Inspiration can come in any shape or form, whether it is an idea, feeling, or our everyday life. For this particular artist, it was the imaginative conversations he wished he could have with his beloved dog.

What started as short dialogues, later turned into "Hey Buddy Comics" to be more visually appealing. Over time the drawing style has also changed, what started as illustrations of people drawn as people, now are portrayed as dinosaurs.

People with pets will definitely relate to all these stories and might even shed a tear for a few. So without further ado, let's jump right into these comics that might become your favorite. And if you are interested in the artist's previous posts on Bored Panda, feel free to check out part 1, part 2, part 3, and part 4.

