ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing that internet users will probably never get bored of, it’s memes. They’re funny, relevant, and can cover nearly every and any topic, turning it into entertainment.

Well, if you’re a fan of memes for everything and anything, you’re in the right place. Not only do we have an entire category dedicated to this type of online content alone, we also have a list of some of the best memes—as shared by the ‘Sarcasm Sodality’ Facebook page—that you shouldn’t miss out on today. So if you have a minute or two for entertainment, scroll down to browse the memes, and enjoy a much-needed boost of serotonin!

On the list below, you will find not only the funny memes but also Bored Panda’s interviews with a linguist and humor scholar, Dr. Don Nilsen, and Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Connecticut, Dr. James C. Kaufman, who were kind enough to share their thoughts on humor.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny random meme showing a bookshelf with a book titled "Is my child stupid?" and a humorous social media reply.

Sarcasm Sodality Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you need a book to make you wonder if your kid is stupid, it's probably just you.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Green liquid tank known as Liquid Trees by scientists as alternative to urban trees, funny meme about trees.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is no substitute for trees, not going to get any shade from these to sit under and no good for the local wild life

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Bird flying off a branch with a smaller bird perched, funny random memes illustrating tough economy and giggle moments.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Be it funny memes, a comedy movie, or a joke your friend said, a moment of laughter can often raise our spirits. But can humor make us overall more positive? According to Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Connecticut, Dr. James C. Kaufman, that depends on the kind of humor one engages in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think humor can play a notable role, whether good or bad. A lot depends on someone’s sense of humor,” he told Bored Panda in a recent interview.

    “There are different humor styles, and they can be positive or negative. Positive styles are self-enhancing, in which you use humor to cheer yourself up, and affiliative, in which humor is used to connect with other people (think of inside jokes). But some people have self-defeating styles, which means they’ll make jokes that make fun of themselves—beyond a usual amount. Other people have aggressive styles, which have barely hidden hostility or anger toward others.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Humor is a lens through which we see other people and the world, and it can help boost us up, or make us feel worse and isolated,” Prof. Kaufman explained.
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny meme about phones being on silent, highlighting relatable humor in random memes to make you giggle.

    hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maria_richter23 avatar
    Chocolate llama
    Chocolate llama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My phone was not on silent for those 2 years when it was super cool to have the latest ringtone. But I was a teen back then and no one ever called me, so no clue what having it not on silent sounds like. If that brick now made a sound I'd probably scream

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet showing a humorous quote about having good problem solving skills but excelling at problem creating skills, a funny random meme.

    BobGolen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lelurkingnormie avatar
    Le Lurking Normie
    Le Lurking Normie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Step 1: create problems (for others). Step 2: solve problems. Step 3: profit. Wow, I just invented politics.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Talking about how jokes and humor can affect our mood and well-being, Prof. Kaufman suggested that that, too, depends on the situation and the kind of humor one uses.

    “They may say that laughter is the best medicine, but it really depends on how you use it. If you have the positive humor styles, where you lift yourself and others up, then it can be a wonderful thing. People with these styles have less anxiety and depression and can use their humor to cope with bad life events.

    “But negative humor styles can cause problems,” he added. “A lot of times when we think reverse psychology should work, it really doesn’t. Listening to sad or angry music makes you sadder and angrier. Hitting a pillow increases aggression. And if ‘dark’ humor is too negative or shared indiscriminately, it can end up making things worse—you can end up wallowing in bad feelings, lowering your self-esteem, or alienating other people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Side-by-side corgi and cat memes with chair legs creating a funny random meme illusion.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Funny random meme showing fresh vegetables being sprayed with mist in a grocery store produce section.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Close-up of funny random memes with pasta shells shaped like yawning faces, capturing humor to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! I love it when this happens in my office in the afternoons

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “With the caveat that consistent negative humor will likely not be beneficial, I do think that being exposed to humor on a regular basis would have a positive effect on a person’s well-being,” Prof. Kaufman continued. “One thing humor can do is distract us from things that might be upsetting us, whether in our personal lives or in world events. We aren’t obsessing over sad or infuriating thoughts when we’re laughing at a funny cat video.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Female UFC fighter in a cage with a tweet joke, a funny random meme to make you giggle and enjoy new pics.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sleep deprived or something. I am seeing a pufferfish mouth on the guys elbow

