Marjan Radovic is a professional photographer and a scuba diving and underwater photography instructor from Croatia. He came up with the idea to create a series of photorealistic artificial intelligence portraits of dogs looking as if they’re from the 19th century. Titled "Dog Heroes", the project depicts our furry friends in uniforms, showing that in addition to being our adorable companions, they are also the symbols of loyalty, intelligence, and strength.
For this project, Marjan used the Midjourney AI platform and Photoshop for post-production. The whole project took 7 days to complete.
"I am a big fan of dogs. I have a small schnauzer. I started studying artificial intelligence a few months ago. I wanted to show dogs as heroes. That was the original idea. Dogs are heroes. These loyal companions have been by our sides for thousands of years, serving us in countless ways. They are protectors, guides, and friends, always willing to lend a helping paw when we need it most. Their bravery and devotion know no bounds, making them true heroes in every sense of the word," the photographer shared with Bored Panda.
"Throughout history, dogs have proven themselves time and again as valiant heroes. They have served as search and rescue dogs, using their powerful sense of smell to locate people trapped in disaster zones. They have served as guide dogs, leading the blind safely through the world. And they have served as therapy dogs, bringing comfort and joy to those in need."
"In the end, what truly makes dogs heroes is their unwavering loyalty and devotion. They are always there for us, no matter what. They offer us their love and their trust without reservation, and they never ask for anything in return. They are truly selfless beings, and that is what makes them heroes in our eyes. They are our heroes, our protectors, and our friends."
"As a professional photographer for over two decades, I never imagined that I would one day create photographs using artificial intelligence. The concept of using AI to create art and photography is still relatively new and uncharted territory, and it brings up many questions and debates about the role of technology in the creative process.
As a photographer, I have always taken great pride in capturing moments, emotions, and expressions in my photographs. The process of taking a picture involves not just technical knowledge, but also creativity and intuition. I have always considered myself the author of my work, as I have put in countless hours of hard work, passion, and dedication into my craft," the artist shared on Instagram.
Marjan continued, "While AI can certainly bring a new level of creativity and innovation to the field of photography, it also raises concerns about the authenticity and originality of the work. If a machine creates the photograph, who can claim ownership and authorship of the work? This question is still up for debate in the photography community, and it is a topic that requires further exploration.
As for myself, I have mixed feelings about the use of AI in photography. On one hand, I am impressed by the stunning images that can be created using AI. On the other hand, I am still wary of the implications of machine-created work and the impact it may have on the authenticity of photography. Nevertheless, I am open to exploring the possibilities of AI in photography and seeing where it takes me."
