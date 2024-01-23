Art Curator Shares Ridiculously Interesting Things, And Here Are 48 Of Her Best Finds
The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things might be an imaginary institution, but it's so captivating that over 4 million people have already paid it a visit.
Created by curator and art historian Dr. Chelsea Nichols, the museum celebrates the odd, the creative, the spooky, and the eccentric. Oftentimes all at once, too.
From early twentieth century German Halloween accessories to eighteenth century Japanese medical book illustrations, the display showcases a diverse array of artifacts that defy conventional categorization, providing a unique experience for those who are interested in all parts of culture.
Black Cat Paper Fan Made In Germany In The 1920s. I Know This Was Intended As A Novelty Halloween Accessory, But I Can Think Of At Least Six Of My Regular Outfits That Would Go Perfectly With A Pissed-Off Cat
Traditional Irish Jack-O'-Lantern Carved From A Turnip, Circa 1850. Preserved All These Years By The Tears Of Children, I Presume
Morgue Chocolates, Made From Molds Of Wounds Found On Bodies In A New York Morgue
Don't Fear The Reaper, But Do Fear Poor Oral Hygiene. Fancy Memento Mori Toothpick, In The Shape Of A Skull With An Arm Holding A Sickle
Amazing Illustrations From A C.1720 Japanese Medical Book On Smallpox, Which Cleverly Uses Paper Embossing To Show The Changing Texture Of Smallpox Lesions During Different Stages Of The Disease
Gold Spider Earrings, 300 Bc To 100 Bc, From The Bactrian Region In Modern Day Afghanistan
Christine Borland, Set Conversation Pieces (Detail), 1998. Set Of Five Pelvises Containing Fetal Skulls, Which Borland Based On Antique Obstetric Models
An Antique Bear Automaton Whose Fur Was Destroyed By An Infestation Of Moths
These Are A Very Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives. Each Side Has Musical Notes And Lyrics Engraved On The Steel Blade, Which Are Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before And After A Meal
These Amazing Vintage Krampus Claws Come From A Small Town In Austria, And Were Used At An Annual Krampus Festival For Approximately 70 Years
Ghoulish Gold Earrings Depicting The Severed Heads Of Marie Antoinette And King Louis Xvi Were Sold As Souvenirs During Their Execution By Guillotine In 1793
Marble Sculptures Of The Left Arms Of Princess Louise (1848), Prince Alfred (1845) And Princess Beatrice (1859). They Were Carved By Mary Thornycroft, Who Was Commissioned By Queen Victoria To Sculpt The Arms Based On Plaster Casts Made From Her Sleeping Babies
In The Early 1900s A Man Couldn't Afford Proper Dentures, So He Made His Own Using Melted Down Toothbrush Handles And The Teeth Of A Dead Coyote
These Images (2002) Are By Natacha Lesueur, A Contemporary French Photographer Who Explores The Relationship Between The Human Body And Food
A Brown Velvet Hat That Belonged To A Street "Dentist" Or Travelling Tooth Puller In London In The 1820s-50s. It Is Decorated With 88 Decayed Human Teeth From His Former Patients, Each Drilled With A Hole And Attached With Twine
A Tiny Devil Vitrified In A Prism Of Glass. In The 18th Century, The Imperial Treasury Of Vienna Attested That This Was A Real Demon Which Had Been Trapped In Glass During An Exorcism In Germany A Century Earlier
