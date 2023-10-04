“Being Home At 8”: Guy Refuses To Listen To His Sister’s Husband’s House Rules
We all have different views about how guests should be treating our homes. Some welcoming hosts assure their visitors that “mi casa es su casa,” while others are firm believers in the “my house, my rules” mantra.
Depending on how your relatives view their homes, visiting them can feel like a vacation or a chore. Below, you’ll find a story that one man shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, wondering if he’s wrong for trying to enforce his household rules on his adult brother-in-law.
This man’s brother-in-law has been staying with his family while he grieves the loss of his father
But when he tried enforcing a curfew and house rules on his in-law, conflicts cropped up
Conflicts between in-laws are quite common
While our family members are supposed to be the people we love most in the world, conflicts between in-laws are unfortunately quite common. However, it’s usually daughter-in-laws and mother-in-laws who have issues more than any other set of in-laws. Sibling-in-laws aren’t normally at the root of conflicts in families, but when they are, Aleteia notes that it’s important to be kind.
Whether your spouse and their sibling are thick as thieves or they only see one another for holidays, their relationship has likely been around for decades before yours. Use discretion when complaining about them or saying anything that your spouse might consider offensive. You’re allowed to be annoyed or frustrated, but remember who you’re talking to and who you’re speaking about and remain respectful.
Aleteia also recommends learning how to appreciate your spouse’s siblings. For all you know, you might be able to become friends with them or enjoy your time together if you look past your differences. Try to be patient when dealing with them, and don’t allow resentment to form.
When loved ones are staying over, it’s important for both the guest and host to be courteous
When we open up our homes to a friend or family member, it can sometimes be difficult to know what rules we’re allowed to enforce. We want them to feel comfortable, but at the same time, they’re not in their own home. They should be willing to make adjustments too, right?
According to Real Simple, it’s important for both the guest and the host to be courteous of one another. Guests can make their hosts’ lives easier by being clear about how long they plan to stay and offering to help out with cleaning, chores, grocery shopping and other household responsibilities. They should also agree to follow house rules, within reason.
Parent Coach Denise Rowden recommends that when adult children live with their parents, the parents should take on more of a “consultant” role than a managerial one. “You need to step back more and more as time goes by because your child is an adult,” Rowden explains. You can be helpful and check in, but it’s best not to give unsolicited advice.”
Those grieving the loss of a parent should be treated with compassion and patience
While this is a sibling-sibling relationship rather than a parent-child one, it’s still important to remember that this man is an adult who doesn’t need to be babied. He’s also recently gone through immense trauma, by losing his father. Everyday Health explains that when grieving the loss of a parent, people are more likely to begin binge drinking, develop self-esteem issues and experience an overall decline in happiness.
It can take months or even years after losing a parent before someone starts feeling like themself again, so what they need during that time is a solid support system who is patient and understanding. Grieving is not an excuse to get away with anything, but it should be a reminder for loved ones to be even more empathetic and gentle than they might usually be.
If you think your children are that easily influenced, you have bigger problems than that
He doesn't think they are. Thata gaslighting and lies to hide what a p.o.s. control freak he is, desperate to be seen as important.
It's not unreasonable to have house rules and enforce them, as long as they apply equally to all the adults, and everyone has agreed to them. How about treating him as an adult, not as your kid? "No electronics at the table during family meal times" is reasonable, "No earbuds while we're all doing our own thing in the sitting room" is unreasonable. "If you are eating outside of our set mealtimes, you need to fix it yourself, clean up after yourself, and you need to contribute to the grocery bill, or buy your own snacks." An 8pm curfew is unreasonable. "Text us if you will be out late or overnight so we don't worry, and quiet hours between 8pm and 7am so you don't wake the kids coming in." You're totally being an a*****e about this, lighten up.
My rules for my stepkids at 18 were: No drugs, ever. No "overnight guests". If you are staying out after 11pm or all night, call us so we know you are safe. They also had responsibilities around the house. I never charged rent, but they had to contribute to their environment. We even had a couple of their friends live with us for awhile (parents kicked them out at 18 - one on his birthday) and they had the same rules.
Glad you were there for the 18-year-old who got kicked out on his birthday. You were an example of how a parent parents.
There's a difference between social rules to make everyone comfortable (IF you eat with us, no electronics; IF you stay here, you have responsibilities around the house) and random 'I am the house owner' rules for adults that are made because the older person needs to feel like a damn patriarch. No overnight guests for grown ups? Sure, make that rule, but expect to sleep in separate bedrooms from your wife if you ever visit your kids' future houses. Like.. wtf. Even for underage teens. I'd never let you share a room with anyone at my place if that were a rule you forced on me, ever.
The 8pm curfew is absolutely nuts.
I didn't have an 8 pm curfew when I was 16. Mom knew where I was, as appropriate at that age and before cell phones.
