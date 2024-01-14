So we have gathered screenshots from employees sharing the most entitled and delusional orders and requests from their bosses. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

Every workday, most of us clock in or log on and have a decent idea of the tasks ahead of us. Big, small, easy, or daunting, a workday is a workday. However, some managers and bosses seem to forget reality and have started creating more and more ridiculous expectations from their employees.

#1 My Boss Declined My Vacation (After Having 4 Months Notice) To Hawaii To Propose To My Girlfriend Because They Needed Me In The Office. Work-Life Balance Didn’t Mean Anything To Them Share icon Anyway… Here’s my view. She said yes.

#2 When Will They Start Tracking Our Bowel Movements, You May Ask? Right Now Share icon

#3 I Mean, Work Is Good For Something Share icon

#4 Vacation Blackout Period Share icon

#5 Being Even A Minute Late Counts As A Full Day Missed Share icon

#6 Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn't Come To A Cleaning Party On 2-Hour Notice Share icon

#7 It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me Share icon

#8 My Boss Denied My Graduation Day Off Without Telling Me And Told Me She'd Send A Picture Of The Schedule To Me (Which She Didn't) So I Wouldn't Be Able To Address It Share icon

#9 My Boss Calling Me 12 Times After Hours To Talk About Non-Important Info Share icon

#10 Who Needs Life After Work When You Are Young Share icon

#11 CEO Of Game Studio Bragging About Developers Working 6-7 Days A Week, 12-15 Hours A Day To Release A Game Share icon

#12 Forcing Us To Come In On A Day Off For Some Stupid Meeting Share icon

#13 This Was My Boss's Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do? I Can't Find A Cover. I Thought It Was His Job To Manage The Schedule And Covers Share icon

#14 No Sick Days Share icon

#15 I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week. Potentially Having Surgery This Week. This Is My Lovely Boss's Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work Share icon

#16 I Would Have Hung Up Immediately And Told Her That What She Was Doing Was Selfish Share icon Also, I lost my grandma a few weeks before my wedding and they denied my paid time off because I was going to be off for my wedding, so I didn't get to go to her funeral. She was my last living grandparent. I was heartbroken. I quit that job a few months later. It was a hostile workplace.

#17 "I Know You’re Already Scheduled Into Overtime But Do You Want To Work More Anyway?" Text From My Boss This Morning Share icon

#18 Should I Take His Advice? Share icon

#19 My Ex-Boss's Reaction When I Told Her That My House Almost Collapsed And I Am Basically Homeless Now. She Wanted Me To Bring The T-Shirt She Gave Me For Work Share icon

#20 Boss Asked Me To Work Half An Hour After I Told Her My Grandpa Passed Away Share icon

#21 This Share icon

#22 Today Is The First Time I've Taken A Personal Day Since February Share icon My boss just took a trip for about two weeks, and I had to take over all his responsibilities while he was gone. It was a lot to handle, and I wanted to take a personal day to relax over a long weekend now that he's back. I even already cleared it with him on Tuesday. I'm the only one at my job who works every day (including my boss), but as soon as I need a break, of course, that's when someone gets sick.

#23 Boss Wanted Me To Come In On Days That I Requested Off. Then He Threatened Me When I Said No Share icon

#24 This Is Wild. She Didn't Work, But She Didn't Quit. It Took Her Boss Ignoring A Vacation Request We Planned 6 Months Out For Her To Finally Quit The Job Share icon

#25 I Wouldn't Have Been As Nice As You Were In Your Response Share icon

#26 Expecting Employees To Sacrifice Personal Lives For Company Work Share icon

#27 Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Passing Away And Expected Me To Play Along Share icon The job was two weeks late in starting, but he could have just told the clients he’d forgotten how swamped our shop was and apologized. Or told a white lie that one or another of the machines at the shop had broken down and it took two weeks to get someone in to fix it. But no. And this is hardly the worst thing he’s done. I don’t work for him anymore.

#28 Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed Share icon I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look, but of course, nobody wanted to cover. She didn't respond, so I sent a follow-up text, and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? I literally passed out on the floor, being told I needed to find coverage.

#29 Wife Needs Surgery. They Wanted Her To Sign This. She Said No Share icon

#30 My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off Share icon The other half had heard about the manager's (owner's daughter) attitude before and was super anxious to ask. What makes it worse is this place doesn't do holiday pay despite it being a legal requirement in the UK.

#31 The American Work/Life Balance Share icon

#32 I Just Got This Email From My Boss, What Should I Respond To? Share icon

#33 I’m A Caregiver/Direct Support Worker For Developmentally Disabled Adults. My Boss Just Scheduled Me For A 20 Hour Shift Without My Consent, So I Quit Share icon This manager also never shows up for her own shifts.

