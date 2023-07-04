In many cities around the world, there are favorite places for tourists that end up becoming "must-see" attractions. Some of these attractions have become iconic representations of their respective countries, and a few have even been chosen as the Seven Wonders of the World.

That being said, Bored Panda has previously featured several photoshop contests from an Australian online platform called DesignCrowd. In one of their most recent contests, participants were tasked with reimagining famous cities by removing their most prominent tourist attractions.

More info: designcrowd.com

#1

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

designcrowd Report

#2

Niagara Falls

designcrowd Report

#3

Opera House In Sydney

designcrowd Report

#4

Eiffel Tower

designcrowd Report

#5

Taj Mahal

designcrowd Report

#6

Sandstone City Of Petra

designcrowd Report

#7

Machu Picchu

designcrowd Report

#8

Palace Of Westminster

designcrowd Report

#9

Christ The Redeemer

designcrowd Report

#10

Tower Bridge

designcrowd Report

#11

Hollywood Sign

designcrowd Report

Carsten Petersen
Fun fact: The original sign said: "HOLLYWOODLAND" :-)

#12

The Great Pyramid Of Giza

designcrowd Report

#13

Arc De Triomphe

designcrowd Report

#14

Statue Of Liberty

designcrowd Report

#15

Leaning Tower Of Pisa

designcrowd Report

#16

London Eye

designcrowd Report

#17

Big Ben

designcrowd Report

#18

Parthenon

designcrowd Report

