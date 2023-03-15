They say truth is stranger than fiction. And if you ask me, reality is also scarier than fiction. A horror movie about zombies or monsters will have me yawning, but reframe that same film to feature deadly bacteria or diseases lurking in swimming pools, and I won’t be sleeping for a week. So for all of you pandas out there who are interested in hearing about real-life terrors, we’ve got the perfect list for you.

Below, you'll find some of the scariest things that scientists have proven to be real, that sadistic Reddit users have been kind enough to share. Enjoy freaking yourself out by reading about these things that sound too crazy to be real, and be sure to upvote the responses that make you question whether scientists really need to keep making discoveries…

#1

Nurse here.

COVID.

Now, let me explain what I mean. I am an ICU nurse and I have been in the "front lines" during the worst of the pandemic, first as a nurse manager in elderly homes, and later in Intensive Care Units.

Thing is... I cannot really express how terrifying this disease can be. I have seen young, healthy people dying and not being able to do anything for them. I have seen people that did everything right get the disease and end up under my care for months. Problem is that, no matter how hard I try, if you don't have a basic knowledge of intensive health care, you cannot really make your mind around what the word "critical" actually means.

Let me try to make your mind around this if you don't get what I mean.

Imagine getting sick and rapidly deteriorating to the point you cannot breath on your own. You are taken to ICU, fully analgosedated (so you are asleep and pain free), you get paralising agents (so all your muscles, including breathing, are fully relaxed), get a tube to your lungs, connected to a machine that will breath for you, and having all sorts of medicines whose only job is to keep you alive as your body fights off the disease with the help of different medications.

But then, even so, it is not enough, and you cannot properly oxygenate. So we do "prone" you, that means you be turned upside-down on the bed. But after about 24 hours we need to turn you back again on your back, because being on that position for so long can cause harm. But half an hour after turning you on your back, your blood tests show that you are not breathing properly again, and then we have to prone you again.

Repeat that for days. Weeks. Months.

Add to that that your family cannot get close to you. Maybe they can watch you through a glass door, if available. Add also that if your heart crashes (stops), the nursing & medical teams will be unable to get to you until they are properly dressed.

Did you get a mental image of what all this is? Let me tell you, that is about a 20% of what the word "critical" actually means when we talk about COVID.

PS: If you are a negationist, or anti-vaccines activist or whatever... don't. Just don't. Please.

Imagine doing that job during the height of the pandemic with little to no rest for months. We've seen societies and entire countries totally shut down, many (if not most) people know someone that's died yet some people still don't even seem to accept covids existence or seriousness. It's sobering.

#2

How the brain is literally rewired and chemically altered by childhood neglect and abuse.

I've recently learned the definition of "pruning" during teenage years: basically (but please anyone who's expert in the field correct me in case) during your teenage years your brain eliminates some of the neural paths and focuses on others due to environmental causes. So our brain hasn't finished cooking till we're adult- and this goes without saying - but if we're sonunlucky to live in an abusive or stressing environment in our teenage years this will lead to a neural structure that won't change.

#3

Ageing. I'm content with death but the idea of my body growing old, frail and eventually falling apart before the end game gives me goosebumps.

#4

More like a theory, the "orangutan paradox", when we film a documentary on orangutans, they can't realise that we are observing them, yet they are the most intelligent species of their category, so aliens might be watching us and we are as oblivious as an orangutan

Maybe they just don't care that we're observing them and just stick around for the free food

#5

Dementia

And on the other end of the scale, just getting old and frail and *not* having any mental degradation. I'm torn between my two nightmares of losing my memories and personality, or being trapped in a body that has failed, still fully aware and understanding of what's going on.

#6

That things we thought were stars (or fuzzy stars) a century ago are actually entire galaxies. Who knows who or what the F is out there?

Again, it's probably the aliens we can't understand are filming us.

#7

Deep time.

The Earth was alive a million years ago. And a million years before that. A thousand million years before that.


Even if our civilization is miraculously successful and we live for 20 thousand more years and colonize thousands of planets like in Dune it's still nothing. A blink of an eye. The Earth would barely notice.

I'm sure Earth will be glad that weird parasitic infection finally cleared up.

#8

Giant squids. Suddenly the old sailor story's of krakens wrapping tenticles around a ship and pulling it into the ocean doesn't seem like fiction.

Zara, please tell us what have you been doing?

#9

Brain-eating amoebas

You can outsmart them by telling them about flat earth and anti vaxx theories

#10

That we've only explored (numbers might not be quite right) 2% of the oceans and that the oceans makes up 78% of the world. I wonder what's in there

I for one don't really want to know

#11

Imo, that statistically, at least based on the Milgram study, about 2/3 of people will obey authority figures who tell them to hurt or even kill an innocent person. Then when you ask them why they did it, they give answers startlingly similar to "I was just following orders".