#34 That Text Message Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me Share icon

#35 Advice For 22-Year-Olds, Tell This "CEO" To Go Off Share icon

#36 My Coworker Showed Me This Email From Her Old Employer. She Had Just Found Out That Her Boyfriend Had Been Cheating On Her. She Started Looking For Another Job Immediately After Reading This Share icon

#37 Tips For Younger Folks In The Workplace Share icon

#38 This Situation Is Way Too Common (Minus The Dad Part) Share icon

#39 "There Is No Such Thing As A Day Off." I Used To Work As A Pharmacy Technician For A Very Popular Chain Pharmacy. This Was My Boss Last December, Telling Me I Can't Take A Day Off, Ever Share icon

#40 After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off Share icon

#41 Boss Didn't Tell Me To Come In On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So During My Working Hours On Saturday, And So, I Was Awakened By This "Excuse" Of A Message Share icon

#42 My Boss At Work Said This When My Mom Called Me About Her Getting A Big Seizure Share icon

#43 My Boss Wanted Me To Come In While Sick. Also, I Work With Children Share icon Boss texted me 4 hours later, saying she found coverage. Good thing because I wasn't going in.

#44 Texted My Boss, That I Couldn't Make It In Today Share icon

#45 "Never Hire Anyone That's Looking For Work-Life Balance." Share icon

#46 CEO Truly Out Of Touch Share icon

#47 Miss Me With That "We Are A Family" Thing Share icon

#48 My Boss Wrote This Down And Put It In My Annual Review, Underneath The "Room For Improvements" Section, In Essence Telling Me "It Would Be Better If You Had A Worse Work-Life Balance" Share icon

#49 Should I Go To Work In 3 Hours When My Boss Texts Me At 5 In The Morning? Share icon

#50 My Boss Texted Me This After I Went To The Hospital Share icon Yesterday I left work an hour and a half early because I had a very intense pain in my upper middle stomach/chest. I went to urgent care and they gave me a diagnosis of gastritis. Although, I don’t believe that’s what it was. Around midnight my heart was racing, the inside of my chest felt like it was burning, I was sweating and my hands were tingling. I drove myself to the hospital around the corner and texted my boss a picture of me being at the hospital. My phone ended up dying. I got home around 5 am and set my alarm. I must have been so exhausted because I slept through them and woke up at 1 pm. I start work at 8:30 am. So I understand that in any normal circumstance, this would be unacceptable. But her response to me felt a little insensitive given the situation.

#51 Never Taken A Sick Day Off In My Life. My Basement Is Flooding And I Have A Horrible Headache And Dizziness. Only Had 1 Day Off After A 12 Days Workweek Share icon

#52 I Wasn’t Dealing With My Toxic Boss. Does Anyone Know If I Can File For Unemployment After This? Share icon

#53 I Tried Not To Get My Coworkers Sick Share icon

#54 CEO Called The Manager Today To Tell My Coworker He Was Taking Too Many Water Breaks Share icon

#55 A Thank You Note From My Job To My Husband For My Mandatory Overtime Share icon I work as a nurse. Mandatory overtime should be heavily fined, but that was suspended with COVID. This past winter, I didn’t work a single shift where several of us would be mandated to stay an extra 4 hours (or 8 if scheduled an 8-hour shift). After a particularly bad week, my husband got a thank you card for "sharing" me from the hospital.

#56 Texts I Received From My Manager Tonight Share icon

#57 New Job And Already Seeing Why There's A High Turnover Rate Share icon I just started, and I've been told this happens frequently. I'm only a week in and he's asked to stay late twice and moved my schedule without notice the other day.

#58 Woke Me Up On My Day Off Share icon

#59 My Roommate Got Covid-19 And I Have Been In Quarantine For A Couple Of Days. I’m Scheduled To Work Tomorrow, So I Took A Test Before Coming In. Now My Boss Is Mad I Took A Test Share icon

#60 17 Hours Notice For A Shift While Out Of Town For A Funeral Share icon

#61 If You're Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You Share icon

#62 Insufferable CEO On Quiet Quitting Share icon

#63 A CEO For A Company In Clearwater Encouraged Their Employees To Stay At The Office And Continue Working To Meet Their Quarterly Goals Share icon

#64 They Don't Care, You Are A Disposable Cog In The Machine Share icon

#65 My Dog Unexpectedly Passed Away, And I Asked My Manager For The Day Off Share icon

#66 HR Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can't Afford It Share icon The lady sent me a job offer around 8 pm on a Thursday. Not expecting people to be actively looking for roles at that time, I sent her a quick reply, hoping we could have a call instead. I was very excited to have received the job offer, so I just whizzed through the lengthy starting email (my mistake).



The job offer asked for £500+£150(?) for training, and I asked if that money could be taken out from my wages when I start working, as I only get paid £500 biweekly from benefits.

The lady got rude to me after I told her I could not pay that much as I didn't have that money anywhere. That's the comment she made about people on benefits.



I hate being on benefits and am trying my hardest to get permanently off it. Who asks for £650 training that the job should provide?

#67 This Is A New Resignation Letter And A Text Message From My Boss When I Told Her I Couldn’t Come In On My Day Off Share icon I was also told the next day I wasn’t allowed to have a medical procedure done until they told me we had enough staff for me to take off.

#68 Boss Texts Me On One Of My Two Days Off In A Row That I’m Not Scheduled Asking Me To Come In. Then A Few Hours Later Asks The Same For The Next Day Share icon

#69 Texted My Boss That I Have A Migraine Implying I Wouldn’t Be Able To Finish My Shift Share icon

#70 My Boss Accepted My Holiday Only To Change Her Mind A Month Later Share icon

#71 Physically Forced To Stay At Work After Clocking Out Share icon

#72 CEO Rant On LinkedIn Share icon

#73 Oh You’re Sick... Fired Share icon