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Funny random meme showing a person wearing headbands as sunglasses, humorously pretending to be Cyclops from X-Men.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    derwolf81 avatar
    Ak_Teren
    Ak_Teren
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Inuit use those, for hundreds or even thousands of years before modern sunglasses were invented

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Comparison of old and new phone headphone jacks shown in a funny random meme to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    While a funny cat video or hilarious memes can definitely evoke a fit of laughter, according to a linguist and humor scholar, Dr. Don Nilsen, humor often requires the involvement of other people. “[Certain] humor requires a person to listen as well as to talk in a conversation, because humor is interactive; it is a social bonding device.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He continued to note that in addition to being a bonding device, it can also have a positive effect on a person’s body and mind, as well as their creativity. “There is a very close relationship between humor and creativity. In both cases, the person is able to ‘think outside of the box,’” the expert noted.
    #12

    A funny random meme showing a view from an airplane window with a humorous comment about flying over America.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Close-up of a burrito with the word diarhehe stamped on the tortilla, part of funny random memes to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea, but I have a feeling that you are screwed.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Funny random meme showing a square-toed shoe with a comment about killing bugs in room corners.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prof. Kaufman seconded the idea that humor and creativity are closely linked. “Any time someone is funny in an original way—whether writing a funny caption to a photo, thinking of something witty, or spontaneously making a quip—it’s creative.

    “Of course, there are different levels of creativity,” he added. “Sometimes it can be what we call ‘mini-c,’ or very small advances or insights that might only be new to the creator. Think of a younger sibling making a pun that countless other people have already made. It’s still new to them, but you likely wouldn’t find it funny.

    “It is also possible to make people laugh by sharing funny memes or repeating jokes; maybe your delivery is good enough that it counts as being creative, but most likely the real creativity was on the part of the person who first made the joke.”
    #15

    Funny random memes conversation about expensive trips and casual clothes in a humorous social media exchange.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well how else they gonna afford a trip lmao I wear £10 clothes less actually and the issues with that is what exactly !! they still last mind u I don’t go on holidays either lol

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Surreal landscape with giant pencils rising from a forest along a winding dirt path, a funny random meme concept.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny random meme showing a Twitter conversation about gender stereotypes in ads with a humorous twist.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Being exposed to humorous memes and other forms of humor does indeed affect well-being,” said Dr. Nilsen, adding that smiling, laughing, and creating an inviting and fun environment can be beneficial, too. “So, keep active, keep smiling, and keep having fun.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet about a Roomba escaping for an adventure, part of funny random memes to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    CarmenLagala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny random meme showing a witty reply about financial status compared to parents to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny random meme showing a person with a dog's head in a field, adding humor to everyday moments.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful dog, where's wife. ? She specified gerwith dog,you only took dog's picture

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny random meme text about treating the first day on a job like prison with witty coworker dialogue.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Funny random meme showing an embarrassing moment comment about grandma walking in, with playful reactions and replies.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman humorously drinking from a bottle with text meme, part of funny random memes to make you giggle collection.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny random meme showing a humorous cooking tip with a witty comment about not affording a personal sun.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woman with long blonde hair sharing a funny random meme about toxic traits of TV show watchers to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do the same thing, but I go back to it years later, with very little memory of it, so I feel like I should watch it from the beginning. Then I spend most of the time annoyed because I've already seen what I'm watching, but have no idea when the cutoff between what I've seen and what I haven't is. And that, my friends, is the story of how it took me three attempts to get through The West Wing, over a period of about 15 years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Twitter post showing a humorous meme about coffee habits, part of funny random memes to make you giggle.

