Meet Biscuits The Raccoon, Whose Favorite Activity Is Climbing Drawers And Making Nests In Them

Besides hilarious and adorably cute pandas, I’ve always loved raccoons. Just the thought of giving cuddles to one of these rebellious fur balls melts my heart completely.

Eight years ago, Susan Spearman and her family rescued an abandoned baby raccoon who was only ten days old at the time. They named her Biscuits and took her in to live in their home. Little did they know that in time, they would create the most special bond.

More info: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

The family rescued Biscuits back in 2016. The baby was so young that she wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild on her own, so Susan did very detailed research on how to give her proper care and welcomed the raccoon into her family.

Despite competing with two kids, Biscuits very fast became the family’s most spoiled child.

“My bond with Biscuits is like no other,” Susan shared. “It’s the crazy little thing, but she’s the sweetest, smartest animal in the world that I’ve ever been exposed to. I couldn’t imagine life without her.”

The raccoon loves to leave a little chaos everywhere she goes, but her favorite activity is climbing anything she can get her paws on, especially drawers.

“Biscuits has the biggest obsession with drawers. She would start with the lowest dresser, pull it out, climb to the next one, pull it out. And then makes a nest in there,” Susan explained and people can find plenty of videos on her social media about it.

The raccoon isn’t very picky about her choices – she’ll climb kitchen drawers, bathroom drawers and even tall dresser drawers.

“The Olympics is over but the Olympic champion for drawer napping is still going strong,” she wrote next to one of the shared videos, which you can watch here. “My dresser has been pretty much awarded to her for her afternoon naps. The top two drawers anyway.”

Yet climbing drawers is not the only activity Biscuits likes so much; she also never misses a chance to hang out with the family’s cats.

“Biscuits loves the kitties and has a hard time respecting their personal space. She means no harm. They however, are not sure about her intentions,” Susan said and shared a little clip of the raccoon gently approaching one of their cats.

The raccoon also likes to open the fridge to grab her favorite snacks or steal Susan’s husband Hugh’s spot in bed.

“If Susan and Biscuits got to bed before me, that’s when I’m in trouble because Biscuits will typically be sprawled out across my side of the bed,” he explained.

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

While looking at the photos and videos can give the impression that Biscuits has a truly mischievous spirit, the family says that this is exactly what they love about her so much.

“She’s always getting into something and we love it,” the woman said and mentioned that Biscuits is definitely daddy’s girl, since she always likes to cuddle up in his lap.

“If I stop petting her, she’s instantly grabbing my hand for more,” Hugh shared. “She needs my attention on her 24/7.”

Their daughter Melissa has already accepted that Biscuits takes up all the attention in their family.

“I definitely think I’ve given up trying to win over my parents. I’ve learned to love her,” Melissa explained. “She’s just happy to be the center of attention and loves being spoiled by them.”

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Image credits: Biscuits Raccoon

Watch one of Biscuits’ viral videos here:

Raccoons are truly adorable and may seem similar to cats and dogs, yet Susan noted that taking care of a rescued raccoon is not something easy to do. Instead, it’s a huge responsibility and deep commitment; therefore, if someone finds a hurt or lost baby raccoon, it’s better to call a local rehabber for immediate help or instructions.

Yet Biscuits was a very lucky raccoon because Susan was in the right place at the right time not only to save her life, but also to give her the family and love she truly deserved.

