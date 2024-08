Many artists experience creative blocks, so we asked Ruth how she manages those moments or what she does when she isn't feeling inspired.

"I used to think I didn't have creative blocks, as I was constantly writing my ideas everywhere so I wouldn't forget them. Then life decides to be very mean, and there goes your creativity. For those blocks, I keep reading, paying attention to the stuff that is happening around me, and trying to get something out of it. But the real struggle for me, most of the time, is finding the perfect balance between my full-time job as a teacher and my spare time, where I can draw. However, I'm always trying new things, new crafts, and new experiments, so those take a lot of time away from my comics."