Meet Ruth Martin, on social media better known as "Sweet Corn And Lettuce", is a talented cartoonist and a "biologist desguised as a science teacher". Her comics go beyond just being entertaining; they offer a fresh perspective on everyday life. With over 26,900 followers on Instagram, Ruth's work can promise you a break from the tiredness that can come with the routine of daily existence.

Through her unique blend of humor, relatable situations, and insightful commentary, Ruth's comics serve as a refreshing lens through which to view the ordinary. So, without further ado, scroll down for a lighthearted break from the daily grind.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com