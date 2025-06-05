Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Who Brutally Slammed Teacher Head-First Into Concrete Walks Free Despite Guilty Plea
Teen with short hair wearing a jacket and tie outside near construction scaffolding, associated with brutal attack news.
Crime, News

Teen Who Brutally Slammed Teacher Head-First Into Concrete Walks Free Despite Guilty Plea

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

A violent school attack that left a teacher disfigured and lying unconscious in a pool of her own blood has ended without a jail sentence for the teenager responsible.

Eighteen-year-old Kieran Matthew seized his teacher, Carol Shaw, in what witnesses described as a “rugby-style grip” and slammed her head-first onto the concrete floor at St Paul’s Academy in Dundee. 

Highlights
  • Teen Kieran Matthew slammed his teacher head-first onto concrete, causing severe injury and permanent scarring.
  • Despite pleading guilty, Matthew avoided jail and received a three-year social work supervision order plus curfew.
  • Teacher Carol Shaw suffered a concussion, 10 stitches, and psychological trauma stopping her from returning to work.

The brutal assault, which took place on March 22 of last year, caused a severe head injury and left the teacher with permanent scars.

“He walked free!?” a reader wrote. “And then they wonder why more people don’t want to become a teacher.”

RELATED:

    Student who permanently disfigured teacher was spared jail—he was ordered to do social work instead

    Teen sitting in classroom with students facing teacher at front, related to teen who slammed teacher incident.

    Image credits: Taylor Flowe (Not the actual photo)

    Despite the seriousness of his offense, Matthew was spared a custodial sentence, instead being placed under a three-year social work supervision order.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Fiscal Deputy Laura Bruce, the incident began when Matthew became increasingly agitated after refusing to follow an agreed measure to change for physical education class in a separate room.

    The measure was taken specifically due to his history of aggression, presumably due to previous incidents with his classmates.

    Modern school building exterior with green lawns and clear sky, relevant to teen who slammed teacher head-first incident.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Ms. Shaw was called to defuse the situation, having previously been regarded as a “safe” adult for the teen. Instead, Matthew turned on her.

    “She recalls him gripping her with her arms pinned to her sides,” Bruce told the Dundee Sheriff Court. “The next thing she felt was the horrific impact of her head striking the floor.”

    The force of the attack left the teacher briefly unconscious. Blood poured from her head as she screamed for help, leaving a bloody handprint on the wall as she tried to get to her feet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She appeared to be like a ragdoll flying through the air,” a fellow teacher said, describing the scene.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Matthew expressed no remorse for his actions, instead saying that the teacher “deserved it”

    Teen who slammed teacher head-first into concrete wearing white shirt and black tie outdoors near scaffolding.

    Image credits: Metro

    In the moments following the assault, Matthew sat calmly at a desk, scrolling on his phone and resting his feet on another teacher’s desk, completely unaware of the impact of his actions.

    “Sir, it wasn’t an outburst of anger. She deserved it,” he reportedly told a staff member, adding insult to injury. “The stupid cow deserved it,” he added.

    Ms. Shaw was rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for a concussion and required 10 stitches. The ordeal left her with a prominent Y-shaped scar on her scalp.

    According to plastic surgeon Dr. Ketki Kaushal, the injuries could’ve been fatal.

    Medical team in an operating room treating injuries related to teen slamming teacher head-first into concrete.

    Image credits: Natanael Melchor (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’s lucky to be alive,” Kaushal said.

    Beyond her already concerning physical injuries, authorities said the psychological trauma she endured has been devastating.

    “You’ve robbed her of her career,” Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Matthew during sentencing. “She has been unable to go back to school due to panic attacks, nightmares and night terrors as a result of this assault.”

    Matthew avoided going to jail by pleading guilty. Prosecutors say he irreparably damaged the teacher’s life

    Barbed wire fencing atop prison walls symbolizing the teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete case.

    Image credits: Pawel Czerwinski (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shaw was a dedicated educator who worked closely with vulnerable children, but the attack left her incapable of resuming her duties, and negatively affected every other facet of her life.

    “It is not over-egging the pudding or exaggerating to say your attack has affected her life in every aspect,” the Sheriff added. “She is permanently disfigured. Photos show an extensive, significant scar on her head.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Empty classroom with rows of desks and chairs, symbolizing a teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete case.

    Image credits: Giulia Squillace (Not the actual photo)

    Matthew pled guilty to the attack, causing injuries amounting to permanent disfigurement and danger to a life. This, however, wasn’t a gesture motivated by a sudden change of heart, instead, it was a tactical move taken to reduce his potential sentence.

    The early guilty plea meant that, under Scottish sentencing guidelines, what would’ve been an 18-month sentence under any other circumstances, was reduced to just under 12. Shorter terms like these for first offenders are generally avoided when alternatives are available.

    As a result, the student was ordered to do three years worth of social work, as well as attend an anger management course and obey a strict 9pm to 7am curfew for a year.

    The student reportedly suffers from PTSD, suffered from child abuse, and has “an extremely low IQ”

    Modern school building with a large green lawn, related to teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete case.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Defense solicitor Theo Finlay pointed to Matthew’s background of childhood abuse and mental health as mitigating factors.

    “He has had longstanding issues managing his emotions. It is likely he was already in a heightened condition,” he explained. “He experiences nightmares and requires to be medicated.”

    Finlay’s arguments aren’t unfounded. Reports indicate that Matthew had been diagnosed with ADHD and has an IQ in the extremely low range of 47 to 59 points. This means he struggles with basic tasks and requires prompting to eat.

    According to Finlay, the student was bullied constantly, felt “intensely disliked” at school, and was “frequently provoked by his peers.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The solicitor went on to say that the decision to make him change clothes in a separate room from his classmates contributed to Matthew feeling singled out and discriminated against.

    “Unbelievable.” Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the verdict

    Facebook comment by Pat Smith saying Bloody disgusting, showing 2 likes related to teen who slammed teacher incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sonia Osborne on mental health and ADHD, emphasizing knowing right from wrong despite challenges.

    Comment by Carrie Davies expressing concern over aggressive behavior of a teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete.

    Comment on social media stating He should be in prison related to teen who brutally slammed teacher incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete and walks free despite guilty plea.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Alan Toogood expressing disbelief and concern over a teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete walking free despite guilty plea.

    Facebook comment expressing anger about justice system in response to teen who slammed teacher head-first into concrete case

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the judge in a teen who brutally slammed teacher head-first into concrete case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Mark Stewart questioning accountability of judge who freed teen after slamming teacher head-first into concrete.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter expresses no excuse for teen who slammed teacher head-first, condemning behavior despite neurological conditions.

    Facebook comment by Molly Gamble expressing opinion that jail would be suitable for teen who slammed teacher head-first into concrete

    Facebook comment by Marion Elie reacting angrily to news about a teen who slammed teacher head-first into concrete.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kid is gonna be one of those who shoots or stabs his whole family. He’s literally telling us what he’s like. If he was a brown, poor child, he would be in jail jail jail.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kid is gonna be one of those who shoots or stabs his whole family. He’s literally telling us what he’s like. If he was a brown, poor child, he would be in jail jail jail.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda