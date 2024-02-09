ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Ruth Martin, on social media better known as "Sweet Corn And Lettuce", is a talented cartoonist and a "biologist desguised as a science teacher". Her comics go beyond just being entertaining; they offer a fresh perspective on everyday life. With over 26,900 followers on Instagram, Ruth's work can promise you a break from the tiredness that can come with the routine of daily existence. 

Through her unique blend of humor, relatable situations, and insightful commentary, Ruth's comics serve as a refreshing lens through which to view the ordinary. So, without further ado, scroll down for a lighthearted break from the daily grind.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your entire life consists of holding boobs, and you're still complaining??

#2

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#3

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#4

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#5

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#6

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#7

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#8

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#9

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#10

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#11

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#12

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#13

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#14

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#15

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#16

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#17

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#18

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#19

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#20

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#21

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#22

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#23

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#24

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#25

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#26

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#27

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#28

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#29

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#30

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#31

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#32

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#33

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#34

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

#35

Relatable Everyday Life Cartoon By Ruth Martin Comics

sweetcornandlettuce Report

