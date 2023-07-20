Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)
Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Recently, an animal rescue organization named Foster the Furbabies has shared a short yet hilarious clip on their TikTok account and delighted more than 13 million people with it. In the clip, you can see how a tiny little black kitten named Meredith was messing up with a Starbucks drink and just didn’t seem to get enough.

Meredith and her siblings were orphaned kittens rescued in New Jersey, USA with the help of Foster the Furbabies. That day, the rescuers found them soaking wet in the rain, and seriously ill.

Puppuccino is a special option that only appears on the menu of some Starbucks stores in Japan and the US. It’s just basically a small cup of whipped cream, but no dog or cat can resist its charm. And Meredith was no exception.

The cute kitten fell in love with the drink almost right away. Her face was covered in cream within a few seconds, but Meredith didn’t mind at all. She comfortably savored the drink in her own way. Everyone around couldn’t help laughing at the adorable cat.

More info: kingdomofanimals.com

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

At the time of rescue, the 3-week-old kittens were suffering upper respiratory infections, eye infections and parasites. Right after the cats were found, they were immediately treated and taken to the shelter for better health care.

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

Her siblings’ situation was optimistic, but they couldn’t say the same about Meredith’s eye issues. It took a lot of vet visits for the little kitten to be finally cleared for adoption. Even though, some slight vision impairment would be unavoidable.

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

The organization of course was blithe that she was healed, but separating had never been easy.

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

So, to congratulate Meredith on her recovery and officially say goodbye before she was brought to a new home, the rescuers decided to take her out for the very first Starbucks run ever.

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

Knowing that the kitten had always been excited about food, they hoped that it would be the perfect farewell gift for her. And Meredith did not let anyone down. She enjoyed her Puppuccino, a lot.

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

Rescue Kitten Went Crazy For Her Very First Puppuccino Ever (7 Pics)

Image credits: kingdomofanimals.com

