the list that is presented here looks quite complete, and is able to cure almost any person from excessive naivety. So now please feel free to scroll it to the very end, and if you have your own marker for identifying terrible persons, then write it down in the comments section. Perhaps your experience will also be wholesome to someone. After all, helping others is just the hallmark of good people, isn't it?
#13

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Don’t take good care of their children

Quiet-Rip-6063 , Tatiana Syrikova Report

2points
POST
#14

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Making a huge screaming scene in a restaurant .

Tink2013 , Vincent M.A. Janssen Report

2points
POST
#15

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Refusing to wear headphones

LemonzestSpagett , JÉSHOOTS Report

2points
POST
Rilmar
Rilmar
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, a thousand times yes! It's infuriating

0
0points
reply
#16

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Me, after the first sleeve of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, knowing that it won't stop there. Because it never stops there.

pretendvacation570 , Dave & Margie Hill / Kleerup Report

2points
POST
Justin Trouble
Justin Trouble
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What, did you attack the girl scout to get the cookies or are you just posting something in the wrong list?

0
0points
reply
#17

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online "Don't hate the player, hate the game."

Yeah, I hate both.

Clever_Mercury , Sebastian Arie Voortman Report

2points
POST
#18

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online "I'm just really honest"

wolfanyd , George Milton Report

2points
POST
#19

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Believing mental disorders don't exist.

FlahtheWhip , Pixabay Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online When someone literally tells you they are a good person, run for the hill.

Winter-Market-2 , Sebastian Arie Voortman Report

2points
POST
#21

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online They don’t put the goddamn cart back at the grocery store

omg_88 , Mizzu Cho Report

2points
POST
#22

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Taking advantage of others or mistreating others when they can get away with it.

Things like letting their roommates do all their dishes and pay all the bills. Getting their partner to do the majority of housework and slinking out of helping. Acting like they care about something only when someone is witnessing them. Being kind only when others are watching. Being cruel when others are not watching. "Forgetting" things that don't fit their narrative about who they are.

It is so manipulative to cultivate a persona that is totally false and to act the opposite when it is advantageous. So many people use this strategy to get away with terrible behaviour and once you see their true colours it immediately screams they are terrible at their core.

omnombooks , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
#23

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Treating people who are just doing their jobs as automatically inferior.

Antipotheosis , RF._.studio Report

2points
POST
#24

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Alphabroism- just made that up but You know it when you see it

Maleficent-Winter187 , Budgeron Bach Report

2points
POST
#25

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online People that care more about being right than anything else. People that lie to seem better than other people.

InfinityES , Vera Arsic Report

2points
POST
Justin Trouble
Justin Trouble
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So most of the people on the internet.

0
0points
reply
#26

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online People who cut you off after 2 - 5 seconds every time you try to say something!

zipzap21 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST
#27

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Not having empathy, common courtesy, or respect for people in worse situations than yourself. For example treating homeless people poorly and “lesser” than you, or treating people in low paying service jobs poorly because you feel that they’re beneath you somehow.

EasyMode556 , fabio.tsu Report

2points
POST
#28

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online They don't rewind before returning their rented videotapes

Edward_the_Dog , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
Justin Trouble
Justin Trouble
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where are you that still has video tapes and enough demand to have a rental business for them. I can't think of anyone I know that still has a vcr.

0
0points
reply
#29

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online if you're a boss, and you know for certain your place is about to close up, and you don't tell your crew so they can start looking for a new paycheck? absolute f*****g scum.

kbyyru Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

bullying others. whether you see it as a joke or not, you’re still annoying someone else and thats wrong so get the f**k away from my table and stay atleast 6 ft away from me, simon.

Littlebickmickey Report

2points
POST
#31

People who enjoy other people hurting.

anhedistic Report

2points
POST
#32

Stealing a perfect sandwich

KnightOfUltarius Report

2points
POST
#33

35 Signs Someone Isn't The Nicest Person, As Pointed Out By People Online Not saying it's awesome when a kid shows you a drawing they made

ipakookapi , cottonbro studio Report

1point
POST
#34

Sycophants who will brown nose and hover around higher-ups all the time when they visit, even when in real life they do really s****y work.

Also people who make jokes at your expense to impress people who you are introducing them to, to appear as the better person.

Hate both these kinds.

AltMain123 Report

1point
POST
#35

Someone who has spent thousands of dollars on tattoos while their children are dressed in clothes that are falling apart or who look exhausted and hungry.

EmmelineTx Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!