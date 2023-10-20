Wife Wants To Fire Maid For “No Reason”, Husband Figures It Out
We’ve all probably seen those stereotypical movies where husbands cheat on their wives with the maid. Well, this isn’t that kind of story. In this story, the maid is a nice and kind lady who happens to be an unknowing participant in a family crisis.
Four years ago, a confused husband asked the internet’s opinion on the AITA subreddit. He was in quite a pickle: one day, out of nowhere, his wife demanded that he fire their housemaid. The husband refused and wanted Reddit to weigh in on whether or not he was the AH. What came next was a surprising plot twist that was heartbreaking for the husband.
A person, hired to maintain a clean home, can be of great help. On the other hand, there’s now always another pair of eyes in the house that may witness some private family business
Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)
One man was surprised by his wife’s request to fire their maid of 15 years without a solid reason
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Image source: Conflicted1one1
Throw the cheating wife, keep the maid. She's a good soul
This was posted 4 years ago, I often checked back every few weeks 3-4 times when it was first posted on Reddit to see if he updated on what happened after confronting his wife etc but nothing. I like to hope he sent the wife packing and the maid stayed to help him raise the kids like it sounds like she was already.
fire the maid for no reason and she'll spill the beans
