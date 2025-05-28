ADVERTISEMENT

Memes make the world go round—or, at the very least, keep you amused during your coffee breaks. Honestly, quality humor doesn’t just help you forget all about your responsibilities for a few minutes, it’s also great for your physical and mental health.

And there are lots of talented content creators out there who serve up fresh servings of awesome and witty memes. One such account is run by Madeleine (@maddi3_r33), who shares incredibly relatable internet content. We’ve picked out some of the best pics to share with you, so scroll down to check them out.

#1

Sad chihuahua meme expressing relatable adulthood struggles for memes about avoiding responsibilities and relatable humor.

maddi3_r33 Report

    #2

    A relatable meme showing a tired cartoon fish mopping the floor, depicting memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #3

    Cartoon cats living together, depicting relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities with humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    Social media dominates the digital landscape. Recent data shared by Statista shows that the majority of the world’s population is online. As of February 2025, there are 5.56 billion internet users worldwide (63.9% of planet Earth’s population).

    A jaw-dropping 5.24 billion people (63.9% of the world’s population) are social media users. This number is expected to grow as mobile device usage should gain more traction in new markets.

    #4

    Fat frog sitting on the edge of a bed with a humorous caption, relatable meme for avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #5

    Relatable meme showing a funny monster face reacting to seeing your reflection, illustrating memes for days humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #6

    Relatable memes featuring a funny SpongeBob character avoiding responsibilities in a humorous grocery store scene.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me way too long to figure out what IDC means. I don't have one of those. But I also walk and bike everywhere.

    Meta owns four of some of the biggest social media platforms globally, including Instagram (2 billion monthly active users as of February 2025), Facebook (over 3 billion monthly active users), Messenger (947 million monthly active users), and WhatsApp (2 billion monthly active users).

    Other globally popular social media platforms include YouTube (over 2.5 billion monthly active users, right behind Facebook), TikTok (nearly 1.6 billion monthly active users), WeChat (almost 1.4 billion monthly active users), and Telegram (950 million monthly active users). 850 million people actively use Snapchat each month, while 606 million people do the same with Reddit.
    #7

    Social media meme post with relatable text about avoiding responsibilities, featuring casual conversation humor.

    two_bit__13 Report

    #8

    Text meme about liking people who aren’t fazed by drama, fitting relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #9

    Man gripping another man's jacket in an intense meme moment, illustrating relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    sopranos_vibes Report

    Statista notes that in 2024, the average daily social media usage of internet users around the world came out to 143 minutes (2 hours and 23 minutes) each day.

    This was a drop from an average of 151 minutes (2 hours and 31 minutes) per day in 2023. The average time was 147 minutes (2 hours and 27 minutes) in 2022 and held steady at 145 minutes (2 hours and 25 minutes) between 2019 and 2021.
    #10

    Tired person with glowing eyes lying awake in bed, relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #11

    Tweet about standing firm on being mean to mean people, shown as part of relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    DijahSB Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For real. I've seen enough videos now that prove that this is the only way to make those jerks back off. Otherwise it's a relentless a*****t of meanness.

    #12

    Relatable meme featuring a cute small alligator figurine illustrating avoiding responsibilities humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    In 2024, Brazilians spend the most time on social media globally, with an average of 3 hours and 49 minutes per day. In the United States, this was ‘just’ 2 hours and 16 minutes.

    Typically, people use social media to enjoy funny and entertaining content, to stay in touch with friends and current events, and to share photos and videos with their social group.
    #13

    Man in orange shirt dodging knife from man in gray jacket, relatable memes showing avoiding a bad day, memes for days concept.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #14

    Relatable memes about feeling unproductive and avoiding responsibilities throughout the workday with humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #15

    Shrek smiling in swamp with text about saying things happen after sharing a traumatic event, relatable memes for days theme.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    Many individuals love the fact that social media makes communication easy, allows them to express themselves freely, and gives them easy access to information. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

    Many social media users also hate the fact that these platforms have worsened their personal privacy, increased political polarization, and led to a spike in everyday distractions.
    #16

    Man in pink shirt making a conflicted face with text about choosing happiness or being skinny relatable meme for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #17

    Relatable meme about dating experiences showing humor in avoiding responsibilities at different ages.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #18

    Homer Simpson lying in bed with arms crossed, relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities and self-reflection.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    According to UC Davis Health, social media use can actually increase a person’s feelings of anxiety and depression. This effect is especially pronounced in teenagers, as well as young adults.

