Laughing comes with some pretty decent health benefits, so if your boss asks why you’re scrolling memes at your desk, you can say it’s all part of a personal wellness program. If that actually works out for you, please get in touch, we’d love to hear that story.

The “Sarcasm Only” Instagram account delights its millions of fans with hilarious and relatable posts and memes. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Relatable meme text asking where to find families offering $2M to stay away from their son, humorous and shareable content.

sarcasm_only Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet from @kateinwords humorously stating some things are better left unsaid after realizing them, a relatable meme to share.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #3

    Tweet about waking up early but still being late, featured in relatable memes that you might want to spam friends with.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #4

    Relatable meme about the strong urge to nap between 3pm and 5pm, capturing everyday tiredness humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #5

    Text meme about cheating affecting your credit score, a relatable meme to spam your friends for laughs.

    sarcasm_only Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nationwide is bank in UK. In America Nationwide is insurance company.

    #6

    Tweet showing a hilariously relatable meme about wanting to sit when seeing a chair, fitting the relatable memes theme.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #7

    Tweet from user Ry joking about wanting to say "hey, I don't care" mid conversation, a relatable meme to spam friends.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #8

    Woman wearing a robe with under-eye patches eating pasta and drinking wine in bed, a relatable meme about being alone.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #9

    Tweet text expressing feeling unstoppable but sleepy, part of hilariously relatable memes to spam friends with.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #10

    Text meme about lowering retirement age to 30, reflecting relatable humor from hilarious memes to share with friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a hilarious relatable meme tweet about aging knees, perfect for sharing with friends in meme collections.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #12

    Relatable meme text about telling many stories while trying to tell just one, perfect for sharing with friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do tend to ramble, covering lots of different topics before I get to the end of my conversations.

    #13

    Screenshot of a relatable meme tweet expressing frustration about assuming people have common sense, fitting hilarious relatable memes.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #14

    Woman looking in bathroom mirror singing with the caption about relatable memes for spamming friends with humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #15

    A social media post humorously stating this year should be named things I never thought could happen, relatable meme content.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #16

    sarcasm_only Report

    Relatable meme about looking at expensive houses with little money, highlighting humor in financial struggles.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #18

    Tweet from user shay baby humorously counting down work days with crying and laughing emojis, showcasing relatable memes to share with friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #19

    Hilariously relatable memes showing different relaxed and cozy moments of being alone at home.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #20

    Relatable meme about periods wishing they lasted only an hour, part of hilarious memes to spam your friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC, there was a post here on BP sharing an experience of a very short period, with all uterine lining shedding in maybe a couple of hours or so. And no, apparently that's not something a living person should wish upon themselves

    #21

    Text meme about not being scared to cancel plans, expressing relatable humor in hilarious memes to share with friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #22

    Animated character exhaling green smoke with text about feeling rudeness, a relatable meme for spamming friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #23

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous relatable meme about wanting to be a hater, fitting relatable memes to spam friends.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #24

    Tweet about financial stability and self-identity, featured in relatable memes to share with friends online.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #25

    Tweet from user @shesmilezz expressing a funny relatable moment about wearing idgaf clothes and starting to gaf humor meme.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #26

    Tweet humor about time perception at home versus work, featured in hilariously relatable memes to share with friends.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #27

    Text meme about wanting a crisp 56 degree October day with fall candles, sweatshirt, and cookies baking relatable meme content.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #28

    Person getting eyes checked at an optometrist machine in a relatable meme about vision and humor.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #29

    Tired child sitting wrapped in colorful blankets, illustrating a relatable morning moment from funny memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #30

    Tweet from user tido bling humorously stating life is good again after ordering something online, a relatable meme moment.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #31

    A relatable meme about the dangerous game of resting your eyes after shutting off your alarm in the morning.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #32

    Cute puppy standing on a turtle with text about a friend who arrives late, featuring relatable memes humor and friendship themes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #33

    Text meme saying I wanna be nice but everyone annoys me, illustrating relatable memes perfect to spam friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #34

    Showerhead with water running in a tiled bathroom, relatable meme about a shower nightmare for girls.

    sarcasm_only Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no way that is getting the conditioner out of my hair

    #35

    Relatable meme text about work support and encouragement, perfect for sharing with friends in hilarious memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #36

    Relatable meme text about favorite childhood memory being having energy, perfect for spamming friends with humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #37

    Tweet reading My “I’ll get paid again” attitude needs to chill with crying emojis, part of relatable memes to share with friends.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #38

    Young man sitting on a blanket outdoors, opening a gift with a relatable meme text about betrayal and cheating.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #39

    Text meme about a bipolar playlist with songs about love, depression, and gangmembers in relatable hilarious memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #40

    Relatable meme text about losing sleep over a man who barely seems to belong on earth, featuring funny and witty humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #41

    Relatable meme showing a tired cartoon character lying down, representing day one period cramps humorously.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #42

    Relatable meme text about feeling the need to buy something from Amazon without knowing what it is.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #43

    Text meme about loving sleep but not going to bed earlier, a relatable meme from popular meme collections.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #44

    Tweet by user Laura- destiny humorously requesting six months of paid time off work, illustrating relatable meme content.

    sarcasm_only , x.com Report

    #45

    Relatable meme text about the importance of being quiet in the morning, part of hilarious meme collection.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #46

    Relatable meme text about texting a best friend pretending confidence while knowing they both need therapy.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #47

    Group of friends relaxing on a bed with phones and pizza, a relatable meme about feelings men don’t understand.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #48

    A toy aisle filled with pink girls’ toys above a makeup aisle with beauty products, showing relatable meme humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #49

    Close-up of a woman on an escalator with a humorous LED sign reading BAGEL, a relatable meme moment.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #50

    Relatable meme showing a cartoon character in bed, highlighting the struggle of socializing versus enjoying free time.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #51

    Relatable meme text about inconsistent bedtimes, perfect for sharing in a collection of hilarious relatable memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #52

    Stylized cartoon woman holding champagne glass, representing relatable memes about feeling appreciated and treated right.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #53

    Relatable meme showing a humorous gym goal response emphasizing the goal of simply going to the gym regularly.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #54

    Cartoon woman with closed eyes and hand on face, caption about ignoring advice, relatable memes for spamming friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #55

    Relatable meme expressing wish that 8 hours of sleep felt as slow as 8 hours at work for better rest and humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #56

    SpongeBob smiling with a rainbow and the word trauma, illustrating relatable memes about turning pain into jokes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #57

    Relatable meme text about an alarm waking everyone except the person, fitting funny relatable memes to share.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #58

    Relatable meme showing an emoji peeking sideways with text about knowing things others never told me.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #59

    Two images of a female animated character showing different hairstyles, illustrating relatable hair style changes meme.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #60

    Relatable meme featuring a stylized doll and Shrek with text about trauma for sharing funny relatable memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #61

    Relatable meme text saying someone prefers being single over arguing about a man’s Instagram following list.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #62

    Cartoon character taking a photo of a sunset illustrating hilariously relatable memes for sharing with friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #63

    Text meme saying I’m hiring looking for someone to take care of me full time, relatable meme humor for spamming friends.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #64

    Woman crouching and taking a photo with a phone, captioned relatable meme about pets doing nothing.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #65

    Casual men's outfits versus desired fashion choices illustrating relatable memes for spamming friends with humor.

    sarcasm_only Report

    #66

    Cartoon woman with long hair and pink clips giving a side-eye expression in hilariously relatable memes.

    sarcasm_only Report

