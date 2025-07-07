Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Robert Irwin Forced To Apologize After Dining And Dashing At Popular Australian Restaurant
Robert Irwin speaking inside a vehicle, addressing dining and dashing incident at a popular Australian restaurant.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Robert Irwin Forced To Apologize After Dining And Dashing At Popular Australian Restaurant

28

1

Robert Irwin apologized and said he felt “terrible” after accidentally leaving a restaurant without paying.

The 21-year-old conservationist and youngest child of the late Steve Irwin shared the anecdote with his 7.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday (July 6), doing the establishment a favor greater than the cost of his unpaid dish.

Highlights
  • Robert Irwin accidentally left an Australian restaurant without paying for his takeaway salad.
  • The restaurant declined Robert’s offer to pay remotely, asking instead for a social media shout-out.
  • Robert promised to personally return to pay his bill and left a glowing online review.

“Hi guys, Robert here – so I have a funny story,” he began in a video.

“I’m road-tripping down the East Coast of Australia at the moment and I stopped in at Coffs Harbour, which is a beautiful coastal town in northern NSW, for a bit of dinner.”

    Robert Irwin shared his accidental dine and dash incident at a restaurant in Australia
    Robert Irwin wearing a black jacket with palm trees speaking inside a parked vehicle during daytime.

    Image credits: robertirwin

    The Australian star stopped by Jetty Pavilion for a takeaway salad. Despite his hopes of going unnoticed, the place was “packed,” and many customers approached him for a selfie.

    “It turned into a bit of a frenzy,” he explained in the video.

    “They got the salad done super fast and I made sure I said hi to absolutely everyone.

    “Then, the next morning, I wake up and realize I never paid for my salad. I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realize. I felt terrible.”

    Robert Irwin speaking in a vehicle, explaining how he accidentally did the old dine and dash at an Australian restaurant.

    Image credits: robertirwin

    Robert said he phoned the restaurant the next morning to apologize and offered to pay the bill remotely.

    However, the restaurant declined the offer and instead asked him to use his social media platform to promote the establishment.

    Robert stopped by Jetty Pavilion for a takeaway salad but soon found himself surrounded by fans

    Close-up of Robert Irwin inside a vehicle, addressing dining and dashing rumors at a popular Australian restaurant.

    Image credits: robertirwin

    “They said, ‘Don’t worry, just leave us a good review.’ Go and support the Jetty Pavilion. They are the absolute best,” the wildlife activist added.

    “I apologize again. Today is not the day I start my life of crime, as much as the tabloids would love that, it’s not happening.”

    Robert fulfilled his promise and gave the restaurant a glowing review online: “Fantastic local business, great team, great food, amazing atmosphere- that’s my review.”

    Additionally, he insisted on paying for his meal in person. “I’ll be coming back up through Coffs Harbour and I’ll give you the money myself.”

    The Jetty Pavilion, a popular Australian restaurant with outdoor seating on a clear sunny day.

    Image credits: Jetty Pavilion

    In an Instagram post, the restaurant owners expressed that they were “blown away” by Robert’s visit and the overwhelming response to his video.

    “Being from a humble little coastal town, it means the world to us to have you stop by,” they wrote. “We’re all huge fans, and truly appreciate the shout-out.”

    They also asked the young man “not to stress about missing the payment,” joking that they “might even have to name a salad after [him].”

    After the incident, Robert offered to pay remotely and gave the restaurant a positive review

    Comment from Jetty Pavilion restaurant thanking Robert Irwin for visiting despite dining and dashing at popular Australian venue.

    Image credits: jettypavilioncoffs

    The team added: “Robert, your genuine enthusiasm and deep love for conservation and community mirror everything we believe in here at the Jetty Pavilion.

    “You’ve not only shone a light on us but on the incredible local producers, artisans, and landscapes that make this region so special.”

    Even Robert’s older sister, Bindi, supported the establishment, commenting, “Followed! Yay @jettypavilioncoffs.”

    Robert Irwin smiling at an event, wearing a beige suit and bow tie, related to dining and dashing controversy.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Following Robert’s social media publicity, the Jetty Pavilion team was interviewed on the Today Show to share their experience. 

