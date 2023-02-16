Artist Rob Strati's Fragmented series is a testament to the beauty of mending broken objects. Strati's inspiration for the series came from a broken plate that belonged to his late mother-in-law. When the plate broke in 2020, Strati found himself wondering what to do with it. He didn't want to throw it away, but he also didn't know how to fix it. For months, the broken plate sat on his kitchen island, waiting for a solution. As Strati passed by it, he began to think about the stories that could be told beyond the borders of the broken piece.

Eventually, the broken plate made its way to Strati's studio, where it stayed on an empty sheet of paper for weeks. One day, Strati picked up a pen and started working on Fragmented, a series that explores the possibilities of broken things and the stories that can evolve from them. As Strati himself told Bored Panda, the broken plate inspired him to think about "stories that could be told beyond the borders of the broken piece." With his pen and paper, Strati mends the broken plates and transforms them into works of art that are as beautiful as they are sentimental.

