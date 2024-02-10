From popular spring activities to unorthodox road signs, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular memes that have recently appeared on this fun corner of the internet.

Enter "Very Finnish Problems." Created by Joel Willans, a Brit living in Helsinki, it hilariously highlights the quirks and idiosyncrasies of local life, entertaining both Finns and international audiences alike.

In 2023, Finland was declared to be the world's happiest country for the sixth year in a row. However, even this Nordic country has its own set of challenges.

#1 When You Live In Finland And Don’t Like Metal 😀🤘 Share icon

#2 Hyvää Naistenpäivää! Share icon

#3 Hat Tip To Helsinki Uni 🎩👌 Share icon

#4 When You Don’t Have A Police Reindeer Share icon

#5 When You’re Bored Of Snow ☃️ Share icon

#6 When You Get Over-Excited By Spring Sunshine 😎☀️ Share icon

#7 Wishing President Sauli Niinistö A Swift Recovery From Covid. Here’s One Reason Why He’s So Well Liked #gentleman 🕺👌 Share icon

#8 When You Can’t Wait Any Longer 🌻 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When You’re A Little Over Optimistic 😀 Share icon

#10 When You Get Over-Excited By The Sun 😎 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 When People Do This At Your May Day Barbecue Share icon

#12 History Shows Some Things Are Stronger Than They Look Share icon

#13 Europe V Rest Of World During Eurovision 🤩😀 Share icon

#14 When You Can’t Control Your Emotions 😀 Share icon

#15 Hat Tip To Genius Kids Finishing School Today 😀👌 Share icon

#16 Name A Better Summer Cottage Hack…i’ll Wait 😎 Share icon

#17 When Spring Trolls You Again 🥶 Share icon

#18 Which One Is Your Fav? 😀 Share icon

#19 How Many Bites Do You Have? 😀🦟🦟🦟 Share icon

#20 When You’re The World’s Happiest Country Again And You Just Can’t Hide Your Excitement 😀🏆 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When You Keep Getting Fooled 🥶 Share icon

#22 When This Is April ☃️ Share icon

#23 When Weather Is The Same For Every Festivity 😀 Share icon

#24 When You Get Over-Excited By Sunshine 😎 Share icon

#25 Has Everyone Stocked Up For The Weekend? 🍺🍷😀 Share icon

#26 When Finnish Summer Finally Arrives 😀 Share icon

#27 The Only Guide To Elevator Etiquette You'll Ever Need 😀 Share icon

#28 Say Moi To World’s Only Ninja Prime Minister 💪😀 Share icon

#29 When You Can Live In Forest For Summer 😀🌲 Share icon

#30 Proof There Are Different Types Of Happiness 😀🏆🇫🇮 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 It’s Amazing How Much Metaphors Tell You About A Country 😀 Share icon

#32 Sauna For The Win 🔥👍 Share icon

#33 When It’s Too Hot And Too Cold All On The Same Day Share icon

#34 Via @argabibliotekstanten One Of My Fav Accounts 😎👍 Share icon

#35 Be Careful Out There Everyone! 🙂👍 Share icon

#36 You’re Going To Need A Bigger Swatter 😀 Share icon

#37 Who’s Had Their Ice Cream Snatched? 🍦 Share icon

#38 Internet Show Me Maps That Best Highlight The Culture Of The U.k, Us And Finland Share icon

#39 Everyone Needs An Aimo In Their Lives 🍻 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 When One Morning You Wake Up And Realise Winter’s Coming ☃️ Share icon

#42 Who Can Relate? 😀 Share icon

#43 Fact 😀👍 Share icon

#44 Every Car Driver In Finland This Morning ⛄️😀 Share icon

#45 When People Are Jealous Of Your Easter Eggs 😋 Share icon

#46 When You Learn In Might Snow On May Day 🥶 Share icon

#47 When People Say Finnish Is Hard Share icon

#48 When The Weather Trolls You Day After Day After Day… Share icon

#49 When Your Tan Isn’t Quite As Tanned As You Think 😀 Share icon

#50 Fact: 12 Cups A Day Keeps The Sadness At Bay 😀👌 How Many Do You Drink? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 When Everyone Goes To The Forest At The Same Time 😀 Share icon

#52 Reindeer Chillin’ Share icon

#53 Sisu In Action 🥂😎 Share icon

#54 Easy Mistake To Make 😀 Share icon

#55 Wonder Who’ll Win? 🤔😀 Share icon

#56 When You Live In Lapland And You Like Sunsets Share icon

#57 Who’s Travelled The Entire Length? 💪 Share icon

#58 Which Do You Prefer? Summer Or Winter? ☃️☀️🙂 Share icon

#59 Via @parimuuttujaa Follow For A Ton Of Fun 🙂👍 Share icon

#60 Not All Finns Love Their Personal Space 😀 Share icon

#61 How Does These People Even Get Through The Day? 😃 Share icon

#62 Which Is The Worst? 😱 Share icon

#63 And Has Much Longer Hair 😂 Share icon

#64 Which Country’s Surveillance Is Most Effective? 😀 Share icon

#65 From 1-10, How Strong Do You Go? 😀☕️☕️☕️☕️ Share icon

#66 When You Need Beer To Go To School 🍻😀 Share icon

#67 Who’s With Me? 😀 Share icon

#68 Would You Ride This? 😀🦌 Share icon

#69 Yet Another Reason Why It's Great Not To Be Living In The British Isles During The 780s 😀 Share icon

#70 Be Thankful You Don’t Get A Visit From The Original Finnish Santa 🎅😀 Share icon

#71 Facts 😉 Share icon

#72 Thanks To @leijonatfi For Showcasing One Of The Most Beautiful Finnish Expressions There Is 😀💪 Share icon

#73 What A Prime Minister Looks Like When Their Country Wins The Ice Hockey World Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆😀🍻 #leijonat Share icon

#74 Who Knew? 😂 Share icon

#75 When Finnish Trolls You...again 😉 Share icon

#76 Proof The Old Jokes Are The Best 😀👌 Share icon

#77 The Reason I Wear Spiked Shoes For 5 Months Of The Year 😉 Share icon