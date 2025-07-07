Robert Irwin Forced To Apologize After Dining And Dashing At Popular Australian Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Irwin apologized and said he felt “terrible” after accidentally leaving a restaurant without paying.

The 21-year-old conservationist and youngest child of the late Steve Irwin shared the anecdote with his 7.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday (July 6), doing the establishment a favor greater than the cost of his unpaid dish.

Highlights Robert Irwin accidentally left an Australian restaurant without paying for his takeaway salad.

The restaurant declined Robert’s offer to pay remotely, asking instead for a social media shout-out.

Robert promised to personally return to pay his bill and left a glowing online review.

“Hi guys, Robert here – so I have a funny story,” he began in a video.

“I’m road-tripping down the East Coast of Australia at the moment and I stopped in at Coffs Harbour, which is a beautiful coastal town in northern NSW, for a bit of dinner.”

RELATED:

Share icon Robert Irwin shared his accidental dine and dash incident at a restaurant in Australia



Image credits: robertirwin

The Australian star stopped by Jetty Pavilion for a takeaway salad. Despite his hopes of going unnoticed, the place was “packed,” and many customers approached him for a selfie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It turned into a bit of a frenzy,” he explained in the video.

“They got the salad done super fast and I made sure I said hi to absolutely everyone.

“Then, the next morning, I wake up and realize I never paid for my salad. I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realize. I felt terrible.”

Share icon

Image credits: robertirwin

Robert said he phoned the restaurant the next morning to apologize and offered to pay the bill remotely.

However, the restaurant declined the offer and instead asked him to use his social media platform to promote the establishment.

Robert stopped by Jetty Pavilion for a takeaway salad but soon found himself surrounded by fans

Share icon

Image credits: robertirwin

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said, ‘Don’t worry, just leave us a good review.’ Go and support the Jetty Pavilion. They are the absolute best,” the wildlife activist added.

“I apologize again. Today is not the day I start my life of crime, as much as the tabloids would love that, it’s not happening.”

Robert fulfilled his promise and gave the restaurant a glowing review online: “Fantastic local business, great team, great food, amazing atmosphere- that’s my review.”

Additionally, he insisted on paying for his meal in person. “I’ll be coming back up through Coffs Harbour and I’ll give you the money myself.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jetty Pavilion

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, the restaurant owners expressed that they were “blown away” by Robert’s visit and the overwhelming response to his video.

“Being from a humble little coastal town, it means the world to us to have you stop by,” they wrote. “We’re all huge fans, and truly appreciate the shout-out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They also asked the young man “not to stress about missing the payment,” joking that they “might even have to name a salad after [him].”

After the incident, Robert offered to pay remotely and gave the restaurant a positive review

Share icon

Image credits: jettypavilioncoffs

The team added: “Robert, your genuine enthusiasm and deep love for conservation and community mirror everything we believe in here at the Jetty Pavilion.

“You’ve not only shone a light on us but on the incredible local producers, artisans, and landscapes that make this region so special.”

Even Robert’s older sister, Bindi, supported the establishment, commenting, “Followed! Yay @jettypavilioncoffs.”

Share icon

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Robert’s social media publicity, the Jetty Pavilion team was interviewed on the Today Show to share their experience.

“We are so honoured and the door’s always open for you. A lifetime of free salads, that’s for certain!” the owners concluded in a post on their account, which currently has over 10,000 Instagram followers.

Robert recently met with Prince William during Earthshot Week, which is part of the prince’s conservation efforts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)



It comes after Robert hosted the Steve Irwin Gala following Bindi’s emergency hospitalization.

The eldest Irwin child had to miss the fundraising event in honor of her late father to have her appendix and 14 endometriosis lesions removed.

Held twice a year in Brisbane and Las Vegas, the gala is the largest fundraising event supporting the family’s conservation work and their charity, Wildlife Warriors, which Steve and his wife Terri founded in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: robertirwinphotography

ADVERTISEMENT

“Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi wrote on social media after the surgeries.

Last year, Robert met with Prince William in Cape Town during Earthshot Week. The event brings together leaders, innovators, and environmentalists from around the world.

They are organized as part of the Earthshot Prize initiative, which was launched by Prince William in 2020 and awards five £1 million prizes annually to individuals or organizations that offer impactful solutions to environmental issues.

The 21-year-old wildlife expert hosted the Steve Irwin Gala in honor of his late father

Share icon

Image credits: robertirwinphotography

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)



Robert, an ambassador for Earthshot, previously called William “a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field.”

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also applauded the prince for using his platform and resources to create “positive change,” which he said is “such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see.”

“I would have been charged with theft,” one reader quipped, while others accused the star of orchestrating a publicity stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT