Whether it’s a row of identical houses that looks like a "copy-paste" error or a tree that seems to be watching you, our world frequently serves up visual anomalies that feel like bugs in a simulation.

This collection of photos from the page @woozy.zip explores the thin line between the accidental and the intentional, blending perfectly timed natural flukes with mind-bending installations from artists who love to toy with our depth perception. These images challenge our brain’s need for logic, proving that whether it's a "glitch in the Matrix" or a masterfully crafted illusion, reality is often far more surreal than we give it credit for.

#1

Nighttime photo of a stone bridge with illuminated arch perfectly reflecting in water creating a reality glitch illusion.

woozy.zip Report

    #2

    Giant Buddha statue appears to wear glowing red traffic lights amidst pink cherry blossoms in a reality glitch photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    #3

    Sunset sky over snowy mountain casting a striking shadow, creating a reality glitched effect in a suburban neighborhood.

    woozy.zip Report

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Love this one

    #4

    Aerial view of a suburban neighborhood with patterned rows of houses and trees creating a reality glitch illusion.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    'Suburban Mirage', by the artist Paul Octavious

    #5

    Birch trees with natural markings resembling eyes, creating a reality glitch effect in a clever staged illusion photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    #6

    Pile of trash and two birds creating a cleverly staged illusion with shadows that look like human figures in a reality glitch photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited)

    This is an art piece, 'Dirty White Trash (with Gulls)', by the artist duo Tim Noble and Sue Webster.

    #7

    Two workers cleaning a giant Buddha statue close up in a perfectly timed photo that looks like a reality glitch illusion.

    woozy.zip Report

    #8

    Broken mirror in trash reflecting blue sky and clouds with a bird perched, creating a reality glitch illusion effect.

    woozy.zip Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    That looks dangerous for people walking by or kids playing

    #9

    Colorful stained glass door casting vibrant patterned light on wooden stairs in a reality glitch illusion photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    #10

    Hand holding a white snake with a pattern that looks like a smiling face, creating a reality glitch illusion.

    woozy.zip Report

    #11

    Close-up of a hand holding a perfectly round leaf creating a reality glitch effect in a clever staged illusion photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    #12

    Trees in a grassy field wrapped with white bands around their trunks creating a reality glitch illusion in nature.

    woozy.zip Report

    #13

    Mirrored panels in a forest reflecting sky and trees, creating reality glitch effects with perfectly timed illusions.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Art installation, 'Black Square', by Gregory Orekhov

    #14

    Trees in a forest with white sections wrapped around trunks, creating a reality-glitched illusion in a natural setting.

    woozy.zip Report

    #15

    Tree trunk with mosaic tile design filling a crack in the pavement, creating a reality glitched illusion on the sidewalk.

    woozy.zip Report

    #16

    Hand placed inside a perfect hand-shaped rock formation creating a reality glitched illusion with natural textures.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    The so-called Giant Handprints in the White Mountain Petroglyphs, Wyoming

    #17

    Child walks in shadow art installation creating reality-glitched illusion with tree-shaped light patterns on floor and wall.

    woozy.zip Report

    #18

    Unique high-rise building with irregular blocks and windows creating a reality glitched effect in architecture.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited)

    'Valley', designed by MVRDV for EDGE Technologies. It's in Amsterdam’s Zuidas business district

    #19

    Brick building facade curving unnaturally, creating a reality glitch effect in a perfectly timed illusion photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    #20

    Staircase with bushes creating a clever illusion, looking like reality glitched in a perfectly timed photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Part of the sculpural garden,'The Garden of Cosmic Speculation', by Charles Jencks and Maggie Keswick Jencks, Portrack House, Dumfriesshire, Scotland

    #21

    Person stepping near a street pothole decorated with colorful tiles, showcasing reality glitched through a clever illusion.

    woozy.zip Report

    #22

    Close-up of a white snake with a yellow pixelated smiley face pattern on its scales, illustrating reality glitched illusions.

    woozy.zip Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Interesting that there’s two of them

    #23

    Snow-covered trees resembling surreal shapes in a frosty landscape, a reality glitched illusion with perfect timing.

    woozy.zip Report

    #24

    Broken outdoor concrete stairs with one step cleverly restored using colorful reality glitch illusion mosaic tiles.

    woozy.zip Report

    #25

    Geometric shadows cast by a perforated wall creating a reality glitch effect in a cleverly timed photo illusion.

    woozy.zip Report

    #26

    Pine trees in a rocky forest with trunks covered in bright pink fabric, creating a reality-glitched illusion effect.

    woozy.zip Report

    #27

    Cleverly staged illusion of a large pixelated image made entirely from arranged cigarettes on a floor.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    “Xu Bing: Tobacco Project” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

    #28

    Monkey sitting on large mushrooms growing on tree, creating a reality glitch illusion in a forest setting.

    woozy.zip Report

    #29

    Crowd forming a circular pattern with clouds and birds creating a reality glitch effect in this staged illusion photo.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    'The Windows', by David Delruelle.

    #30

    Aerial view of an island connected by bright orange floating walkways, creating a reality glitch illusion with perfectly timed shots.

    woozy.zip Report

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    'The Floating Piers', art installation by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, lake Iseo, Italy

