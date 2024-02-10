British Man Living In Helsinki Shares “Very Finnish Problems” And They’re Hilariously Accurate
In 2023, Finland was declared to be the world's happiest country for the sixth year in a row. However, even this Nordic country has its own set of challenges.
Enter "Very Finnish Problems." Created by Joel Willans, a Brit living in Helsinki, it hilariously highlights the quirks and idiosyncrasies of local life, entertaining both Finns and international audiences alike.
From popular spring activities to unorthodox road signs, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular memes that have recently appeared on this fun corner of the internet.
When You Live In Finland And Don’t Like Metal 😀🤘
Yes, she rocks! All in favor of presidents, politicians, governors, and anyone in Congress being a decent age and no older than 40. Say yes, or simply like this comment. :)
Hyvää Naistenpäivää!
Hat Tip To Helsinki Uni 🎩👌
When You Don’t Have A Police Reindeer
When You’re Bored Of Snow ☃️
When You Get Over-Excited By Spring Sunshine 😎☀️
Wishing President Sauli Niinistö A Swift Recovery From Covid. Here’s One Reason Why He’s So Well Liked #gentleman 🕺👌
When You Can’t Wait Any Longer 🌻
When You’re A Little Over Optimistic 😀
When You Get Over-Excited By The Sun 😎
When People Do This At Your May Day Barbecue
History Shows Some Things Are Stronger Than They Look
Europe V Rest Of World During Eurovision 🤩😀
When You Can’t Control Your Emotions 😀
Hat Tip To Genius Kids Finishing School Today 😀👌
Name A Better Summer Cottage Hack…i’ll Wait 😎
When Spring Trolls You Again 🥶
Which One Is Your Fav? 😀
How Many Bites Do You Have? 😀🦟🦟🦟
When You’re The World’s Happiest Country Again And You Just Can’t Hide Your Excitement 😀🏆
When You Keep Getting Fooled 🥶
When This Is April ☃️
When Weather Is The Same For Every Festivity 😀
When You Get Over-Excited By Sunshine 😎
Has Everyone Stocked Up For The Weekend? 🍺🍷😀
When Finnish Summer Finally Arrives 😀
The Only Guide To Elevator Etiquette You'll Ever Need 😀
Say Moi To World’s Only Ninja Prime Minister 💪😀
When You Can Live In Forest For Summer 😀🌲
Proof There Are Different Types Of Happiness 😀🏆🇫🇮
It’s Amazing How Much Metaphors Tell You About A Country 😀
Could this be the secret to being the happiest nation in the world?
Sauna For The Win 🔥👍
When It’s Too Hot And Too Cold All On The Same Day
Via @argabibliotekstanten One Of My Fav Accounts 😎👍
Be Careful Out There Everyone! 🙂👍
You’re Going To Need A Bigger Swatter 😀
Who’s Had Their Ice Cream Snatched? 🍦
Internet Show Me Maps That Best Highlight The Culture Of The U.k, Us And Finland
Everyone Needs An Aimo In Their Lives 🍻
People...they're Everywhere!
When One Morning You Wake Up And Realise Winter’s Coming ☃️
Who Can Relate? 😀
Fact 😀👍
Every Car Driver In Finland This Morning ⛄️😀
When People Are Jealous Of Your Easter Eggs 😋
When You Learn In Might Snow On May Day 🥶
When People Say Finnish Is Hard
When The Weather Trolls You Day After Day After Day…
When Your Tan Isn’t Quite As Tanned As You Think 😀
Fact: 12 Cups A Day Keeps The Sadness At Bay 😀👌 How Many Do You Drink?
When Everyone Goes To The Forest At The Same Time 😀
Reindeer Chillin’
Sisu In Action 🥂😎
Easy Mistake To Make 😀
How do you say "I'll meet you and kill you", then? Asking for a friend.
Wonder Who’ll Win? 🤔😀
When You Live In Lapland And You Like Sunsets
Who’s Travelled The Entire Length? 💪
Which Do You Prefer? Summer Or Winter? ☃️☀️🙂
Via @parimuuttujaa Follow For A Ton Of Fun 🙂👍
Not All Finns Love Their Personal Space 😀
How Does These People Even Get Through The Day? 😃
Which Is The Worst? 😱
And Has Much Longer Hair 😂
Which Country’s Surveillance Is Most Effective? 😀
From 1-10, How Strong Do You Go? 😀☕️☕️☕️☕️
When You Need Beer To Go To School 🍻😀
Who’s With Me? 😀
Would You Ride This? 😀🦌
Yet Another Reason Why It's Great Not To Be Living In The British Isles During The 780s 😀
When you ask Scandinavia to come visit you: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calling_of_the_Varangians
Be Thankful You Don’t Get A Visit From The Original Finnish Santa 🎅😀
Facts 😉
Thanks To @leijonatfi For Showcasing One Of The Most Beautiful Finnish Expressions There Is 😀💪
What A Prime Minister Looks Like When Their Country Wins The Ice Hockey World Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆😀🍻 #leijonat
Who Knew? 😂
When Finnish Trolls You...again 😉
Proof The Old Jokes Are The Best 😀👌
The Reason I Wear Spiked Shoes For 5 Months Of The Year 😉
When The Weather Trolls You…again!
I enjoyed this! Better than the usual recycled stuff on this site. I learned quite a few things, such as their love of coffee