    DamnDidHeReally Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lelurkingnormie avatar
    Le Lurking Normie
    Le Lurking Normie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a dark magic spell that I use, it is called : "vade requiescere ante media nocte".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funny random meme about animals and sleep, featuring lighthearted conversation to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny random meme showing a person’s face humorously replaced by a pickle slice with a drawn face.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Tweet by user laurence questioning why threesomes are only for sex, fitting the theme of funny random memes.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny meme showing a fish with its mouth wide open, humorously captioned about kids coughing and making you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Young man in a hoodie lying in bed, looking tired while turning off a 4am alarm, funny random memes humor concept.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've done this too many times and I don't think I'll ever learn

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Young woman sharing a funny random meme about ironic relationship changes, sparking giggles and social media comments.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Classroom slide humorously calls Socrates ugly, with a comment roasting him, featuring funny random memes to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Two women in an elevator holding a gas can and lighter in a funny random meme to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Text meme humor showing two unwritten rules listed as blank, funny random memes concept to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Corgi dog acting as a tripod holding a phone, while a smiling woman exercises in the background, funny random meme.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Playground slide blocked by a wooden sign reading slide closed, funny random memes to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Mini keyboard with copy, paste, and AI logo keys on a wooden surface, perfect for funny random memes.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Hand wrapped in plastic condom stretched over a gear shift lever meme from funny random memes collection.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Couple playing and lifting each other on bed in a funny random meme to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two people in hoodies with faces covered by fabric heads, connected by a stretched plant stem, a funny random meme.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerrylynjonsson avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ME: Now lean back and see how strong the strings are... ✂️✂️✂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny random meme showing a tweet with text "YOUR TIME IS COMING" and a humorous reply questioning motivation or threat.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Two smiling people wearing glasses with a humorous comment, part of funny random memes to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny random meme showing a man locked in a glass box with a remote control helicopter delivering food.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two women before and after nose job transformation with wedding rings shown, and a superhero character looking serious indoors.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Young boy in classroom, sitting at desk with notebooks and water bottle, funny random meme capturing school moment.

    cigdemk14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kid has a lot to learn. Obviously not about organic chemistry though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Funny random meme showing a social media post about receiving two million dollars and a humorous response.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hand it back !! cos it likely was an accident ! n I’m content where I am ty vm don’t wanna move again now too old for all that now

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Person wearing a pink knitted brain beanie sitting at a table with a laptop, a funny random meme scene indoors.

    King_Sukunaaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Three boys sitting on a couch discussing a funny random meme about attraction for 60 funny random memes to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Man looking back with a funny expression, meme text about diet and poverty, part of funny random memes collection.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Hand holding an empty Vaseline box inside a car, funny random meme about seeing an empty Vaseline container.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Older man with microphone on stage saying his online role is given by internet people in a funny random meme to make you giggle.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Chess meme showing "The Girl I want" as a green square and "Me" as a white bishop piece with funny comments, random memes.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Funny random meme showing a discarded cupcake wrapper with a caption about losing culture and childhood habits.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Funny random meme text stating superpower is no one can tell when being serious, displayed in a social media post.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My super power as a white with is being an empath , although t hits more of a curse , but answers a lot , only come in to it well worked it out in the last few yrs ,since I’ve been divorced n allowed to be ME for first time since I was18 , I’m now 60 , n it’s exhausting being around people as I can feel their anguish pain hurt sadness and happiness to light what they feel I feel so I’ve become a hermit , only see my two kids n as they have my genes I can’t feel their feelings thank god so I get some peace , being housebound now helps to ,

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Funny random meme showing a crying emoji with two characters on a swing and a costume wardrobe mistake highlighted.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gave up on that one I much preferred Agatha all along only one season to SO FAR !! n there most def another season in there isn’t there , but this prequel I didn’t take to watched half of the season then like hmm nope

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Young woman smiling in a car holding a drink with sunlight shining, a funny random meme to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tweet about nearly falling off a couch while watching Dexter paired with a meme, highlighting funny random memes.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Funny random meme text post referencing Rihanna and relationship status to make you giggle like a schoolgirl.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny random meme showing an iPhone with charger, earbuds, and adapter, referencing how Apple used to take care of users.

    Sarcasm Sodality Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    EU stopped them sending new chargers with every phone because they knew we already had 5 in the cable drawer already.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!