ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Finland was declared to be the world's happiest country for the sixth year in a row. However, even this Nordic country has its own set of challenges.

Enter "Very Finnish Problems." Created by Joel Willans, a Brit living in Helsinki, it hilariously highlights the quirks and idiosyncrasies of local life, entertaining both Finns and international audiences alike.

From popular spring activities to unorthodox road signs, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular memes that have recently appeared on this fun corner of the internet.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When You Live In Finland And Don’t Like Metal 😀🤘

When You Live In Finland And Don’t Like Metal 😀🤘

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
kelsischloe1986 avatar
kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, she rocks! All in favor of presidents, politicians, governors, and anyone in Congress being a decent age and no older than 40. Say yes, or simply like this comment. :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Hyvää Naistenpäivää!

Hyvää Naistenpäivää!

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hat Tip To Helsinki Uni 🎩👌

Hat Tip To Helsinki Uni 🎩👌

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

When You Don’t Have A Police Reindeer

When You Don’t Have A Police Reindeer

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

When You’re Bored Of Snow ☃️

When You’re Bored Of Snow ☃️

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

When You Get Over-Excited By Spring Sunshine 😎☀️

When You Get Over-Excited By Spring Sunshine 😎☀️

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Wishing President Sauli Niinistö A Swift Recovery From Covid. Here’s One Reason Why He’s So Well Liked #gentleman 🕺👌

Wishing President Sauli Niinistö A Swift Recovery From Covid. Here’s One Reason Why He’s So Well Liked #gentleman 🕺👌

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

When You Can’t Wait Any Longer 🌻

When You Can’t Wait Any Longer 🌻

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

When You’re A Little Over Optimistic 😀

When You’re A Little Over Optimistic 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

When You Get Over-Excited By The Sun 😎

When You Get Over-Excited By The Sun 😎

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

When People Do This At Your May Day Barbecue

When People Do This At Your May Day Barbecue

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

History Shows Some Things Are Stronger Than They Look

History Shows Some Things Are Stronger Than They Look

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Europe V Rest Of World During Eurovision 🤩😀

Europe V Rest Of World During Eurovision 🤩😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

When You Can’t Control Your Emotions 😀

When You Can’t Control Your Emotions 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hat Tip To Genius Kids Finishing School Today 😀👌

Hat Tip To Genius Kids Finishing School Today 😀👌

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Name A Better Summer Cottage Hack…i’ll Wait 😎

Name A Better Summer Cottage Hack…i’ll Wait 😎

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

When Spring Trolls You Again 🥶

When Spring Trolls You Again 🥶

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Which One Is Your Fav? 😀

Which One Is Your Fav? 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

How Many Bites Do You Have? 😀🦟🦟🦟

How Many Bites Do You Have? 😀🦟🦟🦟

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

When You’re The World’s Happiest Country Again And You Just Can’t Hide Your Excitement 😀🏆

When You’re The World’s Happiest Country Again And You Just Can’t Hide Your Excitement 😀🏆

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

When You Keep Getting Fooled 🥶

When You Keep Getting Fooled 🥶

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

When This Is April ☃️

When This Is April ☃️

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

When Weather Is The Same For Every Festivity 😀

When Weather Is The Same For Every Festivity 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

When You Get Over-Excited By Sunshine 😎

When You Get Over-Excited By Sunshine 😎

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Has Everyone Stocked Up For The Weekend? 🍺🍷😀

Has Everyone Stocked Up For The Weekend? 🍺🍷😀

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

When Finnish Summer Finally Arrives 😀

When Finnish Summer Finally Arrives 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

The Only Guide To Elevator Etiquette You'll Ever Need 😀

The Only Guide To Elevator Etiquette You'll Ever Need 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Say Moi To World’s Only Ninja Prime Minister 💪😀

Say Moi To World’s Only Ninja Prime Minister 💪😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

When You Can Live In Forest For Summer 😀🌲

When You Can Live In Forest For Summer 😀🌲

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Proof There Are Different Types Of Happiness 😀🏆🇫🇮

Proof There Are Different Types Of Happiness 😀🏆🇫🇮

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

It’s Amazing How Much Metaphors Tell You About A Country 😀

It’s Amazing How Much Metaphors Tell You About A Country 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
misaonobaka avatar
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could this be the secret to being the happiest nation in the world?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Sauna For The Win 🔥👍

Sauna For The Win 🔥👍

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

When It’s Too Hot And Too Cold All On The Same Day

When It’s Too Hot And Too Cold All On The Same Day

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Via @argabibliotekstanten One Of My Fav Accounts 😎👍

Via @argabibliotekstanten One Of My Fav Accounts 😎👍

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Be Careful Out There Everyone! 🙂👍

Be Careful Out There Everyone! 🙂👍

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

You’re Going To Need A Bigger Swatter 😀

You’re Going To Need A Bigger Swatter 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Who’s Had Their Ice Cream Snatched? 🍦

Who’s Had Their Ice Cream Snatched? 🍦

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Internet Show Me Maps That Best Highlight The Culture Of The U.k, Us And Finland

Internet Show Me Maps That Best Highlight The Culture Of The U.k, Us And Finland

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Everyone Needs An Aimo In Their Lives 🍻

Everyone Needs An Aimo In Their Lives 🍻

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

People...they're Everywhere!

