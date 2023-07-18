What a good feeling when you cook from a recipe and the meal turns out exactly (or even better) than the picture. It is in these unexpected surprises that the essence of blessed moments reveals itself. We've gathered a collection of instances when reality exceeds expectations for your entertainment.

It delves into the instances where your frozen pizza comes out with many more toppings beyond what the picture depicted or when a cake looks exactly like one from The Simpsons.

Feel free to scroll down and see these posts. Remember to upvote your favorite ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Sketch Of A Cake I Wanted To Make vs. The Reality. Pretty Damn Proud. My Best Cake To Date (Everything Is Handmade By Myself)

My Sketch Of A Cake I Wanted To Make vs. The Reality. Pretty Damn Proud. My Best Cake To Date (Everything Is Handmade By Myself)

mathwifey Report

35points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both you and your sis are so talented! 🥳

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Many of us believe in the power of manifestation. At times, our desires are so strong that we have faith they will come true solely through the strength of our wishes. Psychologist Jean Piaget says that this is especially common in children younger than 7: "Young children have difficulty distinguishing between the subjective worlds in their heads and the objective world. According to Piaget, children therefore sometimes believe that their thoughts can directly cause things to happen."
#2

Birthday Pupcakes

Birthday Pupcakes

sookpit Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#3

Tried Out A Coffee Bean Cookie Recipe, Pleasantly Surprised By The Results

Tried Out A Coffee Bean Cookie Recipe, Pleasantly Surprised By The Results

Meitachi Report

30points
POST
Stephen Andrews
Stephen Andrews
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my Lord, please post a link to the recipe. This is something I gotta have!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

There is this term called 'The Law of Attraction'. It suggests that positive thoughts bring positive results, while negative thoughts bring negative outcomes. The ways that you can incorporate the law of attraction in your life are to be grateful, visualize your goals, look for the positives in the situation, and learn how to identify negative thinking. Also, when something negative happens, reframe it more positively. While it won't always be a solution to your problems, the law of attraction might just help you cultivate a more optimistic outlook on life.
#4

Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

scubasmac Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

I Expected To Be Disappointed. I Was Not

I Expected To Be Disappointed. I Was Not

reddit.com Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#6

My Husband Made His First Cake (Right) For Our Son’s First Birthday. I’m Impressed

My Husband Made His First Cake (Right) For Our Son’s First Birthday. I’m Impressed

_cuquita Report

25points
POST
I am the problem (she/they
I am the problem (she/they
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there so many chompable things on this list!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

However, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Ellis, expectations are the silent killer of happiness. If we believe in notions like life should be fair, everyone should like me or I can change them, we might very well get disappointed. The truth is that life is not impartial and bad things happen to good people. Just as you don't like everyone you know, not all people will like you. The only person you can change is yourself. 
#7

Picture I Showed vs. What I Got. Shout Out This Salon

Picture I Showed vs. What I Got. Shout Out This Salon

Financial-Possible-6 Report

24points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, its an exact replica, impressive!

0
0points
reply
#8

A Cake I Did Today. My Work Is On The Right

A Cake I Did Today. My Work Is On The Right

dazablue Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not even having a wedding I want to order this just for myself, goddamn

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

The Recipe And The Result

The Recipe And The Result

pannecouck Report

21points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow, a meal that actually looks like the picture in the cookbook. That's rare

4
4points
reply
View more comments

What we could do instead of raising high expectations is cultivate gratitude. "If you think that human nature is good and powerful, then you will go around frustrated because the perfect society has not yet been achieved. But if you go through life believing that our reason is not that great, our skills are not that impressive, and our goodness is mottled, then you might be amazed how life has managed to be as sweet as it is." It is important to accept what is rather than what should be.

It is only through A that we can transition into B, and it is through consistent daily practice that we begin to grasp the concept of freedom. It comes with releasing unrealistic expectations and embracing gratitude for the present moment. This enables us to reclaim our happiness and get rid of negative thoughts.
#10

Wanted To Add This Positive Expectation vs. Reality I Got In Venice Yesterday

Wanted To Add This Positive Expectation vs. Reality I Got In Venice Yesterday

iAmMeTankYou Report

21points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of the ice cream vans that used to pass my house, they're not around anymore, wonder what happened....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

Gamestop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered

Gamestop Sent Me 4 Controllers Instead Of Just The 1 I Ordered

SpideyPoolForever Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Return them or sell them, personally I'd sell them as long as they don't belong to someone else. Though you could never be sure of that

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

When A $7 Taco Exceeds Expectations

When A $7 Taco Exceeds Expectations

siphontheenigma Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you got your money's worth but $7 for a taco is just not worth it

1
1point
reply
View more comments

There is another side of the coin. Psychologists say having low expectations also won't make us happy. It is also important to have high expectations because they allow us to dream and reach for our goals: "Through a process called mental contrasting, we create judgments about our expectations of the future and decide which dreams are realistic to pursue and which ones we should let go." For example, you're miserable at your work and you're imagining finding your dream job. This imagining is mentally contrasting and it helps you to identify your dreams. So aim high, but be realistic, it can be very motivating!
#13