    When someone interacts with the content we post on social media in a positive way, your brain’s reward center releases dopamine. However, when you don’t get likes or views or comments, you don’t get that boost and this can impact your sense of self and adequacy.
    #19

    Meme of Ernie watching a kitten drink milk, relatable memes for days to help avoid responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #20

    Tabby cat lying on bed with funny relatable memes for days text about avoiding responsibilities and financial advice.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    Cat sitting on a couch with a sassy attitude, relatable meme capturing avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    Meanwhile, when someone’s constantly exposed to heavily altered and photoshopped images on social media, it can make them feel self-conscious about how they look.

    There’s also the fear of missing out (FOMO) to consider. You might start feeling anxious and dissatisfied about your life if all you ever see is your family, friends, and strangers having the time of their lives on social media. It’s very important to remember that what you see posted online is just a snapshot of people’s lives (potentially heavily edited) and doesn’t represent the full context.
    #22

    Woman with a thoughtful expression paired with a relatable meme about feelings, fitting into memes for days and avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #23

    Black and white cat using a laptop with relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #24

    Funny relatable meme featuring a cartoon frog with a party hat and magic wand about being bad at everything.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    According to digital creator Madeleine’s bio, she shares “relatable reels and memes for days” and she’s also an avid fan of cats and going to the gym. She created her meme-focused page back in November 2021. Over the years, she’s amassed a loyal group of 70.5k followers on Instagram.
    #25

    Relatable meme from Daily Humor account featuring a dog image and a joke about being lobotomized in the 1950s.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #26

    Relatable meme featuring a funny bat face captioned about seeing yourself on self checkout cameras.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #27

    Text meme humorously questions the description in Flo-Rida's song Low, featured in relatable memes for days.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    We’d love to hear from you, Pandas! Which of these memes did you enjoy the most? Which pics did you find to be the most relatable? Were there any that you liked so much that you spammed all your friends’ social media groups with them?

    If you want to share your thoughts, go on and grab a beverage or a snack, and scroll down to the comments section below.
    #28

    SpongeBob standing under a shower waiting for it to warm up in a relatable memes image about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #29

    Hairless animal reclining on colorful blanket with caption about not wearing makeup, relatable memes for days avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #30

    Relatable meme showing a funny character reacting to vacuum sounds, perfect for memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #31

    Black dog with a pink collar and bow making a funny face, illustrating relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #32

    Man lying in bed looking tired and unmotivated, illustrating relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #33

    Meme showing fiery angry cat and sad cat with bow, relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #34

    Humorous relatable meme over a waterfall background expressing continuous frustrations to aid avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #35

    Two cartoon cats lying in bed with captions about repetitive conversations, relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #36

    Bart Simpson sitting on a bed looking distracted, relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #37

    SpongeBob wearing a pink fuzzy scarf with text about buying unneeded items on a bad day, relatable memes for days.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #38

    Relatable meme showing a lazy day off with a cartoon character lounging, capturing memes for days avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #39

    Cartoon character sleeping in bed with caption about canceling plans, illustrating memes for days avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #40

    Relatable meme showing two smiling hearts and a rainbow with text about forgiveness and holding grudges.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #41

    Relatable meme showing a character happily alone with a cat, highlighting memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #42

    Two dolls holding phones with captions about explaining location, relatable memes for days avoiding responsibilities humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #43

    Couple spending time together in cozy room, illustrating relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #44

    Simple comic showing relatable memes with a person avoiding responsibilities by staying in bed and asking for food.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #45

    Relatable meme of a happy cartoon character riding a whale under a rainbow, illustrating self-care and avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #46

    Relatable memes showing SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs mocking each other during a funny argument scene.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #47

    Cartoon Dumbo sitting sadly with text expressing feelings, a relatable meme for avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #48

    Homer Simpson with a shocked expression in a relatable meme about saying something meaner than expected for memes for days.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #49

