ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s a row of identical houses that looks like a "copy-paste" error or a tree that seems to be watching you, our world frequently serves up visual anomalies that feel like bugs in a simulation.

This collection of photos from the page @woozy.zip explores the thin line between the accidental and the intentional, blending perfectly timed natural flukes with mind-bending installations from artists who love to toy with our depth perception. These images challenge our brain’s need for logic, proving that whether it's a "glitch in the Matrix" or a masterfully crafted illusion, reality is often far more surreal than we give it credit for.