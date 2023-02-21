Marjan Radovic is a professional photographer and a scuba diving and underwater photography instructor from Croatia. He came up with the idea to create a series of photorealistic artificial intelligence portraits of dogs looking as if they’re from the 19th century. Titled "Dog Heroes", the project depicts our furry friends in uniforms, showing that in addition to being our adorable companions, they are also the symbols of loyalty, intelligence, and strength.

For this project, Marjan used the Midjourney AI platform and Photoshop for post-production. The whole project took 7 days to complete.

"I am a big fan of dogs. I have a small schnauzer. I started studying artificial intelligence a few months ago. I wanted to show dogs as heroes. That was the original idea. Dogs are heroes. These loyal companions have been by our sides for thousands of years, serving us in countless ways. They are protectors, guides, and friends, always willing to lend a helping paw when we need it most. Their bravery and devotion know no bounds, making them true heroes in every sense of the word," the photographer shared with Bored Panda.

