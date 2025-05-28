“Memes For Days”: 90 Relatable Memes To Help You Avoid Your Responsibilities Like A Pro
Memes make the world go round—or, at the very least, keep you amused during your coffee breaks. Honestly, quality humor doesn’t just help you forget all about your responsibilities for a few minutes, it’s also great for your physical and mental health.
And there are lots of talented content creators out there who serve up fresh servings of awesome and witty memes. One such account is run by Madeleine (@maddi3_r33), who shares incredibly relatable internet content. We’ve picked out some of the best pics to share with you, so scroll down to check them out.
Social media dominates the digital landscape. Recent data shared by Statista shows that the majority of the world’s population is online. As of February 2025, there are 5.56 billion internet users worldwide (63.9% of planet Earth’s population).
A jaw-dropping 5.24 billion people (63.9% of the world’s population) are social media users. This number is expected to grow as mobile device usage should gain more traction in new markets.
It took me way too long to figure out what IDC means. I don't have one of those. But I also walk and bike everywhere.
Meta owns four of some of the biggest social media platforms globally, including Instagram (2 billion monthly active users as of February 2025), Facebook (over 3 billion monthly active users), Messenger (947 million monthly active users), and WhatsApp (2 billion monthly active users).
Other globally popular social media platforms include YouTube (over 2.5 billion monthly active users, right behind Facebook), TikTok (nearly 1.6 billion monthly active users), WeChat (almost 1.4 billion monthly active users), and Telegram (950 million monthly active users). 850 million people actively use Snapchat each month, while 606 million people do the same with Reddit.
Statista notes that in 2024, the average daily social media usage of internet users around the world came out to 143 minutes (2 hours and 23 minutes) each day.
This was a drop from an average of 151 minutes (2 hours and 31 minutes) per day in 2023. The average time was 147 minutes (2 hours and 27 minutes) in 2022 and held steady at 145 minutes (2 hours and 25 minutes) between 2019 and 2021.
In 2024, Brazilians spend the most time on social media globally, with an average of 3 hours and 49 minutes per day. In the United States, this was ‘just’ 2 hours and 16 minutes.
Typically, people use social media to enjoy funny and entertaining content, to stay in touch with friends and current events, and to share photos and videos with their social group.
Many individuals love the fact that social media makes communication easy, allows them to express themselves freely, and gives them easy access to information. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.
Many social media users also hate the fact that these platforms have worsened their personal privacy, increased political polarization, and led to a spike in everyday distractions.
According to UC Davis Health, social media use can actually increase a person’s feelings of anxiety and depression. This effect is especially pronounced in teenagers, as well as young adults.
When someone interacts with the content we post on social media in a positive way, your brain’s reward center releases dopamine. However, when you don’t get likes or views or comments, you don’t get that boost and this can impact your sense of self and adequacy.
Meanwhile, when someone’s constantly exposed to heavily altered and photoshopped images on social media, it can make them feel self-conscious about how they look.
There’s also the fear of missing out (FOMO) to consider. You might start feeling anxious and dissatisfied about your life if all you ever see is your family, friends, and strangers having the time of their lives on social media. It’s very important to remember that what you see posted online is just a snapshot of people’s lives (potentially heavily edited) and doesn’t represent the full context.
SALEM! Sabrina the Teenage Witch. A staple of TGIF.
According to digital creator Madeleine’s bio, she shares “relatable reels and memes for days” and she’s also an avid fan of cats and going to the gym. She created her meme-focused page back in November 2021. Over the years, she’s amassed a loyal group of 70.5k followers on Instagram.
One day you're young, bouncing up and down, yelling "Is it Saturday Yet?" The next day you find yourself muttering "Saturday again, already?"
