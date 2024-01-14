ADVERTISEMENT

Every workday, most of us clock in or log on and have a decent idea of the tasks ahead of us. Big, small, easy, or daunting, a workday is a workday. However, some managers and bosses seem to forget reality and have started creating more and more ridiculous expectations from their employees.

So we have gathered screenshots from employees sharing the most entitled and delusional orders and requests from their bosses. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section below. 

#1

My Boss Declined My Vacation (After Having 4 Months Notice) To Hawaii To Propose To My Girlfriend Because They Needed Me In The Office. Work-Life Balance Didn’t Mean Anything To Them

Anyway… Here’s my view. She said yes.

#2

When Will They Start Tracking Our Bowel Movements, You May Ask? Right Now

I sure hope this is a joke. Who checks the sniffer when that person is on the toilet for more than 10 minutes? Is there a secondary sniffer?

#3

I Mean, Work Is Good For Something

#4

Vacation Blackout Period

Vacation Blackout Period

#5

Being Even A Minute Late Counts As A Full Day Missed

Being Even A Minute Late Counts As A Full Day Missed

I used to work for a company that did 36 hours a week but paid for 40 hours with perfect attendance if we were even a minute passed 7 we lost the extra 4 hours pay and got a point

#6

Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn't Come To A Cleaning Party On 2-Hour Notice

Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn't Come To A Cleaning Party On 2-Hour Notice

There should be a term for discrimination against android users, like androiphobic or smthn

#7

It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

#8

My Boss Denied My Graduation Day Off Without Telling Me And Told Me She'd Send A Picture Of The Schedule To Me (Which She Didn't) So I Wouldn't Be Able To Address It

My Boss Denied My Graduation Day Off Without Telling Me And Told Me She'd Send A Picture Of The Schedule To Me (Which She Didn't) So I Wouldn't Be Able To Address It

#9

My Boss Calling Me 12 Times After Hours To Talk About Non-Important Info

My Boss Calling Me 12 Times After Hours To Talk About Non-Important Info

#10

Who Needs Life After Work When You Are Young

Who Needs Life After Work When You Are Young

I mean working all the time can pay off sometimes, but you shouldn’t be forced to. It’s a commitment that should be your choice to make.

#11

CEO Of Game Studio Bragging About Developers Working 6-7 Days A Week, 12-15 Hours A Day To Release A Game

CEO Of Game Studio Bragging About Developers Working 6-7 Days A Week, 12-15 Hours A Day To Release A Game

#12

Forcing Us To Come In On A Day Off For Some Stupid Meeting

Forcing Us To Come In On A Day Off For Some Stupid Meeting

#13

This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do? I Can't Find A Cover. I Thought It Was His Job To Manage The Schedule And Covers

This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do? I Can't Find A Cover. I Thought It Was His Job To Manage The Schedule And Covers

#14

No Sick Days

No Sick Days

#15

I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week. Potentially Having Surgery This Week. This Is My Lovely Boss's Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work

I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week. Potentially Having Surgery This Week. This Is My Lovely Boss's Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work

#16

I Would Have Hung Up Immediately And Told Her That What She Was Doing Was Selfish

I Would Have Hung Up Immediately And Told Her That What She Was Doing Was Selfish

Also, I lost my grandma a few weeks before my wedding and they denied my paid time off because I was going to be off for my wedding, so I didn't get to go to her funeral. She was my last living grandparent. I was heartbroken. I quit that job a few months later. It was a hostile workplace.

#17

"I Know You’re Already Scheduled Into Overtime But Do You Want To Work More Anyway?" Text From My Boss This Morning

"I Know You’re Already Scheduled Into Overtime But Do You Want To Work More Anyway?" Text From My Boss This Morning

#18

Should I Take His Advice?

Should I Take His Advice?

