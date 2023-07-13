In the world where beige rules interiors and wardrobes, one can’t help but need something funky in their lives; something to add a little spice to their surroundings.

If you’re looking for an inspiration for kooky products, this Facebook community, brilliantly entitled “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them,” is for you. The members there share pictures of odd products that are both superfluous and very, very necessary. These wacky creations can not only liven up an interior or an attire, but also make us giddy and bring a little bit of extra joy into our lives.

So why not exchange your boring soup ladle for one that looks like the Loch Ness monster? Or your average-looking purse for one that looks like a frog? It’s all possible. For more exciting ideas, just scroll down below.

For Pasta Lovers

TonyTee
I’m a pasta lover and Al Dente here doesn’t catch my interest in the least 😏 He’d sing his way back to FB Marketplace if someone bought me this

One For Me And All My Friends

I Mean… Useful In Many Ways

TonyTee
I’m sure this would kill a fellow book lover…

This Drip Is Wild

Zophra
Like a love child a of a grub worm and the Michelin tire guy.

I’ve Got To Find These Before Halloween

TonyTee
Ok now THIS I will definitely personally buy for myself! Friggin awesome xD This is how my brain works, s**t like this I find totally rad haha

Finally Found One In The Wild

TonyTee
Ngl I like this and would end up buying one, and then everybody would think I’ve quacked up

I’d Better Get 12 Hamsters While I’m At It

Talitha Jansen
Animal abuse, but it's Shein so I'm not surprised

Friend Of Mine Shared This From Fb Market Place & I Just

Zophra
That doesn't feel "whimsical" it just feels creepy.

I Actually Am Going To Get The Set Bookmark And All Lol

Zophra
This really is cute!

I Need At Least 12!

TonyTee
I could be a rotten mf sometimes and with that being said buy this for the biggest Nicolas Cage fan I knew just to be a wiseass xD Thing is this is pretty cool imo but is something that would definitely spark mixed reactions so either way my plan would definitely work out of these two options, it’d either be loved or HATED 😆🤣

I Need This

Is 12 Really Enough?

Zophra
My cat does this for free.

Leg On Through To The Other Side

Stardust she/her
Your poor leg will beg for mercy if you have this guitar

More Like 24

A Rotary Crab Phone? One For Every Room In The House, Including The Bathroom

If It Wasn't So Expensive

Clark Bardsley Design, ‘Arm’ Chair, 2016

Not My Photo, But I’m Obsessed

No One Else In My House Appreciates Her Beauty, But I Know Y’all Will. I Absolutely Adore Her And Her Children

Umm. Good Find Lisa

These Bathroom Tiles. Like Being Watched All The Time Lithuanian Design Studio Gyva Grafika

Turnip and a Frog
I used to live in a place like that. Now I don't feel natural knowing that no one's watching me through the window

Look At Them! They're So Adorable!

Immediately Yes And I Don’t Care How Impractical It Is

If You Need Twelve Doors

To Go With That Leaf Chair

Watch Your Ankles, Folks!

Friend

Um Yes Please

One For Each Of My Cars!

I Need This Because I Don't Need It

Peak Comedy Right Here

Oh Wow That Is Ridiculous I Will Take 54 Of Them

Happy Gardens

Turnip and a Frog
This is great! Catannai!

12 Of The Frog Bag

Now To Get Myself 3 Cats!

Amazing

I Love Making Mimics/Monster Mugs And I Decided It Might Be Fun To Create A Mimic Tea Set

Oh My Gahhhhhh

My Ears Aren't Even Pierced But I Will Take Your Entire Stock

Why Is He A Thing, I Want 12 Of Him

Ohh This Belongs Here I'm A Sneaky Snackkkkkkkk

This Is So Cute!

Turnip and a Frog
Add wheels/skis and some steering and you got yourself a killer product. And a top zipper.

My Child Got Some Rainbow Wings At The Renaissance Faire And Now We Both Want One Pair In Each Color

I'm Logging Out!

I Saw This And Thought It Would Be Cute For My 7 Year Old, Dog Obsessed Daughter… But Not At $498! Still Want 12 Is They Go On Sale, Though

Hippo Table Designed By Derek Pearce

For All My Star Trek Friends. May The Force Be With Y'all

Hear Me Out

…wait What? Why?

I Don't Know Where To Get This But I Need 20

I Can't Explain Why But I Want These

Turnip and a Frog
Giving me a Jo Nesbo / Camilla Lackberg vibe

Get In The Cart!!

Yes Please!

Celand Is Selling Life-Size And Wearable Hash Brown Crowns For £2, To Celebrate King Charles' Coronation... Of Course They Are

Once I Stop Laughing So Hard, I Will Take 12

I'll Take Twelve Sequin Hamburger Skirts For $58,356, Please

Maybe Not 12

WildHoneyPie
Nooo! They would smuffocate!

I Want One Of These Lamps In Every Room

For That Special Someone

I Loved Making These So Much, Cactasses

Heirloom Black Carrot Nebula

Reason #3425 Why I Shouldn’t Win The Lottery. I’d Do Stuff Like This For The Rest Of My Life

Break 12 Of These Out Next Time You See Your Friends, And They’ll Be Calling You The Life Of The Party…or Something

Amazing!

Finally A Toilet For Me! Thanks Home Depot! I Can't Tell You How Often I End Up With 7 Billiard Balls And No Reasonable Way To Dispose Of Them. I've Tried Flushing Them Down Many A Toilet To No Success. But Now, After All These Years, The Free Market Has Provided A Solution!

I'd Wear This Periodically

I Only Have Four So Far But I May Need To Get 8 More Of These Adorable Little Soaps

Let’s Clean A Dozen Bananas!

Need A Lamp For My Office At My New Job. This Showed Up Recommended On Amazon. 12 On My Desk Would Be A Good Conversation Starter With My New Coworkers

Turnip and a Frog
This is just too awesome. I checked it - it's also a mobile phone holder, with the leggies.

I Want So Many Of These And I Want To Put Them On Every Piece Of Furniture I Own

Just Spent

Not Gonna Lie. I Want It In Every Color. Fat Sack Packs. I Had To Name It