I'm Pretty Proud Of My Second Loaf Of Bread Ever

I'm Pretty Proud Of My Second Loaf Of Bread Ever

KiltedLady Report

20points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yours looks better since it doesn't have those slightly burnt edges on the top

0
0points
reply
#14

Got One Of Those Kitty Hammock Things That Hang. Didn't Expect Her To Love It This Much

Got One Of Those Kitty Hammock Things That Hang. Didn't Expect Her To Love It This Much

CrWraith Report

19points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is it just me or does it look like she's floating

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Tried To Copy This Cake And I'm Pretty Happy With How It Turned Out

Tried To Copy This Cake And I'm Pretty Happy With How It Turned Out

Yam21 Report

19points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww very cute, personally I like it better than the original

2
2points
reply

So in the end, it shouldn't be expectations vs reality, it is more like 'realistic expectations'. Keep scrolling to see some of the finest posts and don't forget to check out our previous post about it here.
#16

I Stabbed Something A Million Times

I Stabbed Something A Million Times

bunnome Report

19points
POST
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And how many holes in your fingers lol. I get sassy and decide I don't need the finger protectors, until I stab my finger. The whole neighbourhood hears me yelp. I wear the protectors for a few more sessions then I get sassy and decide I don't need the finger protectors, until I stab my finger. The painful cycle continues until the project is completed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

This Is My First Time Buying A 2-Piece In 35 Years And I Did Not Expect To Look Better Than Adobe Photoshop

This Is My First Time Buying A 2-Piece In 35 Years And I Did Not Expect To Look Better Than Adobe Photoshop

Chef4disney Report

19points
POST
#18

I'm Impressed

I'm Impressed

I was looking for custom cookies for a party. I found a lady on Facebook who has a cookie business out of her townhouse. I sent her this picture of what I wanted, and she delivered! They tasted amazing too!

Oregongirl1018 Report

19points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Different but not bad

0
0points
reply
#19

Homemade Strawberry Chocolate Tart: Expectation Value Reality

Homemade Strawberry Chocolate Tart: Expectation Value Reality

autoradio Report

19points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Strawberry and chocolate, match made in heaven

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

I Went To 5 Guys Last Night When They Were Closing, They Asked If I Wanted Extra Bacon Because They Were Going To Throw It Out. I Didn't Expect This

I Went To 5 Guys Last Night When They Were Closing, They Asked If I Wanted Extra Bacon Because They Were Going To Throw It Out. I Didn't Expect This

BossMcBossington Report

19points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To think all that bacon could have gone to waste!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

I've Never Been Disappointed By A Menu Photo In Thailand. If Anything, I Think The Reality Is Even Better

I've Never Been Disappointed By A Menu Photo In Thailand. If Anything, I Think The Reality Is Even Better

vezance Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ube I'm guessing? Looks gorgeous

0
0points
reply
#22

I Couldn’t Resist. Benito Is A Happy Boy

I Couldn’t Resist. Benito Is A Happy Boy

benitolepew Report

18points
POST
#23

This Photo Made Me Want To Go To Banff And Recreate It, So I Did

This Photo Made Me Want To Go To Banff And Recreate It, So I Did

Charterhouserules Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#24

Pleasantly Surprised By Today's Lunch

Pleasantly Surprised By Today's Lunch

Panamaned Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks even better holy f**k

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Cake For My Wife's Birthday From A Local Pastry Shop (It's A Simpsons Joke)

Cake For My Wife's Birthday From A Local Pastry Shop (It's A Simpsons Joke)

kicker58 Report

17points
POST
Jesper Nielsen
Jesper Nielsen
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lets hope she gets the joke. Otherwise you should begin buying cakes for a funeral.

0
0points
reply
#26

Lived Up To Its Name

Lived Up To Its Name

BriannaHolmes Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't scroll all the way down and thought he was holding a piece of pizza to the box

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Left: What I Ordered, Right: What I Got

Left: What I Ordered, Right: What I Got

reen22 Report

17points
POST
#28

I Got An Extra Samoa

I Got An Extra Samoa

raoulduke007 Report

17points
POST
Stephen Andrews
Stephen Andrews
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need to buy a lottery ticket right now!

0
0points
reply
#29

My Attempt At Pigs In A Mud Bath

My Attempt At Pigs In A Mud Bath

wjfreeman Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#30

Got The Rare Dark Chocolate With Granola Bar Flavor

Got The Rare Dark Chocolate With Granola Bar Flavor

FromTheNetherlents Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you might as well have just ate a chocolate bar

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

This Popsicle Exceeded Expectations

This Popsicle Exceeded Expectations

Squeezlo Report

16points
POST
#32

Expected That I Was Going To Get Three Packets Of Scooby Snacks From The Dollar Tree

Expected That I Was Going To Get Three Packets Of Scooby Snacks From The Dollar Tree

angelsinthewindow Report

16points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sacred scooby snacks! I want some