People...they're Everywhere!

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

When One Morning You Wake Up And Realise Winter’s Coming ☃️

When One Morning You Wake Up And Realise Winter’s Coming ☃️

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Who Can Relate? 😀

Who Can Relate? 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Fact 😀👍

Fact 😀👍

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Every Car Driver In Finland This Morning ⛄️😀

Every Car Driver In Finland This Morning ⛄️😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

When People Are Jealous Of Your Easter Eggs 😋

When People Are Jealous Of Your Easter Eggs 😋

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

When You Learn In Might Snow On May Day 🥶

When You Learn In Might Snow On May Day 🥶

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

When People Say Finnish Is Hard

When People Say Finnish Is Hard

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

When The Weather Trolls You Day After Day After Day…

When The Weather Trolls You Day After Day After Day…

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

When Your Tan Isn’t Quite As Tanned As You Think 😀

When Your Tan Isn’t Quite As Tanned As You Think 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Fact: 12 Cups A Day Keeps The Sadness At Bay 😀👌 How Many Do You Drink?

Fact: 12 Cups A Day Keeps The Sadness At Bay 😀👌 How Many Do You Drink?

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

When Everyone Goes To The Forest At The Same Time 😀

When Everyone Goes To The Forest At The Same Time 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Reindeer Chillin’

Reindeer Chillin’

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Sisu In Action 🥂😎

Sisu In Action 🥂😎

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Easy Mistake To Make 😀

Easy Mistake To Make 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
misaonobaka avatar
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you say "I'll meet you and kill you", then? Asking for a friend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Wonder Who’ll Win? 🤔😀

Wonder Who’ll Win? 🤔😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

When You Live In Lapland And You Like Sunsets

When You Live In Lapland And You Like Sunsets

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Who’s Travelled The Entire Length? 💪

Who’s Travelled The Entire Length? 💪

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Which Do You Prefer? Summer Or Winter? ☃️☀️🙂

Which Do You Prefer? Summer Or Winter? ☃️☀️🙂

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Via @parimuuttujaa Follow For A Ton Of Fun 🙂👍

Via @parimuuttujaa Follow For A Ton Of Fun 🙂👍

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Not All Finns Love Their Personal Space 😀

Not All Finns Love Their Personal Space 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

How Does These People Even Get Through The Day? 😃

How Does These People Even Get Through The Day? 😃

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mt Dew. The answer is that I drink Mt Dew. I hate coffee.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Which Is The Worst? 😱

Which Is The Worst? 😱

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

And Has Much Longer Hair 😂

And Has Much Longer Hair 😂

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Which Country’s Surveillance Is Most Effective? 😀

Which Country’s Surveillance Is Most Effective? 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

From 1-10, How Strong Do You Go? 😀☕️☕️☕️☕️

From 1-10, How Strong Do You Go? 😀☕️☕️☕️☕️

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

When You Need Beer To Go To School 🍻😀

When You Need Beer To Go To School 🍻😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Who’s With Me? 😀

Who’s With Me? 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Would You Ride This? 😀🦌

Would You Ride This? 😀🦌

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Yet Another Reason Why It's Great Not To Be Living In The British Isles During The 780s 😀

Yet Another Reason Why It's Great Not To Be Living In The British Isles During The 780s 😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
misaonobaka avatar
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you ask Scandinavia to come visit you: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calling_of_the_Varangians

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Be Thankful You Don’t Get A Visit From The Original Finnish Santa 🎅😀

Be Thankful You Don’t Get A Visit From The Original Finnish Santa 🎅😀

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Facts 😉

Facts 😉

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Thanks To @leijonatfi For Showcasing One Of The Most Beautiful Finnish Expressions There Is 😀💪

Thanks To @leijonatfi For Showcasing One Of The Most Beautiful Finnish Expressions There Is 😀💪

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

What A Prime Minister Looks Like When Their Country Wins The Ice Hockey World Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆😀🍻 #leijonat

What A Prime Minister Looks Like When Their Country Wins The Ice Hockey World Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆😀🍻 #leijonat

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Who Knew? 😂

Who Knew? 😂

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

When Finnish Trolls You...again 😉

When Finnish Trolls You...again 😉

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Proof The Old Jokes Are The Best 😀👌

Proof The Old Jokes Are The Best 😀👌

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

The Reason I Wear Spiked Shoes For 5 Months Of The Year 😉

The Reason I Wear Spiked Shoes For 5 Months Of The Year 😉

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

When The Weather Trolls You…again!

When The Weather Trolls You…again!

veryfinnishproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!