#19

My Ex-Boss's Reaction When I Told Her That My House Almost Collapsed And I Am Basically Homeless Now. She Wanted Me To Bring The T-Shirt She Gave Me For Work

My Ex-Boss's Reaction When I Told Her That My House Almost Collapsed And I Am Basically Homeless Now. She Wanted Me To Bring The T-Shirt She Gave Me For Work

#20

Boss Asked Me To Work Half An Hour After I Told Her My Grandpa Passed Away

Boss Asked Me To Work Half An Hour After I Told Her My Grandpa Passed Away

#21

This

This

Are you saying that...your employees only work during work hours? That's shocking behavior. You should definitely fire them on the spot. /s

#22

Today Is The First Time I've Taken A Personal Day Since February

Today Is The First Time I've Taken A Personal Day Since February

My boss just took a trip for about two weeks, and I had to take over all his responsibilities while he was gone. It was a lot to handle, and I wanted to take a personal day to relax over a long weekend now that he's back. I even already cleared it with him on Tuesday. I'm the only one at my job who works every day (including my boss), but as soon as I need a break, of course, that's when someone gets sick.

#23

Boss Wanted Me To Come In On Days That I Requested Off. Then He Threatened Me When I Said No

Boss Wanted Me To Come In On Days That I Requested Off. Then He Threatened Me When I Said No

Would have been smart to not even respond to the first text.

#24

This Is Wild. She Didn't Work, But She Didn't Quit. It Took Her Boss Ignoring A Vacation Request We Planned 6 Months Out For Her To Finally Quit The Job

This Is Wild. She Didn't Work, But She Didn't Quit. It Took Her Boss Ignoring A Vacation Request We Planned 6 Months Out For Her To Finally Quit The Job

#25

I Wouldn't Have Been As Nice As You Were In Your Response

I Wouldn't Have Been As Nice As You Were In Your Response

#26

Expecting Employees To Sacrifice Personal Lives For Company Work

Expecting Employees To Sacrifice Personal Lives For Company Work

#27

Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Passing Away And Expected Me To Play Along

Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Passing Away And Expected Me To Play Along

The job was two weeks late in starting, but he could have just told the clients he’d forgotten how swamped our shop was and apologized. Or told a white lie that one or another of the machines at the shop had broken down and it took two weeks to get someone in to fix it. But no. And this is hardly the worst thing he’s done. I don’t work for him anymore.

#28

Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look, but of course, nobody wanted to cover. She didn't respond, so I sent a follow-up text, and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? I literally passed out on the floor, being told I needed to find coverage. 

we have a work group chat. if no one can cover, it is what it is. its only one day, people have sht to do and our bosses understand.

#29

Wife Needs Surgery. They Wanted Her To Sign This. She Said No

Wife Needs Surgery. They Wanted Her To Sign This. She Said No

#30

My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off

My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off

The other half had heard about the manager's (owner's daughter) attitude before and was super anxious to ask. What makes it worse is this place doesn't do holiday pay despite it being a legal requirement in the UK.

#31

The American Work/Life Balance

The American Work/Life Balance

#32

I Just Got This Email From My Boss, What Should I Respond To?

I Just Got This Email From My Boss, What Should I Respond To?

#33

I’m A Caregiver/Direct Support Worker For Developmentally Disabled Adults. My Boss Just Scheduled Me For A 20 Hour Shift Without My Consent, So I Quit

I’m A Caregiver/Direct Support Worker For Developmentally Disabled Adults. My Boss Just Scheduled Me For A 20 Hour Shift Without My Consent, So I Quit

This manager also never shows up for her own shifts.

#34

That Text Message Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

That Text Message Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

#35

Advice For 22-Year-Olds, Tell This "CEO" To Go Off

Advice For 22-Year-Olds, Tell This "CEO" To Go Off

#36

My Coworker Showed Me This Email From Her Old Employer. She Had Just Found Out That Her Boyfriend Had Been Cheating On Her. She Started Looking For Another Job Immediately After Reading This

My Coworker Showed Me This Email From Her Old Employer. She Had Just Found Out That Her Boyfriend Had Been Cheating On Her. She Started Looking For Another Job Immediately After Reading This

#37

Tips For Younger Folks In The Workplace

Tips For Younger Folks In The Workplace

#38

This Situation Is Way Too Common (Minus The Dad Part)

This Situation Is Way Too Common (Minus The Dad Part)

