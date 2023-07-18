90 Genuinely Great ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Posts Where The Results Exceeded The Expectations (New Pics)
What a good feeling when you cook from a recipe and the meal turns out exactly (or even better) than the picture. It is in these unexpected surprises that the essence of blessed moments reveals itself. We've gathered a collection of instances when reality exceeds expectations for your entertainment.
It delves into the instances where your frozen pizza comes out with many more toppings beyond what the picture depicted or when a cake looks exactly like one from The Simpsons.
Feel free to scroll down and see these posts. Remember to upvote your favorite ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Sketch Of A Cake I Wanted To Make vs. The Reality. Pretty Damn Proud. My Best Cake To Date (Everything Is Handmade By Myself)
Many of us believe in the power of manifestation. At times, our desires are so strong that we have faith they will come true solely through the strength of our wishes. Psychologist Jean Piaget says that this is especially common in children younger than 7: "Young children have difficulty distinguishing between the subjective worlds in their heads and the objective world. According to Piaget, children therefore sometimes believe that their thoughts can directly cause things to happen."
Birthday Pupcakes
Tried Out A Coffee Bean Cookie Recipe, Pleasantly Surprised By The Results
Oh my Lord, please post a link to the recipe. This is something I gotta have!
There is this term called 'The Law of Attraction'. It suggests that positive thoughts bring positive results, while negative thoughts bring negative outcomes. The ways that you can incorporate the law of attraction in your life are to be grateful, visualize your goals, look for the positives in the situation, and learn how to identify negative thinking. Also, when something negative happens, reframe it more positively. While it won't always be a solution to your problems, the law of attraction might just help you cultivate a more optimistic outlook on life.
Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3
I Expected To Be Disappointed. I Was Not
My Husband Made His First Cake (Right) For Our Son’s First Birthday. I’m Impressed
Why are there so many chompable things on this list!
However, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Ellis, expectations are the silent killer of happiness. If we believe in notions like life should be fair, everyone should like me or I can change them, we might very well get disappointed. The truth is that life is not impartial and bad things happen to good people. Just as you don't like everyone you know, not all people will like you. The only person you can change is yourself.
Picture I Showed vs. What I Got. Shout Out This Salon
A Cake I Did Today. My Work Is On The Right
The Recipe And The Result
What we could do instead of raising high expectations is cultivate gratitude. "If you think that human nature is good and powerful, then you will go around frustrated because the perfect society has not yet been achieved. But if you go through life believing that our reason is not that great, our skills are not that impressive, and our goodness is mottled, then you might be amazed how life has managed to be as sweet as it is." It is important to accept what is rather than what should be.
It is only through A that we can transition into B, and it is through consistent daily practice that we begin to grasp the concept of freedom. It comes with releasing unrealistic expectations and embracing gratitude for the present moment. This enables us to reclaim our happiness and get rid of negative thoughts.
Wanted To Add This Positive Expectation vs. Reality I Got In Venice Yesterday
Gamestop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered
When A $7 Taco Exceeds Expectations
There is another side of the coin. Psychologists say having low expectations also won't make us happy. It is also important to have high expectations because they allow us to dream and reach for our goals: "Through a process called mental contrasting, we create judgments about our expectations of the future and decide which dreams are realistic to pursue and which ones we should let go." For example, you're miserable at your work and you're imagining finding your dream job. This imagining is mentally contrasting and it helps you to identify your dreams. So aim high, but be realistic, it can be very motivating!
I'm Pretty Proud Of My Second Loaf Of Bread Ever
Got One Of Those Kitty Hammock Things That Hang. Didn't Expect Her To Love It This Much
Tried To Copy This Cake And I'm Pretty Happy With How It Turned Out
So in the end, it shouldn't be expectations vs reality, it is more like 'realistic expectations'. Keep scrolling to see some of the finest posts and don't forget to check out our previous post about it here.
I Stabbed Something A Million Times
And how many holes in your fingers lol. I get sassy and decide I don't need the finger protectors, until I stab my finger. The whole neighbourhood hears me yelp. I wear the protectors for a few more sessions then I get sassy and decide I don't need the finger protectors, until I stab my finger. The painful cycle continues until the project is completed
This Is My First Time Buying A 2-Piece In 35 Years And I Did Not Expect To Look Better Than Adobe Photoshop
I'm Impressed
I was looking for custom cookies for a party. I found a lady on Facebook who has a cookie business out of her townhouse. I sent her this picture of what I wanted, and she delivered! They tasted amazing too!
Homemade Strawberry Chocolate Tart: Expectation Value Reality
I Went To 5 Guys Last Night When They Were Closing, They Asked If I Wanted Extra Bacon Because They Were Going To Throw It Out. I Didn't Expect This
I've Never Been Disappointed By A Menu Photo In Thailand. If Anything, I Think The Reality Is Even Better
This Photo Made Me Want To Go To Banff And Recreate It, So I Did
Pleasantly Surprised By Today's Lunch
Cake For My Wife's Birthday From A Local Pastry Shop (It's A Simpsons Joke)
Lets hope she gets the joke. Otherwise you should begin buying cakes for a funeral.
Lived Up To Its Name
Left: What I Ordered, Right: What I Got
I Got An Extra Samoa
My Attempt At Pigs In A Mud Bath
Got The Rare Dark Chocolate With Granola Bar Flavor
This Popsicle Exceeded Expectations
Expected That I Was Going To Get Three Packets Of Scooby Snacks From The Dollar Tree
Pleasantly Surprised
I Got An Extra Fortune Cookie In One Package
One of them always tells the truth, and the other one always lies.
This Pizza With Way More Toppings Than Shown On The Box
Followed Chelsweets (Left) And Mine (Right)
Pretty Pretty Good
This Tattoo I Got Today
My Expectations Were Met
One Of The Few Cases Where Reality Exceeds Expectations
My Second Embroidery Project! I Think I Was Fairly Close
So I Randomly Got Shipped An Extra PS5. Merry Late Christmas To Me I Guess. Sorry To That One Kid
The Cake I Found On Pintrest vs. The One My Friend Was Able To Make
Your friends cake look way more delicious. The colours are more vibrant, and fresh, and great contrasts with the red and green. I would love to taste it.
That Living Room Carpet
Actually Looks Uncanny. Straight Out Of A New Box
These "Store Brand" Snickers Ice Cream Bar Knockoffs Are Not Only As Good Than The Box Art, They're Probably As Good As The Brand They're Meant To Be Replicating
They're not just any knockoffs, they're M&S knockoffs....
I'm Honestly Impressed
I Was Pleasantly Surprised
For $4.99, They Put Work Into Them Little Guys
$7 From Walmart. Not Bad
Aldi Frozen Alfredo Chicken - I'm Impressed
My First Attempt At Making Professional-Grade Cupcakes
Surprisingly Good
First Time This Has Happen To Me
Looks like you got one that was prepped for a photo shoot.