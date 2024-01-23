ADVERTISEMENT

The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things might be an imaginary institution, but it's so captivating that over 4 million people have already paid it a visit.

Created by curator and art historian Dr. Chelsea Nichols, the museum celebrates the odd, the creative, the spooky, and the eccentric. Oftentimes all at once, too.

From early twentieth century German Halloween accessories to eighteenth century Japanese medical book illustrations, the display showcases a diverse array of artifacts that defy conventional categorization, providing a unique experience for those who are interested in all parts of culture.

More info: ridiculouslyinteresting.com | Instagram | Facebook

Black Cat Paper Fan Made In Germany In The 1920s. I Know This Was Intended As A Novelty Halloween Accessory, But I Can Think Of At Least Six Of My Regular Outfits That Would Go Perfectly With A Pissed-Off Cat

Black Cat Paper Fan Made In Germany In The 1920s. I Know This Was Intended As A Novelty Halloween Accessory, But I Can Think Of At Least Six Of My Regular Outfits That Would Go Perfectly With A Pissed-Off Cat

Traditional Irish Jack-O'-Lantern Carved From A Turnip, Circa 1850. Preserved All These Years By The Tears Of Children, I Presume

Traditional Irish Jack-O'-Lantern Carved From A Turnip, Circa 1850. Preserved All These Years By The Tears Of Children, I Presume

Morgue Chocolates, Made From Molds Of Wounds Found On Bodies In A New York Morgue

Morgue Chocolates, Made From Molds Of Wounds Found On Bodies In A New York Morgue

Don't Fear The Reaper, But Do Fear Poor Oral Hygiene.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Fancy Memento Mori Toothpick, In The Shape Of A Skull With An Arm Holding A Sickle

Don't Fear The Reaper, But Do Fear Poor Oral Hygiene.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Fancy Memento Mori Toothpick, In The Shape Of A Skull With An Arm Holding A Sickle

Amazing Illustrations From A C.1720 Japanese Medical Book On Smallpox, Which Cleverly Uses Paper Embossing To Show The Changing Texture Of Smallpox Lesions During Different Stages Of The Disease

Amazing Illustrations From A C.1720 Japanese Medical Book On Smallpox, Which Cleverly Uses Paper Embossing To Show The Changing Texture Of Smallpox Lesions During Different Stages Of The Disease

Gold Spider Earrings, 300 Bc To 100 Bc, From The Bactrian Region In Modern Day Afghanistan

Gold Spider Earrings, 300 Bc To 100 Bc, From The Bactrian Region In Modern Day Afghanistan

Christine Borland, Set Conversation Pieces (Detail), 1998⁣. ⁣ ⁣ Set Of Five Pelvises Containing Fetal Skulls, Which Borland Based On Antique Obstetric Models

Christine Borland, Set Conversation Pieces (Detail), 1998⁣. ⁣ ⁣ Set Of Five Pelvises Containing Fetal Skulls, Which Borland Based On Antique Obstetric Models

An Antique Bear Automaton Whose Fur Was Destroyed By An Infestation Of Moths

An Antique Bear Automaton Whose Fur Was Destroyed By An Infestation Of Moths

These Are A Very Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives. Each Side Has Musical Notes And Lyrics Engraved On The Steel Blade, Which Are Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before And After A Meal

These Are A Very Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives. Each Side Has Musical Notes And Lyrics Engraved On The Steel Blade, Which Are Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before And After A Meal

These Amazing Vintage Krampus Claws Come From A Small Town In Austria, And Were Used At An Annual Krampus Festival For Approximately 70 Years

These Amazing Vintage Krampus Claws Come From A Small Town In Austria, And Were Used At An Annual Krampus Festival For Approximately 70 Years

Ghoulish Gold Earrings Depicting The Severed Heads Of Marie Antoinette And King Louis Xvi Were Sold As Souvenirs During Their Execution By Guillotine In 1793

Ghoulish Gold Earrings Depicting The Severed Heads Of Marie Antoinette And King Louis Xvi Were Sold As Souvenirs During Their Execution By Guillotine In 1793

Marble Sculptures Of The Left Arms Of Princess Louise (1848), Prince Alfred (1845) And Princess Beatrice (1859). They Were Carved By Mary Thornycroft, Who Was Commissioned By Queen Victoria To Sculpt The Arms Based On Plaster Casts Made From Her Sleeping Babies

Marble Sculptures Of The Left Arms Of Princess Louise (1848), Prince Alfred (1845) And Princess Beatrice (1859). They Were Carved By Mary Thornycroft, Who Was Commissioned By Queen Victoria To Sculpt The Arms Based On Plaster Casts Made From Her Sleeping Babies