#39

"There Is No Such Thing As A Day Off." I Used To Work As A Pharmacy Technician For A Very Popular Chain Pharmacy. This Was My Boss Last December, Telling Me I Can't Take A Day Off, Ever

"There Is No Such Thing As A Day Off." I Used To Work As A Pharmacy Technician For A Very Popular Chain Pharmacy. This Was My Boss Last December, Telling Me I Can't Take A Day Off, Ever

#40

After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

#41

Boss Didn't Tell Me To Come In On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So During My Working Hours On Saturday, And So, I Was Awakened By This "Excuse" Of A Message

Boss Didn't Tell Me To Come In On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So During My Working Hours On Saturday, And So, I Was Awakened By This "Excuse" Of A Message

#42

My Boss At Work Said This When My Mom Called Me About Her Getting A Big Seizure

My Boss At Work Said This When My Mom Called Me About Her Getting A Big Seizure

#43

My Boss Wanted Me To Come In While Sick. Also, I Work With Children

My Boss Wanted Me To Come In While Sick. Also, I Work With Children

Boss texted me 4 hours later, saying she found coverage. Good thing because I wasn't going in.

#44

Texted My Boss, That I Couldn't Make It In Today

Texted My Boss, That I Couldn't Make It In Today

#45

"Never Hire Anyone That's Looking For Work-Life Balance."

"Never Hire Anyone That's Looking For Work-Life Balance."

hey scotty..lol, how much do you pay?? i can do for you at $1000 an hour, tax free. plus benefits. hit me up on insta.

#46

CEO Truly Out Of Touch

CEO Truly Out Of Touch

#47

Miss Me With That "We Are A Family" Thing

Miss Me With That "We Are A Family" Thing

#48

My Boss Wrote This Down And Put It In My Annual Review, Underneath The "Room For Improvements" Section, In Essence Telling Me "It Would Be Better If You Had A Worse Work-Life Balance"

My Boss Wrote This Down And Put It In My Annual Review, Underneath The "Room For Improvements" Section, In Essence Telling Me "It Would Be Better If You Had A Worse Work-Life Balance"

#49

Should I Go To Work In 3 Hours When My Boss Texts Me At 5 In The Morning?

Should I Go To Work In 3 Hours When My Boss Texts Me At 5 In The Morning?

#50

My Boss Texted Me This After I Went To The Hospital

My Boss Texted Me This After I Went To The Hospital

Yesterday I left work an hour and a half early because I had a very intense pain in my upper middle stomach/chest. I went to urgent care and they gave me a diagnosis of gastritis. Although, I don’t believe that’s what it was. Around midnight my heart was racing, the inside of my chest felt like it was burning, I was sweating and my hands were tingling. I drove myself to the hospital around the corner and texted my boss a picture of me being at the hospital. My phone ended up dying. I got home around 5 am and set my alarm. I must have been so exhausted because I slept through them and woke up at 1 pm. I start work at 8:30 am. So I understand that in any normal circumstance, this would be unacceptable. But her response to me felt a little insensitive given the situation.

#51

Never Taken A Sick Day Off In My Life. My Basement Is Flooding And I Have A Horrible Headache And Dizziness. Only Had 1 Day Off After A 12 Days Workweek

Never Taken A Sick Day Off In My Life. My Basement Is Flooding And I Have A Horrible Headache And Dizziness. Only Had 1 Day Off After A 12 Days Workweek

#52

I Wasn’t Dealing With My Toxic Boss. Does Anyone Know If I Can File For Unemployment After This?

I Wasn’t Dealing With My Toxic Boss. Does Anyone Know If I Can File For Unemployment After This?

#53

I Tried Not To Get My Coworkers Sick

I Tried Not To Get My Coworkers Sick

#54

CEO Called The Manager Today To Tell My Coworker He Was Taking Too Many Water Breaks

CEO Called The Manager Today To Tell My Coworker He Was Taking Too Many Water Breaks

#55

A Thank You Note From My Job To My Husband For My Mandatory Overtime

A Thank You Note From My Job To My Husband For My Mandatory Overtime

I work as a nurse. Mandatory overtime should be heavily fined, but that was suspended with COVID. This past winter, I didn’t work a single shift where several of us would be mandated to stay an extra 4 hours (or 8 if scheduled an 8-hour shift). After a particularly bad week, my husband got a thank you card for "sharing" me from the hospital.

