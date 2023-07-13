In the world where beige rules interiors and wardrobes, one can’t help but need something funky in their lives; something to add a little spice to their surroundings.

If you’re looking for an inspiration for kooky products, this Facebook community, brilliantly entitled “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them,” is for you. The members there share pictures of odd products that are both superfluous and very, very necessary. These wacky creations can not only liven up an interior or an attire, but also make us giddy and bring a little bit of extra joy into our lives.

So why not exchange your boring soup ladle for one that looks like the Loch Ness monster? Or your average-looking purse for one that looks like a frog? It’s all possible. For more exciting ideas, just scroll down below.