0
0points
reply
#33

Pleasantly Surprised

Pleasantly Surprised

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to have something like this but Peppa Pig version and it was nightmare fuel seeing Peppa slowly melt and morph into who knows what

0
0points
reply
#34

I Got An Extra Fortune Cookie In One Package

I Got An Extra Fortune Cookie In One Package

Cheesy_Potato_Beans Report

16points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of them always tells the truth, and the other one always lies.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

This Pizza With Way More Toppings Than Shown On The Box

This Pizza With Way More Toppings Than Shown On The Box

darkpollopesca Report

15points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that's TOO much topping though.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Followed Chelsweets (Left) And Mine (Right)

Followed Chelsweets (Left) And Mine (Right)

Mjrfrankburns Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very pretty cake, turned out really good. But am the only one who can taste dye in frosting?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Pretty Pretty Good

Pretty Pretty Good

jpiburn Report

15points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its nice but I hate pickles so would replace that with lettuce

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

This Tattoo I Got Today

This Tattoo I Got Today

Mfeldyy Report

15points
POST
#39

My Expectations Were Met

My Expectations Were Met

GrubbyInsides Report

15points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I've tried that! It tastes so good!

0
0points
reply
#40

One Of The Few Cases Where Reality Exceeds Expectations

One Of The Few Cases Where Reality Exceeds Expectations

Majestic-Bite-9323 Report

15points
POST
#41

My Second Embroidery Project! I Think I Was Fairly Close

My Second Embroidery Project! I Think I Was Fairly Close

LadyAbyssDragon Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#42

So I Randomly Got Shipped An Extra PS5. Merry Late Christmas To Me I Guess. Sorry To That One Kid

So I Randomly Got Shipped An Extra PS5. Merry Late Christmas To Me I Guess. Sorry To That One Kid

TheLustySnail Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you dont' need it, give it away or sell it. They're expensive as f**k

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

The Cake I Found On Pintrest vs. The One My Friend Was Able To Make

The Cake I Found On Pintrest vs. The One My Friend Was Able To Make

screaming-rabbit Report

14points
POST
Jesper Nielsen
Jesper Nielsen
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your friends cake look way more delicious. The colours are more vibrant, and fresh, and great contrasts with the red and green. I would love to taste it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

That Living Room Carpet

That Living Room Carpet

CuriousSounds Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#45

Actually Looks Uncanny. Straight Out Of A New Box

Actually Looks Uncanny. Straight Out Of A New Box

ThisIsWhatLifeIs Report

14points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've tried this too! My 3rd favourite cereal

0
0points
reply
#46

These "Store Brand" Snickers Ice Cream Bar Knockoffs Are Not Only As Good Than The Box Art, They're Probably As Good As The Brand They're Meant To Be Replicating

These "Store Brand" Snickers Ice Cream Bar Knockoffs Are Not Only As Good Than The Box Art, They're Probably As Good As The Brand They're Meant To Be Replicating

jerryleebee Report

14points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're not just any knockoffs, they're M&S knockoffs....

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

I'm Honestly Impressed

I'm Honestly Impressed

mrjoepete Report

14points
POST
#48

I Was Pleasantly Surprised

I Was Pleasantly Surprised

Snakehole12 Report

14points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I HATE these ice-creams with a passion but you do you

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

For $4.99, They Put Work Into Them Little Guys

For $4.99, They Put Work Into Them Little Guys

NsaneATheist Report

14points
POST
#50

$7 From Walmart. Not Bad

$7 From Walmart. Not Bad

circa10a Report

14points
POST
#51

Aldi Frozen Alfredo Chicken - I'm Impressed

Aldi Frozen Alfredo Chicken - I'm Impressed

styckx Report

14points
POST
Greenmantle
Greenmantle
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of their frozen stuff is great

0
0points
reply
#52

My First Attempt At Making Professional-Grade Cupcakes

My First Attempt At Making Professional-Grade Cupcakes

Rylaenah Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#53

Surprisingly Good

Surprisingly Good

SirSupay Report

13points
POST
No spam
No spam
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to get Dr. O pizzas every weekend. So crispy and light, very impressive!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

First Time This Has Happen To Me

First Time This Has Happen To Me

RPbbgun Report

13points
POST
Jesper Nielsen
Jesper Nielsen
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like you got one that was prepped for a photo shoot.

0
0points
reply
#55

Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Disappoint

Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Disappoint

SeattlecityMisfit Report

13points
POST
#56

Denny’s In Tokyo, Japan. It Was Great

Denny’s In Tokyo, Japan. It Was Great

Ambitious_Ad2354 Report

13points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take me with you next time 😂

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

S’mores Jumbo Cookie From Aldi. Seriously Impressed

S’mores Jumbo Cookie From Aldi. Seriously Impressed

royalbravery Report

13points
POST
Jesper Nielsen
Jesper Nielsen
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't get that. Aldi moved out of the country.

0
0points
reply
#58

Ordered 1 Chopper From Walmart. They Sent Us 12

Ordered 1 Chopper From Walmart. They Sent Us 12

jokersleuth Report