In The Early 1900s A Man Couldn't Afford Proper Dentures, So He Made His Own Using Melted Down Toothbrush Handles And The Teeth Of A Dead Coyote

In The Early 1900s A Man Couldn't Afford Proper Dentures, So He Made His Own Using Melted Down Toothbrush Handles And The Teeth Of A Dead Coyote

These Images (2002) Are By Natacha Lesueur, A Contemporary French Photographer Who Explores The Relationship Between The Human Body And Food

These Images (2002) Are By Natacha Lesueur, A Contemporary French Photographer Who Explores The Relationship Between The Human Body And Food

A Brown Velvet Hat That Belonged To A Street "Dentist" Or Travelling Tooth Puller In London In The 1820s-50s. It Is Decorated With 88 Decayed Human Teeth From His Former Patients, Each Drilled With A Hole And Attached With Twine

A Brown Velvet Hat That Belonged To A Street "Dentist" Or Travelling Tooth Puller In London In The 1820s-50s. It Is Decorated With 88 Decayed Human Teeth From His Former Patients, Each Drilled With A Hole And Attached With Twine

A Tiny Devil Vitrified In A Prism Of Glass. In The 18th Century, The Imperial Treasury Of Vienna Attested That This Was A Real Demon Which Had Been Trapped In Glass During An Exorcism In Germany A Century Earlier

A Tiny Devil Vitrified In A Prism Of Glass. In The 18th Century, The Imperial Treasury Of Vienna Attested That This Was A Real Demon Which Had Been Trapped In Glass During An Exorcism In Germany A Century Earlier

A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935

A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935

Screaming Baby Dolls Made From Bisque Porcelain By German Dollmaker Kestner Around 1920. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This Doll Gives Me Such A Visceral Stress Response. Honestly, I Don't Understand Who Would Ever Want Such A Thing Unless It Shoots Birth Control Pills Out Of Its Mouth At You Like A Pez Dispenser

Screaming Baby Dolls Made From Bisque Porcelain By German Dollmaker Kestner Around 1920. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This Doll Gives Me Such A Visceral Stress Response. Honestly, I Don't Understand Who Would Ever Want Such A Thing Unless It Shoots Birth Control Pills Out Of Its Mouth At You Like A Pez Dispenser

A Witch Whistle Or 'Heksenfluit' Made From A Rat's Paw And Carved Bone. Made In 19th Century Belgium, And Purchased By The Museum Aan De Stroom In Antwerp In 1964

A Witch Whistle Or 'Heksenfluit' Made From A Rat's Paw And Carved Bone. Made In 19th Century Belgium, And Purchased By The Museum Aan De Stroom In Antwerp In 1964

About 4500 Years Ago, Ancient Egyptian Parents Put This Homemade Ball In Their Child's Grave As A Toy For The Kid To Play With In The Afterlife

About 4500 Years Ago, Ancient Egyptian Parents Put This Homemade Ball In Their Child's Grave As A Toy For The Kid To Play With In The Afterlife

Otto Bache "Study Of The Mummified Head Of James Hepburn, 4th Earl Of Boswell, C.1535-1578"

Otto Bache "Study Of The Mummified Head Of James Hepburn, 4th Earl Of Boswell, C.1535-1578"

A Posthumous Portrait Of A Child Holding A Lizard, Which Sheds Its Skin And Regrows Its Tail -- A Symbol Of Resurrection, Rebirth Or Regeneration

A Posthumous Portrait Of A Child Holding A Lizard, Which Sheds Its Skin And Regrows Its Tail -- A Symbol Of Resurrection, Rebirth Or Regeneration

This Enchanting Painting Is 'Silence Of The Forest' (1885) In Which A Nymph Rides Out Of A Darkened Wood On The Back Of A Freaked-Out Unicorn

This Enchanting Painting Is 'Silence Of The Forest' (1885) In Which A Nymph Rides Out Of A Darkened Wood On The Back Of A Freaked-Out Unicorn

Unsettling 17th Century Mask Made From Real Human Hair, Leather Skin, Feathers And False Teeth. It Was Worn As A Disguise By The Outlaw Preacher Alexander Peden (1626-1686), A Popular Scottish Covenanter In Hiding For His Treasonous Views That Rejected King Charles I As The Spiritual Head Of The Church In Scotland

Unsettling 17th Century Mask Made From Real Human Hair, Leather Skin, Feathers And False Teeth. It Was Worn As A Disguise By The Outlaw Preacher Alexander Peden (1626-1686), A Popular Scottish Covenanter In Hiding For His Treasonous Views That Rejected King Charles I As The Spiritual Head Of The Church In Scotland

The 'St Dennistoun Mortuary', A Macabre Coin-Operated Automaton Made Around 1900. When A Coin Is Inserted, The Doors Open To Reveal Morticians Working On Several Dead Bodies Laid Out On Embalming Tables

