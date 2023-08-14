 Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics) | Bored Panda
Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)
Cats

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
Community member

Over the last ten years, beside taking care of our rescues we’ve also been feeding feral cats outside the Sanctuary.

A few weeks ago, we found a little feral kitten, about six weeks old who was meowing out loud and starving so we set up a feeding station for him; we named him Cheeky. A couple of days later we could meet the rest of the family: his mom Luna and brother Frankie.

While their mom comes and goes and is rarely seen, Cheeky and Frankie have settled in, and we refill their feeding station daily.

The fisrt couple of weeks, they were both scared of us and aloof, Cheeky would keep his distance and Frankie would rarely come out to eat if we were around but with time and preseverance things started to change and now they both wait for us to deliever their wet food.

So far so good! It’s been 6 weeks since we started feeding Cheeky and Frankie and they are growing up strong!

More info: projectchangeonelife.org

When we found Cheeky starving and crying out for help, he was a very skinny feral kitten about 6 weeks old!

This is Luna, Cheeky and Frankie's mom

This is Luna, Cheeky and Frankie’s mom

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Cheeky was most of the time by himself, his mom and brother were hiding most of the time

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

We knew we were feeding a whole family because all the food was gone so fast but we could only snap pics of Cheeky!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Finally! Frankie came out to eat and we could take pics

After breakfast, they love to play!

After breakfast, they love to play!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

Frankie is more confident now and we can get better pics!

They love boiled chicken!

They love boiled chicken!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

They also get lots of kibble and fresh cat milk on demand!

Cheeky growing up strong

Cheeky growing up strong

And Frankie too!

And Frankie too!

Raising Cheeky And Frankie (11 Pics)

