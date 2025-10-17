Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Thank You For Not Getting Botox And Fillers”: Rachel McAdams’ Natural Look In New Film Stuns Fans
Rachel McAdams with a natural look, wearing a pink sweater and white shirt, appearing emotional in a film scene indoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Thank You For Not Getting Botox And Fillers”: Rachel McAdams’ Natural Look In New Film Stuns Fans

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Rachel McAdams is being praised for embracing her natural looks instead of getting work done on her face like many of her Hollywood peers.

Rachel stars in Send Help, a new psychological horror thriller from director Sam Raimi. In the film, she plays Linda Liddle, an undervalued employee who becomes stranded on a deserted island with her terrible boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), after their plane crashes during a business trip.

Highlights
  • Rachel McAdams showcased her natural beauty in the trailer for her upcoming survival film, ‘Send Help.’
  • The star, who previously requested that her magazine photos be “minimally” edited, plays an employee taking revenge on her boss.
  • Rachel is known for her roles in ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.’

The trailer, released on October 14, begins with a lighthearted scene of Bradley criticizing Linda’s performance, but it quickly spirals into chaos as the pair’s past grievances resurface amid their struggle to survive.

RELATED:

    Rachel Mcadams posing in a sleek black dress with a natural look at an awards event against a green leafy backdrop

    Rachel McAdams is winning fans over by rocking her natural look while other stars chase Botox and fillers
    Rachel Mcadams posing in a sleek black dress with a natural look at an awards event against a green leafy backdrop

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look, wearing a strapless dress and necklace, reacting with surprise indoors.

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look, wearing a strapless dress and necklace, reacting with surprise indoors.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

    Since there’s no time for makeup on a deserted island where you and your boss are the only survivors of a crash, Rachel’s look appears completely natural in the film.

    “Thank you Rachel for not getting Botox and fillers. It’s so nice to see an actress who can make actual facial expressions for a change,” one fan commented on the trailer.

    “I agree. She looks like her beautiful self. The others are beginning to look like clones,” another user wrote.

    A third person said they could see “the OG Mean Girl in action.”

    “Yes older but Rachel still looks beautiful,” one fan added.

    Rachel is back on the big screen in Send Help, playing a hard-working employee stranded on an island with her insufferable boss

    Rachel Mcadams in a natural look wearing a white dress, holding a bouquet, standing in an elegant architectural setting.

    Rachel Mcadams in a natural look wearing a white dress, holding a bouquet, standing in an elegant architectural setting.

    Image credits: Marvel Studios/Disney+

    Rachel Mcadams with a natural look, wearing a pink sweater and white collared shirt in a film scene indoors.

    Rachel Mcadams with a natural look, wearing a pink sweater and white collared shirt in a film scene indoors.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Two years ago, the timeless beauty was praised for requesting that the photos in her Bustle shoot be “edited as minimally as possible,” emphasizing her commitment to showing her authentic self. That included leaving her armpit hair untouched in the photos.

    “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth,” she told the magazine at the time.

    Meanwhile, another fan admitted that they were excited to see “Rachel McAdams play a full-on psycho.”

    On the island, Rachel’s character takes revenge on her boss after being mistreated at work, reminding him that they’re not in the office anymore. At one point, her face is seen covered in blood.

    Rachel previously said she loved “the juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth”

    Rachel McAdams with natural look, long curly hair, intense expression, holding a knife in an outdoor scene.

    Rachel McAdams with natural look, long curly hair, intense expression, holding a knife in an outdoor scene.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense,” explained director Sam Raimi.

    “I’ve always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes.”

    Rachel Mcadams showing a natural look with minimal makeup and casual hairstyle in a scene from her new film.

    Rachel Mcadams showing a natural look with minimal makeup and casual hairstyle in a scene from her new film.

    Image credits: Fotos International/Getty/20th Century Studios

    Sam told EW that the two lead characters are “complex, human, and constantly at odds with each other” as they struggle to survive on the island. 

    Dylan’s character is injured and drifts in and out of consciousness, forcing him to rely on Rachel’s character to make it out alive.

    Sam described the story as an “underdog tale at its core,” explaining that it’s not only about survival but also about female empowerment and transformation.

    He added that many viewers will relate to the film because it tells a universal story. “Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying,” the director said.

    The actress previously surprised fans by asking for minimal edits in a Bustle shoot, even leaving her armpit hair untouched

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look in a light sleeveless top sitting confidently in a modern office setting.

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look in a light sleeveless top sitting confidently in a modern office setting.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime

    After the crash, Rachel’s character informs Dylan’s that the tables have turned. The hard-working employee says, “You are stuck with an a**hole boss, just like I was. Although I’m betting I’m a much nicer boss than you would have ever been — except for maybe this part…”

    The filmmaker hopes audiences will not only be entertained by the movie but also leave with a reminder to treat others with respect, dignity, and kindness, regardless of status.

    “It’s especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment.”

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look holding a spear outdoors, surrounded by palm trees in a new film scene.

    Rachel McAdams with a natural look holding a spear outdoors, surrounded by palm trees in a new film scene.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Sam is best known for horror films like the Evil Dead franchise and Army of Darkness but hadn’t helmed a horror movie since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell.

    His more recent directorial projects include 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latter of which starred Rachel as well.

    As for The Notebook actress, her most recent film was Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, a coming-of-age drama released in 2023.

    The 46-year-old received critical acclaim for her portrayal of journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in the drama Spotlight, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

    Watch the trailer below

    On television, she famously starred in the HBO drama True Detective, earning a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

    Rachel also shone on stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in the 2024 play Mary Jane.

    Send Help is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
