Husband Hides An Affair For 9 Years, Now His “Secret” Needs A Bedroom And A New Mom
Man wearing a cap and gray sweatshirt talking seriously to a woman in a bright room, suggesting a hidden affair discussion.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Hides An Affair For 9 Years, Now His “Secret” Needs A Bedroom And A New Mom

Infidelity ruins marriages and families solely because of the cheating aspect. But some cases become even worse when they result in an affair baby. According to some sources, only 2-3% of affairs result in children, yet these stories are the most likely to become heartbreaking and scandalous.

When this woman found out her husband cheated on her nine years ago and had a son with his colleague, she was beyond heartbroken. But when he asked her to raise the 9-year-old as her own, she lost it. Still, feeling guilty and pitying the boy, the woman asked netizens to weigh in on whether she was being too harsh.

    A family’s idyllic life was ruined by news of a husband’s affair 9 years ago

    Image credits: Glenn Guiao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The affair with a colleague resulted in a baby boy, and the husband expected his wife to take care of him now like he was her own

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Fa Barboza / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Very few couples are able to reconcile and raise an affair child together

    Some spouses are capable of forgiving an affair. In fact, according to a 2019 survey, 30% of couples touched by infidelity say they tried to patch things up. However, only 15.6% actually survive infidelity.

    But when you have to live with the physical proof of your spouse’s infidelity every day, reconciliation can become even harder. Some experts even call this a permanent reminder of betrayal of love and trust.

    Whatever the wife chooses in this scenario, it’s very unlikely that there won’t be any pain, hurt, and setbacks. Relationship experts say that it’s possible for the couple to raise an affair child as their own, but that it will most likely be a hard and arduous process.

    Clinical psychologist and the Director of Psychology at UCLA Medical Center Dr. Michael Wetter, PsyD, emphasizes communication as the most important element. A vital part of reconciliation is also the cheating party taking all responsibility for their actions and commit to build the relationship up from the ground again and stay in the relationship.

    “The spouse who has been cheated on has the right to express how they feel [in] difficult moments,” Wetter explains. “They should be able to say that this is tough for me, and over time, those difficult moments fade.”

    From experience, Wetter says that couples staying together in such a situation is not the norm, but rather the exception. A more common result he sees is the couple getting divorced, but still raising that affair child together as a blended family.

    “It might be where couples divorce and figure out how to navigate coparenting but in a new light as opposed to trying to stay in marriage where [there] are a lot of hurt feelings,” he went on.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    There are three main reasons why individuals choose to cheat

    Another dilemma that the woman in this story could not figure out was why the husband cheated. According to her, everything seemed so perfect, so what drove him to betray her and their family like that?

    Kelly Armatage, Therapist & TEDx Speaker, previously explained to Bored Panda the reasons why some individuals cheat.

    • They’ve been raised to believe that cheating is okay. Some children who grew up in families where there was infidelity might form the belief that being unfaithful is not a cardinal sin. According to Armatage, studies have shown that people who have at least one parents who cheated on the other are twice as likely to be cheaters themselves than individuals who grew up in families with faithful parents.
    • It’s their way of dealing with low self-esteem. Feeling desired may give some people a sense of control. “Often for these people, cheating can be a coping mechanism and an attempted means to feel validated, desired and needed,” Armatage told Bored Panda back then.
    • They lack intimacy in the marriage. After many years in a marriage, attraction and sexual desire can fade. Emotional connection lessens too, as routine and responsibilities kick in, forcing the couple to spend less and less time alone. “Unsurprisingly, dissatisfaction in the bedroom or a waning desire to be sexually intimate with your partner may be a risk factor for cheating,” Armatage notes.

    The husband already took a DNA test and confirmed the child was definitely his

    People sympathized with the woman, saying that this kind of betrayal is unforgivable

    But one person thought she’s taking away his dream of having a biological child

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    What do you think ?
    nataliaviana avatar
    Natalia Viana
    Natalia Viana
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    This is such a fake story. Written by an American to pretend English is not their first language with laughable calculated mistakes - clearly written by someone who never had to learn a second language…

    rafiqas-ale-h-55-3 avatar
    gemmatristin
    gemmatristin
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    my classmate's half-sister gets $80 an hour on the internet. she has been fired from work for eleven months... the previous month her payment was $18872 only working at home a couple of hours every day, check out... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