    “We are so honoured and the door’s always open for you. A lifetime of free salads, that’s for certain!” the owners concluded in a post on their account, which currently has over 10,000 Instagram followers.

    Robert recently met with Prince William during Earthshot Week, which is part of the prince’s conservation efforts


    It comes after Robert hosted the Steve Irwin Gala following Bindi’s emergency hospitalization.

    The eldest Irwin child had to miss the fundraising event in honor of her late father to have her appendix and 14 endometriosis lesions removed.

    Held twice a year in Brisbane and Las Vegas, the gala is the largest fundraising event supporting the family’s conservation work and their charity, Wildlife Warriors, which Steve and his wife Terri founded in 2002.

    Robert Irwin smiling on a park pathway wearing a white shirt, light pants, holding sunglasses and a camera outdoors.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography

    “Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi wrote on social media after the surgeries.

    Last year, Robert met with Prince William in Cape Town during Earthshot Week. The event brings together leaders, innovators, and environmentalists from around the world.

    They are organized as part of the Earthshot Prize initiative, which was launched by Prince William in 2020 and awards five £1 million prizes annually to individuals or organizations that offer impactful solutions to environmental issues.

    The 21-year-old wildlife expert hosted the Steve Irwin Gala in honor of his late father

    Young man at a popular outdoor Australian restaurant balcony during the day with trees and people in the background.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography


    Robert, an ambassador for Earthshot, previously called William “a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field.”

    “It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world,” he stressed.

    He also applauded the prince for using his platform and resources to create “positive change,” which he said is “such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see.”

    “I would have been charged with theft,” one reader quipped, while others accused the star of orchestrating a publicity stunt

    Comment by Geoff Pannach about Robert Irwin needing to go to North Queensland quickly to protect crocodiles.

    Comment from Tyran Holmes sharing a story about accidentally walking out without paying at a restaurant, highlighting dining and dashing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michelle J Laycock reacting to Robert Irwin dining and dashing incident.

    Comment discussing Robert Irwin forced to apologize after dining and dashing at a popular Australian restaurant.

    Comment by Julia Christian saying who hasn't accidentally done this, with a like icon below, related to Robert Irwin dining and dashing incident.

    Comment by Adam Thurling criticizing dining and dashing incident involving Robert Irwin at an Australian restaurant.

    Comment from Grant Archard reacting to Robert Irwin forced to apologize after dining and dashing at an Australian restaurant.

    Comment by Thadius Cornwhistle stating "Just a publicity stunt" in a digital chat interface.

    Comment on social media discussing Robert Irwin forced to apologize after dining and dashing at popular Australian restaurant.

    Comment by Colin Chaplin questioning why Robert Irwin was allowed to get away after dining and dashing incident.

    Screenshot of a social media post by Eddie Stockill criticizing a runner and mentioning Robert Irwin dining and dashing at an Australian restaurant.

    Comment discussing Robert Irwin dining and dashing incident, questioning if it was a publicity stunt or memory issue.

    Comment by Rewi David, labeled top fan, stating most scabs are multi millionaires with reactions shown below.

    Comment from Nicola Harvey-Hall saying no excuse for that with a blue thumbs-up reaction icon visible.

    Comment from Ashley Pearce questioning when Robert Irwin will be arrested and charged after dining and dashing in Australia.

    Comment by Daniel Lujan discussing charges related to theft or stealing from a licensed premises.

    Comment saying "i'm a celebrity... i dont pay for anything" by Phillip Mills in a digital chat discussion about Robert Irwin dining and dashing.

    Comment by Robert Whiers joking about taking away salad and feeling embarrassed for ordering it, referencing dining and dashing incident.

    Comment by Darren Powell on social media, mentioning attention seeking and making things publicly known.

    Facebook comment by Cheryl Parker expressing skepticism calling it a publicity stunt regarding Robert Irwin dining and dashing.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Sadly, the resto cut the part where Mr. Irwin praised them for letting him catch all the flies in the kitchen and take them home to his tarantulas.

    vivianekatz avatar
