66 Hilariously Relatable Memes That You Might Want To Spam Your Friends With (New Pics)
Laughing comes with some pretty decent health benefits, so if your boss asks why you’re scrolling memes at your desk, you can say it’s all part of a personal wellness program. If that actually works out for you, please get in touch, we’d love to hear that story.
The “Sarcasm Only” Instagram account delights its millions of fans with hilarious and relatable posts and memes. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Nationwide is bank in UK. In America Nationwide is insurance company.
I do tend to ramble, covering lots of different topics before I get to the end of my conversations.
IIRC, there was a post here on BP sharing an experience of a very short period, with all uterine lining shedding in maybe a couple of hours or so. And no, apparently that's not something a living person should wish upon themselves