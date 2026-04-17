Ruby Rose Contradicts Her Accusations Against Katy Perry In 2011 Article She Wrote About The Infamous Night

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Long before the police got involved, Ruby Rose had written an article in 2011 about the night Katy Perry allegedly violated her at a nightclub.

The 15-year-old article was thrown back into the spotlight after Australian authorities launched an investigation into the night of August 15, 2010.

Rose wrote about drinking and partying the night away in her 2011 article.

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Highlights Ruby Rose wrote an article in 2011 about the night of Katy Perry’s alleged misconduct.

She wrote about how she was trying to stay away from alcohol at the time.

It was “my first attempt at sobriety” and “I was out partying with Katy,” she wrote.

Rose spoke about “vomiting on Katy’s foot” in the 15-year-old article.

Long before the police got involved, Ruby Rose had written an article in 2011 about the night of Katy Perry’s alleged misconduct

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Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Ruby Rose made serious allegations against Katy Perry this week, which completely reframed the night of August 15, 2010.

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Previously, she brushed off the same night as just a wild, drunken spree in the article she wrote in 2011.

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The 40-year-old actress said the events of the night changed her relationship with alcohol.

“I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago,” she wrote in the news.com.au article.

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At the time, Perry was visiting Australia to promote her third album, Teenage Dream, and was with Ruby Rose when they crashed a Melbourne high school’s senior send-off event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The 40-year-old actress said the events of the night made her completely quit drinking alcohol

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The pop diva slipped into the hotel’s ballroom through a back door at around 11 p.m. and almost went unrecognized in her short black wig.

The high school students eventually realized who she was and joined her in singing along to Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

A resurfaced video from the night captured Perry surrounded by students. And although Rose wasn’t in the video, it is believed she was in the room at the same time.

Image credits: news.com.au

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“I crashed a PROM and I liked it,” the California Gurls singer later wrote on social media, alongside a picture of herself with Rose.

The actress also tweeted about it, saying, “I don’t know whose year 12 formal it was, but nothing was going to stop @katyperry … ”

In her article, Rose wrote about crashing the high schoolers’ event before they hit the Spice Market nightclub at the same hotel.

The actress was with the One That Got Away singer when she crashed a high school event

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The Batgirl actress said she was trying to stay away from alcohol during their night on the town.

“Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don’t,” she wrote in the 2011 article. “I had been off the grog for 30 days – my first attempt at sobriety – and I was out partying with Katy.”

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“What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’” she wrote

“Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy’s foot was the answer,” she continued. “What was worse was I don’t normally spew (I don’t know why, I just don’t), so clearly the universe wanted to punish me.”

Rose spoke about “vomiting on Katy’s foot” during their alcohol-fueled night in Melbourne

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Elsewhere in the article, she said nothing “horrific” happened that night, but it led to one of the “best decisions of [her] life.”

“Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I been hit with a DUI – but I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life,” she added.

oh so she “stayed silent” for 20yrs but still went on to pretend to be katy’s friend for her own benefits for multiple years after the incident but now that katy has been fasing a smear campaign she decided to jump on lmao nobody believes this liar pic.twitter.com/s1Ift2iW49 — alex シ (@xanderP0P) April 13, 2026

About 15 years after writing the article, Rose had a lot more to say about the same night in a series of messages on Threads this week.

Her words, “Katy Perry s*xual ass*ulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” spiraled into a wave of disturbing allegations.

The Batgirl actress said she had spoken about the night in question publicly before but turned it into a “funny little drunk story”

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The Orange Is the New Black star said she had spoken about the incident publicly before but “changed” it to a “funny” story.

“[I] changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it,” she wrote on Threads this week. “Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. Everyone.”

When she briefly spoke about what Perry did to her at the nightclub, she wrote: “[Perry] saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vag*na on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

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A representative for the I Kissed a Girl singer responded to the allegations, calling them “dangerous reckless lies” that are “categorically false.”

They also said Rose had “a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

A representative for Perry said the allegations were “dangerous reckless lies”

Law enforcement authorities in Australia confirmed on Wednesday that the historical s*xual ass*ult incident was being investigated.

Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed that detectives from the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team were handling the case.

“Well, we will see who is being truthful and who is not,” one commenter wrote online

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