Wagner is just Putins SS

#12

Gamma ray bursts. No warning, no escape, no defense, no survivors.

Can you still make it by Monday?

#13

Climate Change

For me this is the worst one cos I live in the flattest county on earth

#14

Some tumors have teeth, hair and even eyes.

Yes, these are called teratomas. And they look tera-ble.

#15

Microplastics found in newborn babies

Can someone explain

#16

Someone Asks What The Scariest Thing Science Has Proven To Be Real Is, And People Deliver 30 Of The Most Chilling Answers Zombifying fungi as depicted in games like The Last Of Us exist, and are very potentially even scarier than how they appear in there.

The fungi of the genus Condyceps like to infect insects by scattering spores on them. After a while these insects will start to behave erratically. Eventually they try to reach a high place, like a stalk, where they lock their legs and then die. The fungus then sprouts from their body, scattering its spores below to infect the animal's brothers and sisters.

A theory currently is that the fungus doesn't even affect the brain, but rather that it cuts off the brain from the muscles. If this is the case, it means that the brain of the infected animal still functions normally, but its body just doesn't follow its commands, leaving the animal to die a slow but somewhat conscious death in order to infect more of its kind.

#17

The Yellowstone super volcano.

Was just thinking this should be on the list.

#18

Someone Asks What The Scariest Thing Science Has Proven To Be Real Is, And People Deliver 30 Of The Most Chilling Answers The scariest thing for me, is that we have scientifically mapped human psychology. We know social habits, and evolutionary survival instincts that we've carried over from our ancient past. We have extensive knowledge on how to elicit the exact response out of a human on command. And the scary thing is that corporations use this information to sell things to us.

Everything about a product's design from it's shape, to it's color pallet to it's odor is specifically and intricately designed to hack our brains and trigger the exact specific response that they want from us.

Once you are aware of how much human psychology goes into advertising, you will never look at an add the same way again.

Not scary if you know this then you have the knowledge to avoid these tricks

#19

Prions, horrific and totally unpredictable.

BSE, only in humans. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease being the most common. There's no known therapy for prion diseases, they always end lethally.

#20

Lead in gasoline may very-well have decreased the human IQ on a global scale while in use.

Explains why drivers be making bad judgment calls about cutting me off when exiting the gas station parking lot...

#21

Someone Asks What The Scariest Thing Science Has Proven To Be Real Is, And People Deliver 30 Of The Most Chilling Answers 60% of your poop is made of living and dead gut bacteria. These gut bacteria combine to produce more dopamine and serotonin than your brain can produce. Abundance of these neurotransmitters has a significant affect on the brain. Production of neurotransmitters is far from their only pathway to the brain.

Fecal transplants, used for illnesses, change your eating behavior. Patients who have a healthy weight but receive a transplant from an obese person are highly likely to become obese. Patients who are obese but receive a transplant from a thin person are highly likely to become thin.

In a real sense you can consider yourself to be a servant of your gut bacteria.

I'm obese and if I was offered a poop pill that'd help I'd take it. Two decades of yoyo dieting, ED's and snide commentd have messed up both my head and my body. I was a chubby child but as a teenager I was perfectly healthy, normal weight and lots of exercise. But the teasing that started in first grade turned to bullying and I stopped caring. Why deny myself treats when I'd always be fat?

#22

Cracking your neck could cause you to have a stroke but its rare

Struggling with a bowel movement "could cause" a stroke - it's rare.

#23

Time, it's not scary until you start thinking about it

Time will become meaningless very far into the future long after the last star went supernova, the last blackdwarf cooled down, after the last blackhole exploded and after the last proton has decayed. Once every particle of radiation cools down towards absolute zero, only then is everything meaningless, nothing interesting or new will happen anymore and nothing will be left for entropy to make more disordered

#24

That most people are addicted to technology but have no idea how it works. Instead of making humanity better and more efficient it’s ruining people’s lives. Of f*****g course

We are at apoint in our technological development that nobody can really know how everything works. That’s why we have specialists like engineers and scientists

#25

That hearing is the last sense to leave, when dying.

#26

That a person can be killed by organisms so tiny that we can't even see them

"Can't see it it can't kill ME !" Said anti-vaxxers everywhere

#27

Finding substances that can change your behaviour, memories and general personality.

I thought alcohol was centuries old

#28

The capability to harness nuclear explosions

And the maniacal, egocentric, power-hungry @ssh0les that control said devices - that is the most frightening of all. (i.e. American Republicans, Putin)

#29

How little human scientists actually know relative to the amount of things in the universe

We have what we know we know, what we dont know we know, what we know we dont know, and by far the highest percentage of all knowledge is what we dont know that we dont know....

#30

How human perceptions and values can be so easily hacked by tweaking some chemicals here and there.