The 'St Dennistoun Mortuary', A Macabre Coin-Operated Automaton Made Around 1900. When A Coin Is Inserted, The Doors Open To Reveal Morticians Working On Several Dead Bodies Laid Out On Embalming Tables

Late Victorian Art Pottery Known As Martinware, Which Depicts A Horrifying Crab With A Grotesque Human Face. Made By Robert Wallace Martin In June 1880, From Salt-Glazed Stoneware

Late Victorian Art Pottery Known As Martinware, Which Depicts A Horrifying Crab With A Grotesque Human Face. Made By Robert Wallace Martin In June 1880, From Salt-Glazed Stoneware

Folk Art Wood Carving Of An Exorcism Scene, With A Demon Sitting On Top Of A Terrified, Wide-Eyed Child

Folk Art Wood Carving Of An Exorcism Scene, With A Demon Sitting On Top Of A Terrified, Wide-Eyed Child

A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts In 1890. Photograph By Henry H. Buehman

A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts In 1890. Photograph By Henry H. Buehman

These Are Dummy Soap Heads Made By Frank Morris And Brothers John And Clarence Anglin, Which They Tucked Into Their Beds To Fool The Night Guards During Their Successful Escape From Alcatraz Penitentiary In June 1962

These Are Dummy Soap Heads Made By Frank Morris And Brothers John And Clarence Anglin, Which They Tucked Into Their Beds To Fool The Night Guards During Their Successful Escape From Alcatraz Penitentiary In June 1962

Hendrick De Keyser (1565-1621) Was A Dutch Sculptor And Architect Inspired By The Timeless And Majestic Beauty Of A Screaming Baby's Forehead Veins

Hendrick De Keyser (1565-1621) Was A Dutch Sculptor And Architect Inspired By The Timeless And Majestic Beauty Of A Screaming Baby's Forehead Veins

Drawing Of A Rat King Found Around 1683 In Strasbourg, France, Attributed To Friedrich Wilhelm Schmuck

Drawing Of A Rat King Found Around 1683 In Strasbourg, France, Attributed To Friedrich Wilhelm Schmuck

Mechanized Gorilla Teeth And Head Gear Worn By Gorilla Impersonator Ray 'Crash' Corrigan In White Pongo

Mechanized Gorilla Teeth And Head Gear Worn By Gorilla Impersonator Ray 'Crash' Corrigan In White Pongo

Keep Your Face Looking Youthful By Washing It With The Tears Of Children!⁣ ⁣ Norton's "Smile And Cry" Baby Face Soap With Face Flannel, 1930-39. There Is A Laughing Face On The Other Side Of The Baby's Head And I Honestly Don't Know Which Option Is Worse

Keep Your Face Looking Youthful By Washing It With The Tears Of Children!⁣ ⁣ Norton's "Smile And Cry" Baby Face Soap With Face Flannel, 1930-39. There Is A Laughing Face On The Other Side Of The Baby's Head And I Honestly Don't Know Which Option Is Worse

"Dental Plumper" Jaw Prosthetic Worn By Marlon Brando In The Godfather (1972). Brando Wanted Vito Corleone To Have Jowls Like A Bulldog, So He Stuffed Cotton Balls In His Mouth During His Audition

"Dental Plumper" Jaw Prosthetic Worn By Marlon Brando In The Godfather (1972). Brando Wanted Vito Corleone To Have Jowls Like A Bulldog, So He Stuffed Cotton Balls In His Mouth During His Audition

Silvered Glass Bottle Said To Contain The Spirit Of A Witch Inside. It Was Collected In 1915 From An Old Lady Living Near Hove, Sussex, Who Sternly Warned That If You Opened The Wax Seal There Would Be A "Peck O'trouble"

Silvered Glass Bottle Said To Contain The Spirit Of A Witch Inside. It Was Collected In 1915 From An Old Lady Living Near Hove, Sussex, Who Sternly Warned That If You Opened The Wax Seal There Would Be A "Peck O'trouble"

Gilt-Bronze Bat Chandelier Made Around 1910 By Swedish Lamp Company Böhlmarks. My Favourite Detail Is The Pendant Lights That Are Enclosed By Little Furled Bats Hanging Upside Down

Gilt-Bronze Bat Chandelier Made Around 1910 By Swedish Lamp Company Böhlmarks. My Favourite Detail Is The Pendant Lights That Are Enclosed By Little Furled Bats Hanging Upside Down

A Woman Of Many Disguises! This Is An Example Of An Unusual Fad From The Mid-1600s: Miniature Oil Portraits That Came With Clear Slices Of Mica Painted With Different Costumes

A Woman Of Many Disguises! This Is An Example Of An Unusual Fad From The Mid-1600s: Miniature Oil Portraits That Came With Clear Slices Of Mica Painted With Different Costumes

