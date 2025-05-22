ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing that internet users will probably never get bored of, it’s memes. They’re funny, relevant, and can cover nearly every and any topic, turning it into entertainment.

Well, if you’re a fan of memes for everything and anything, you’re in the right place. Not only do we have an entire category dedicated to this type of online content alone, we also have a list of some of the best memes—as shared by the ‘Sarcasm Sodality’ Facebook page—that you shouldn’t miss out on today. So if you have a minute or two for entertainment, scroll down to browse the memes, and enjoy a much-needed boost of serotonin!

On the list below, you will find not only the funny memes but also Bored Panda’s interviews with a linguist and humor scholar, Dr. Don Nilsen, and Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Connecticut, Dr. James C. Kaufman, who were kind enough to share their thoughts on humor.