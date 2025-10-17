“Thank You For Not Getting Botox And Fillers”: Rachel McAdams’ Natural Look In New Film Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel McAdams is being praised for embracing her natural looks instead of getting work done on her face like many of her Hollywood peers.

Rachel stars in Send Help, a new psychological horror thriller from director Sam Raimi. In the film, she plays Linda Liddle, an undervalued employee who becomes stranded on a deserted island with her terrible boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), after their plane crashes during a business trip.

Highlights Rachel McAdams showcased her natural beauty in the trailer for her upcoming survival film, ‘Send Help.’

The star, who previously requested that her magazine photos be “minimally” edited, plays an employee taking revenge on her boss.

Rachel is known for her roles in ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.’

The trailer, released on October 14, begins with a lighthearted scene of Bradley criticizing Linda’s performance, but it quickly spirals into chaos as the pair’s past grievances resurface amid their struggle to survive.

Since there’s no time for makeup on a deserted island where you and your boss are the only survivors of a crash, Rachel’s look appears completely natural in the film.

“Thank you Rachel for not getting Botox and fillers. It’s so nice to see an actress who can make actual facial expressions for a change,” one fan commented on the trailer.

“I agree. She looks like her beautiful self. The others are beginning to look like clones,” another user wrote.

A third person said they could see “the OG Mean Girl in action.”

“Yes older but Rachel still looks beautiful,” one fan added.

Rachel is back on the big screen in Send Help , playing a hard-working employee stranded on an island with her insufferable boss

Two years ago, the timeless beauty was praised for requesting that the photos in her Bustle shoot be “edited as minimally as possible,” emphasizing her commitment to showing her authentic self. That included leaving her armpit hair untouched in the photos.

“I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth,” she told the magazine at the time.

Meanwhile, another fan admitted that they were excited to see “Rachel McAdams play a full-on psycho.”

On the island, Rachel’s character takes revenge on her boss after being mistreated at work, reminding him that they’re not in the office anymore. At one point, her face is seen covered in blood.

Rachel previously said she loved “the juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth”

“In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense,” explained director Sam Raimi.

“I’ve always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes.”

Sam told EW that the two lead characters are “complex, human, and constantly at odds with each other” as they struggle to survive on the island.

Dylan’s character is injured and drifts in and out of consciousness, forcing him to rely on Rachel’s character to make it out alive.

Sam described the story as an “underdog tale at its core,” explaining that it’s not only about survival but also about female empowerment and transformation.

He added that many viewers will relate to the film because it tells a universal story. “Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying,” the director said.

The actress previously surprised fans by asking for minimal edits in a Bustle shoot, even leaving her armpit hair untouched

After the crash, Rachel’s character informs Dylan’s that the tables have turned. The hard-working employee says, “You are stuck with an a**hole boss, just like I was. Although I’m betting I’m a much nicer boss than you would have ever been — except for maybe this part…”

The filmmaker hopes audiences will not only be entertained by the movie but also leave with a reminder to treat others with respect, dignity, and kindness, regardless of status.

“It’s especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment.”

Sam is best known for horror films like the Evil Dead franchise and Army of Darkness but hadn’t helmed a horror movie since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell.

His more recent directorial projects include 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latter of which starred Rachel as well.



As for The Notebook actress, her most recent film was Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, a coming-of-age drama released in 2023.

The 46-year-old received critical acclaim for her portrayal of journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in the drama Spotlight, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Watch the trailer below

On television, she famously starred in the HBO drama True Detective, earning a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

Rachel also shone on stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in the 2024 play Mary Jane.

Send Help is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

