Man’s Hilarious Mariachi Revenge On Cheating Ex Goes Mega Viral: “We Need A Whole Netflix Series!”

Breakups often leave behind pain, but one man decided to turn heartbreak into comedy.

TikTok user Zachary hired a mariachi musician to follow his cheating ex around the house as he moved out, singing songs as he packed his belongings.

Needless to say, the video of Zachary’s ex fumbling around as he packed his things to the tune of the Cuban anthem Guantanamera became internet gold.

The viral TikTok video showed the cheating ex getting distracted by the musician, who also happens to be a retired NASA engineer.

The cheating ex allegedly grew aggressive at one point, but the mariachi kept playing professionally.

The TikTok user’s breakup revenge ended up becoming a viral video

The chaoticvideo, which now has 14.9 million views on TikTok, showed Zachary’s ex shuffling his things into boxes, all while a mariachi musician in traditional attire followed close behind, singing Guantanamera in a bold voice.

At one point, the TikTok user’s cheating ex seemed sodistracted by the festive music that he and a companion ended up dropping a TV.

The cheating ex and his companion looked equally uncomfortable as they continued to be serenaded by the musician while they loaded items and drove away in a moving truck.

Zachary, sipping champagne in the background, seemed unfazed by thedrama unfolding before him.

The choice of song was poetic. As per TikTok comments, Guantanamera’s lyrics, which were adapted from Cuban poet José Martí, celebrate freedom and justice.

This made the song a fitting soundtrack for a breakup steeped in betrayal, according toWe Got This Covered.

In a follow-up clip, Zachary revealed that he had gone further, decorating the house with balloons and golden “good luck” letters for his unfaithful ex.

TikTok users applauded the effort, with one writing, “You did all this for someone so evil, bro. I can’t imagine the lengths you’d go to for someone who deserves it.”

“Not them almost dropping the TV and the Guantanamera keeps on going. This will keep Mr. Cheater up at night on random days,” wrote another commenter.

The mariachi himself latershared a TikTok video with his grandchild, explaining his side of the story.

In the video, he confirmed that Zachary had hired him to serenade the cheating ex “just to annoy him” as he moved out.

As it turned out, Zachary’s cheating ex actually got a bit aggressive towards the mariachi musician

In the TikTok video posted by his grandchild, the mariachi musician explained that while the internet found the scene hilarious, he had taken the performance very seriously.

“I was taking it seriously. The whole moment was intense and serious, and I was worried that it could get ugly,” he admitted.

His instincts were right. At one point, Zachary’scheating ex reportedly grew so annoyed that he shut a door on the musician’s foot and pushed his hand.

“When I was following them into the townhouse, he closed the door on my foot and pushed my hand back, so it got a little bit aggressive there,” the musician said.

Still, the mariachi played on. “My grandpa’s such a professional, he just kept playing anyway and did the job he was hired for,” the grandchild stated.

Viewers were stunned when the musician revealed his background. According to the mariachi musician, he worked at NASA for 36 years before retiring, and he now does consulting for a Canadian aerospace firm.

His mariachi gigs, both solo and with a full band, are his way of embracing music while enjoying his retirement.

The revelation left TikTok floored. The same man who once worked on space projects had now become the internet’s favoritebreakup musician.

“He’s a mariachi NASA rocket scientist??? We need a whole Netflix series!!!” one commenter wrote.

“He’s just completing his side quests at this point,” wrote another.

The internet loved the whole scenario, with many stating that they would love to get as petty as Zachary

Netizens absolutely loved how Zachary’s cheating ex was evidently uncomfortable during his moving out day, and with a mariachi musician performing in the background, it was difficult not to respect the TikTok user’s pettiness.

Social media users said as much, with many stating that this was one breakup that will likely stay relevant on the internet for some time.

“I’m not even exaggerating here when I say that this is the FUNNIEST thing I’ve ever seen someone do to their cheating ex,” one commenter on TikTok wrote.

“Lmao! I hope you tipped him well, he even followed him outside to make sure he knew Guantanamera for the last time!” wrote another.

“This feels like a fever dream in the best way possible,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the TikTok user’s decision to serenade his cheating ex during his moving out day