#56

Texts I Received From My Manager Tonight

Texts I Received From My Manager Tonight

#57

New Job And Already Seeing Why There's A High Turnover Rate

New Job And Already Seeing Why There's A High Turnover Rate

I just started, and I've been told this happens frequently. I'm only a week in and he's asked to stay late twice and moved my schedule without notice the other day.

#58

Woke Me Up On My Day Off

Woke Me Up On My Day Off

#59

My Roommate Got Covid-19 And I Have Been In Quarantine For A Couple Of Days. I’m Scheduled To Work Tomorrow, So I Took A Test Before Coming In. Now My Boss Is Mad I Took A Test

My Roommate Got Covid-19 And I Have Been In Quarantine For A Couple Of Days. I’m Scheduled To Work Tomorrow, So I Took A Test Before Coming In. Now My Boss Is Mad I Took A Test

#60

17 Hours Notice For A Shift While Out Of Town For A Funeral

17 Hours Notice For A Shift While Out Of Town For A Funeral

#61

If You're Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You

If You're Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You

#62

Insufferable CEO On Quiet Quitting

Insufferable CEO On Quiet Quitting

#63

A CEO For A Company In Clearwater Encouraged Their Employees To Stay At The Office And Continue Working To Meet Their Quarterly Goals

A CEO For A Company In Clearwater Encouraged Their Employees To Stay At The Office And Continue Working To Meet Their Quarterly Goals

#64

They Don't Care, You Are A Disposable Cog In The Machine

They Don't Care, You Are A Disposable Cog In The Machine

#65

My Dog Unexpectedly Passed Away, And I Asked My Manager For The Day Off

My Dog Unexpectedly Passed Away, And I Asked My Manager For The Day Off

#66

HR Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can't Afford It

HR Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can't Afford It

The lady sent me a job offer around 8 pm on a Thursday. Not expecting people to be actively looking for roles at that time, I sent her a quick reply, hoping we could have a call instead. I was very excited to have received the job offer, so I just whizzed through the lengthy starting email (my mistake).

The job offer asked for £500+£150(?) for training, and I asked if that money could be taken out from my wages when I start working, as I only get paid £500 biweekly from benefits.
The lady got rude to me after I told her I could not pay that much as I didn't have that money anywhere. That's the comment she made about people on benefits.

I hate being on benefits and am trying my hardest to get permanently off it. Who asks for £650 training that the job should provide?

#67

This Is A New Resignation Letter And A Text Message From My Boss When I Told Her I Couldn’t Come In On My Day Off

This Is A New Resignation Letter And A Text Message From My Boss When I Told Her I Couldn’t Come In On My Day Off

I was also told the next day I wasn’t allowed to have a medical procedure done until they told me we had enough staff for me to take off.

#68

Boss Texts Me On One Of My Two Days Off In A Row That I’m Not Scheduled Asking Me To Come In. Then A Few Hours Later Asks The Same For The Next Day

Boss Texts Me On One Of My Two Days Off In A Row That I’m Not Scheduled Asking Me To Come In. Then A Few Hours Later Asks The Same For The Next Day

#69

Texted My Boss That I Have A Migraine Implying I Wouldn’t Be Able To Finish My Shift

Texted My Boss That I Have A Migraine Implying I Wouldn’t Be Able To Finish My Shift

#70

My Boss Accepted My Holiday Only To Change Her Mind A Month Later

My Boss Accepted My Holiday Only To Change Her Mind A Month Later

#71

Physically Forced To Stay At Work After Clocking Out

Physically Forced To Stay At Work After Clocking Out

#72

CEO Rant On LinkedIn

CEO Rant On LinkedIn

#73

Oh You’re Sick... Fired

Oh You’re Sick... Fired

#74

My Manager Assuming My Availability During The Holidays

My Manager Assuming My Availability During The Holidays