    Relatable meme showing a blurry character in a car narrowly looking outside at a distant cow in a field.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #50

    Cartoon character hugging a green blanket, relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities after a long day.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #51

    Relatable memes showing a thin man in a field of yellow flowers with text about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #52

    Green frog wearing a glittery dress and party hat holding a wand, a relatable meme for avoiding responsibilities humorously.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #53

    Cartoon character with bruised yellow legs wearing pink shoes and a skirt, a relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #54

    Meme showing a nervous monkey puppet looking sideways, relatable meme about confusing arguments and conversations.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #55

    Cartoon character surrounded by food and shopping bags, illustrating relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #56

    A frog using a tiny vacuum cleaner, humorously illustrating relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #57

    Cartoon girl lying down crying with text about being strong, a relatable meme for days about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #58

    Person eating snacks on couch watching Netflix murder documentary meme about relatable memes for days avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #59

    Cartoon dumpster with fire inside and text about letting light shine, humorous relatable memes for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #60

    Person in a straitjacket sitting on a padded bed in a padded room, illustrating memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #61

    Cute hamster cuddling a teddy bear, illustrating relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #62

    SpongeBob making a funny face with text about being right, a relatable meme from memes for days collection.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #63

    Cat wearing sunglasses and a headscarf labeled me drinking coffee next to an open-mouthed shark labeled life relatable memes.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #64

    Person lying on bed with head on fire, overlaid text about overthinking, illustrating relatable memes for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #65

    SpongeBob meme about removing headphones while fire burns in the background, highlighting relatable memes for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #66

    Cartoon character wearing glasses and a green beanie looking in mirror with relatable memes for days humor about outfits.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #67

    SpongeBob giving attitude to Squidward in bed, a relatable meme for avoiding responsibilities like a pro.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #68

    Relatable memes featuring a cute toy cat with caption Do you still like me for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #69

    Cartoon character holding a handwritten note, illustrating relatable memes for days about avoiding responsibilities humorously.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #70

    Relatable meme showing a stick figure calling about forgotten school pickup, with a distracted driver responding.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #71

    SpongeBob meme showing relatable humor about gym struggles and avoiding responsibilities with funny day-to-day moments.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #72

    Relatable meme featuring a dog with captions about being ignored in groupchat to avoid responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #73

    Animated meme showing Shrek lying down looking tired while Donkey tries to talk, illustrating relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #74

    Cute white hamster on sparkly pink background with overlay text showing relatable memes for days about being mean.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #75

    A cartoon woman peacefully sleeping without an alarm or plans, illustrating memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #76

    Blonde doll holding a slice of pizza and a chocolate bar, relatable meme illustrating avoiding responsibilities humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #77

    SpongeBob driving with a smile, relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities while dealing with tummy pain.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #78

    Cartoon character lying on a couch with a blank stare, illustrating relatable memes for avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #79

    Text meme emphasizing the importance of having a supportive crew, featured in relatable memes for days.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #80

    Woman with a facial mask lounging in bed eating snacks, illustrating memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #81

    Cartoon character labeled me sitting at a table next to a large pill bottle with relatable memes about risky jokes.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #82

    Cow on a skateboard with a humorous meme about avoiding thinking, illustrating relatable memes for days to avoid responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #83

    Relatable meme of a frog looking in a mirror with encouraging text for memes for days avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #84

    Penguin meme with fast food, expressing relatable meme humor about avoiding responsibilities through food choices.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #85

    Cute fluffy kitten with a pink bow and caption, a relatable meme for days about avoiding responsibilities humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #86

    SpongeBob characters illustrating a slow group member finally getting the joke, perfect for relatable memes about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #87

    A cat meme with exaggerated makeup and nails, expressing relatable humor in memes for days about avoiding responsibilities.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #88

    Lisa Simpson with makeup applied to one eye, showing relatable meme about avoiding responsibilities with humor.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #89

    Relatable memes showing waiting to avoid responsibilities by watching TikTok on phone in bed at night.

    maddi3_r33 Report

    #90

    Relatable meme showing a cartoon character lying in bed, thinking about avoiding responsibilities with a tasty treat.

    maddi3_r33 Report

