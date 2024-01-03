The important thing is to learn to enjoy small trips down memory lane without getting lost in the past. Nostalgia can help us cope in the present, but we want to avoid constantly comparing the past with what surrounds us now. If we think that nothing is or ever will be ‘as good’ as way back then, then we’re only going to sour our mood.

If this sort of thinking starts affecting the quality of your day-to-day routine, you may want to reach out to a therapist for help. They’ll be able to give you a fresh perspective on how you relate to the passage of time. We must all learn to be present in the here-and-now, and have something to look forward to in the future.