The Shoe That Marie Antoinette Lost When She Tripped Going Up The Steps To The Guillotine On The Morning Of Her Execution, 16 October 1793

The Shoe That Marie Antoinette Lost When She Tripped Going Up The Steps To The Guillotine On The Morning Of Her Execution, 16 October 1793

Persian Cat Sabotaged Before A Cat Show In Milwaukee, Wisconsin In 1949. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ According To Her Owner, Petite Lilly Bear Was Smeared With Makeup By An Unknown Assailant In The Hours Before A Sunday Morning Cat Show, Ruining Her Chances Of Winning

Persian Cat Sabotaged Before A Cat Show In Milwaukee, Wisconsin In 1949. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ According To Her Owner, Petite Lilly Bear Was Smeared With Makeup By An Unknown Assailant In The Hours Before A Sunday Morning Cat Show, Ruining Her Chances Of Winning

A Collection Of Teeth Extracted By Peter The Great (1672-1725) Who, Despite Having No Formal Medical Training, Fancied Himself To Be A Terrific Amateur Surgeon

A Collection Of Teeth Extracted By Peter The Great (1672-1725) Who, Despite Having No Formal Medical Training, Fancied Himself To Be A Terrific Amateur Surgeon

A 15th Century Painting Of St Bartholomew Wearing His Own Flayed Skin As A Robe After Being Skinned Alive And Honestly He Is Totally Pulling Off The Look

A 15th Century Painting Of St Bartholomew Wearing His Own Flayed Skin As A Robe After Being Skinned Alive And Honestly He Is Totally Pulling Off The Look

Flying Monkey Costume Tests To Pick The Perfect Wings For The Wizard Of Oz, 1939. Also Exactly How I Look Picking Out My Outfit Each Morning

Flying Monkey Costume Tests To Pick The Perfect Wings For The Wizard Of Oz, 1939. Also Exactly How I Look Picking Out My Outfit Each Morning

Shoe Doll That Belonged To A Child In The Slums Of London In The Early 20th Century. It Is Handmade From Fabric Scraps And The Heel Of A Man's Delapidated Shoe, With Hair Made From An Old Black Sock

Shoe Doll That Belonged To A Child In The Slums Of London In The Early 20th Century. It Is Handmade From Fabric Scraps And The Heel Of A Man's Delapidated Shoe, With Hair Made From An Old Black Sock

Antique Terracotta Pincushion In The Shape Of A Crying Baby With A Big Gross Metal Fly On Its Face. The Nightmare Only Gets Worse As You Shove Your Sewing Pins Into The Soft Spot On His Poor Little Head

Antique Terracotta Pincushion In The Shape Of A Crying Baby With A Big Gross Metal Fly On Its Face. The Nightmare Only Gets Worse As You Shove Your Sewing Pins Into The Soft Spot On His Poor Little Head

White Gold Enamel Earrings In The Shape Of Little Hands, Which Are Holding Pieces Of The Cannonball Shrapnel That Was Dug Out Of The King Of Denmark's Forehead In 1644

White Gold Enamel Earrings In The Shape Of Little Hands, Which Are Holding Pieces Of The Cannonball Shrapnel That Was Dug Out Of The King Of Denmark

When The Lid Is Opened On This Victorian Gold Charm, A Little Demon With Sparkling Rhinestone Eyes Pops Out. These (Frankly Adorable) Devil Totems Were Worn As Symbols Of Temperance -- A Reminder To Resist The Sinful Temptation Of Drinking Alcohol

When The Lid Is Opened On This Victorian Gold Charm, A Little Demon With Sparkling Rhinestone Eyes Pops Out. These (Frankly Adorable) Devil Totems Were Worn As Symbols Of Temperance -- A Reminder To Resist The Sinful Temptation Of Drinking Alcohol

Hans Eijkelboom, 'With My Family' (1973). For This Series, The Dutch Photographer Would Ring The Doorbells Of Strangers' Houses After He Saw The Husbands Leave For Work. He Would Then Convince Their Wives To Pose In A Family Portrait With Him In The Place Of The Father

Hans Eijkelboom, 'With My Family' (1973). For This Series, The Dutch Photographer Would Ring The Doorbells Of Strangers' Houses After He Saw The Husbands Leave For Work. He Would Then Convince Their Wives To Pose In A Family Portrait With Him In The Place Of The Father

A Late 19th Century Wax Head From Berlin Which Was Stored Face-Down For Many Years, So That It Deformed Into This Exquisitely Grotesque Nightmare

A Late 19th Century Wax Head From Berlin Which Was Stored Face-Down For Many Years, So That It Deformed Into This Exquisitely Grotesque Nightmare

