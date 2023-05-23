Spicy Little Brain is a webcomic that showcases the absurdity of being human, and how delightfully ridiculous we all really are.

It was created by me, Sia Spark (she/her), an Australian artist. Spicy Little Brain is inspired by my experiences of mental health struggles, chronic illness/disability, and neurodivergence.

By capturing the strangeness of life, I hope to make people laugh and smile and lighten the mental load of themes and topics that can otherwise feel heavy and isolating.

It's awesome that so many people connect with my comics! I have lots of silly little thoughts and when I receive messages from people around the world who've had the same thought, it's really validating and honestly, quite fun.

Humor is definitely a coping mechanism for me (my therapist says it's okay!) and I quite enjoy poking fun at myself, my brain, and the issues that I've faced. It doesn't make them any less serious or important, but I feel like by bringing a little humor to it, it takes away their power over you, and that's pretty cool.

